Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

One Big Concern for Utah Facing UCLA

On Saturday, the #11 ranked Utah Utes will take on the #18 ranked UCLA Bruins in Pasadena. This is a tough game to predict because it's difficult to gauge how good UCLA is. They're certainly a good team but they’ve yet to face a formidable defense. This matchup will provide a real barometer for Utah. Heading into the game, there is something that warrants concern for this contest and beyond for Utah, but first, here’s what the Utes should be feeling good about:
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

Coach Harvey Hyde calls Caleb Williams a magic man, a leader and a winner

This week on the Peristyle Podcast Coach Harvey Hyde and Ryan Abraham team up again to breakdown USC's 42-25 victory over Arizona State Saturday night in the LA Coliseum. The Trojan offense got back on track led by quarterback Caleb Williams who had another magical performance for the home team. Coach Hyde gives his thoughts on how Williams played, saying he is simply a leader and a winner, making plays that most quarterbacks simply couldn't make.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

What did Jedd Fisch say after Colorado?

Leading into Saturday's 43-20 win over Colorado, there was little doubt that the Wildcats were the favorite. Still, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch wanted the Wildcats to take on the role of an underdog. "One thing we talked about this week is we’re always the underdog," Fisch said. "We’re Arizona...
TEMPE, AZ

