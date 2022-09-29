The Snow College women's volleyball team suffered a 3-2 loss against No. 6 Utah State University Eastern in Price Friday. The Eagles claimed the first set despite trailing early in the set. The Eagles jumped out to an early 11-5 lead. They would extend the advantage to 19-9 as the set progressed before finishing off the stanza with a 25-17 victory.

PRICE, UT ・ 20 HOURS AGO