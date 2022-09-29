Read full article on original website
Related
snowbadgers.com
Badgers Lose Heartbreaker to USUE
The Snow College women's volleyball team suffered a 3-2 loss against No. 6 Utah State University Eastern in Price Friday. The Eagles claimed the first set despite trailing early in the set. The Eagles jumped out to an early 11-5 lead. They would extend the advantage to 19-9 as the set progressed before finishing off the stanza with a 25-17 victory.
snowbadgers.com
SCHEDULE CHANGE: Badgers to Face Garden City CC for Homecoming
The Snow College football team has made a change in his schedule. The Badgers will now face Garden City Community College Saturday, October 15. The time of the game has been changed from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Snow College was originally scheduled to face ASA (Miami) but will instead play the Broncbusters.
Comments / 0