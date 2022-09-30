Read full article on original website
Related
petapixel.com
Before and After Aerial Photos Show the Devestation of Hurricane Ian
Before and after photos taken above Florida detail Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on local infrastructure. The photos were collected by Nearmap, an aerial imagery company that uses a camera system attached to planes instead of employing satellites. The images show areas of southwest Florida that have been entirely destroyed...
whqr.org
In one Fort Myers neighborhood, residents feel forsaken in the aftermath of Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Unlike the affluent seaside communities of Sanibel Island and Fort Myers Beach, where the media has descended to chronicle every detail of the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the people who live in the squat homes in Dunbar have faced the crisis mostly on their own.
Video shows Hurricane Ian rage over Fort Myers Beach
A video taken in Fort Myers Beach last week shows Hurricane Ian raging over Fort Myers Beach and inundating streets.
After Ian: Updates for Monday, Oct. 3
Information we receive about power and utility restoration, food and other important recovery efforts will be posted here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘It was horrifying’: Watch as Florida man rides out Hurricane Ian in his boat
A man and his cat rode out the fury of Hurricane Ian last week in his sailboat, which was his home before the storm.
recordpatriot.com
Their paradise lost to Ian, Sanibel residents hope its spirit survives
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. - Crossing the causeway bridge from the mainland, visitors' first glimpse of this cherished Gulf Coast getaway was often Point Ybel Light, an iron tower built in 1884 at the tip of the 33 square-mile spit of land, surrounded by a thick green mix of palms and seagrapes. Spot the lighthouse, and you had reached paradise.
Looters arrested following Hurricane Ian devastating Southwest Florida
Police arrested a group of looters on a devastated section of Fort Myers Beach on Thursday.
'Total disaster': Charter boat owners hope to rebuild Fort Myers Beach
"It’s going to take a ton of time and a ton of effort and a lot of assistance," a Fort Myers Beach charter boat owner said about rebuilding Fort Myers Beach.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bonita Springs community rallies around café owner who lost everything in Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The community of Bonita Springs is rallying around each other as recovery efforts continue following Hurricane Ian. People have lost everything in the area, from cars, homes and boats. Others have lost businesses they have worked hard to built up, including the Green Cup Cafe, started two years ago, during the […]
Fort Myers TV Station Continues Reporting Even After Hurricane Ian Flooded Its Studio & Forced It Off Air
A Fort Myers TV station continued to provide reports on social media and other platforms about the extent of damage from Hurricane Ian — which made landfall as a Cat. 4 storm on a nearby barrier island — even after Ian’s destruction forced it off the air. WINK-TV, a CBS affiliate owned by Fort Myers Broadcasting Company, was able to broadcast from its studios on Wednesday after power failure and after its studios flooded. “The station that you rely on is doing all that they can to get back to full power,” news anchor Lois Thome said in a message...
cw34.com
Verizon deploys drones over Sanibel after Hurricane Ian
SANIBEL, Fla. (CBS12) — Verizon deployed drones Saturday morning over Sanibel Island following Hurricane Ian. The drones will provide temporary cell service, assess damages, and will expedite recovery efforts. A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway fell into the sea, cutting off access to the barrier island where 6,300 people...
Lee County Emergency Operations to give Hurricane Ian updates today
The Lee County Emergency Operations Center will hold a press conference today to give updates on Hurricane Ian, available to watch on Facebook Live.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The search for gas continues to be problematic in Southwest Florida
According to Gas Buddy, 45 percent of gas stations in the Fort Myers-Naples, Florida, area don’t have gasoline
travelweekly.com
Fort Myers-area hotels post grim hurricane updates on social media
With southwest Florida reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, hotels and resorts across Fort Myers, Sanibel and Captiva took to social media to provide limited updates. The situation on the Sanibel and Captiva islands appears particularly dire. According to reports, the Sanibel Causeway, which connects both islands to the Florida mainland, has partially collapsed.
WATCH NOW | City of Fort Myers Government gives update on Hurricane Ian efforts
City of Fort Myers government is giving a live update of the Hurricane Ian efforts. They are live on Facebook and the radio 90.1FM.
Lee County announces Hurricane Ian hiring event
Lee County’s disaster debris monitoring partner, Thompson Consulting Services, will be hiring local residents to support Lee County’s Hurricane Ian debris removal efforts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Explainer: Why Fort Myers was flooded with storm surge
As crews work around the clock to clear debris, survey damage, and continue search and rescue operations around Fort Myers Beach, experts will begin to piece together the factors that led to the catastrophic flooding that washed away roads, homes, and entire communities throughout Hurricane Ian impact zones.
Click10.com
After Hurricane Ian, residents in Lee, Collier counties feel pain of loss, trauma
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – Some of the residents of southwest Florida’s Lee and Collier counties, who decided not to evacuate, were facing the pain of having to do so after Hurricane Ian destroyed or damaged their homes. The sounds of helicopters flying over and police sirens were part...
Marconews.com
Hurricane Ian aftermath live updates: Boil water lifted for parts of Collier; airport reopens
This is a live news blog with information about the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida Our reporters and photographers are spread out across Southwest Florida covering our communities and providing the latest information. » Gas, supplies, Publix: What's open and where to get what you need after Hurricane...
Sanibel, Florida mayor says town decimated by Hurricane Ian: 'The perfect storm we hoped we'd never see'
Sanibel Mayor Holly Smith said on "America's Newsroom" Friday that her community is "cut off" from Florida after Hurricane Ian collapsed part of the Sanibel Causeway.
Comments / 0