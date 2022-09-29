Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
heraldcourier.com
Marion depth guides Scarlet Hurricanes to Region 2D title
BRISTOL, Va. – Parker Wolfe and Reid Osborne missed football practice at Marion High School on Monday, but the duo had a good reason for their absence. Coming through with solid and much-needed rounds at Clear Creek Golf Club, Wolfe and Osborne helped the Scarlet Hurricanes win the VHSL Region 2D tournament.
heraldcourier.com
Goodspeed, indeed: Junior back leads Rebels to OT victory over Indians
EMORY, Va. – A new star has emerged on the Hogoheegee District football scene. Junior running back Camron Goodspeed rushed for 220 yards and three scores on just seven carries Monday as the Patrick Henry Rebels held off the Rural Retreat Indians 48-42 in overtime. Goodspeed gains inspiration from...
heraldcourier.com
Rye Cove rolls past Kentucky foe
Emma Gibson served six aces and Rye Cove rolled to a 25-18, 25-20, 25-13 win over Harlan County from Kentucky on Saturday. Madeline Love’s seven kills, Abby Lewis’ 14 digs and Alidia Kern’s 11 assists were keys to victory as well for the Eagles.
heraldcourier.com
Local Briefs: ETSU's Keltner earns SoCon honors
East Tennessee State kicker Tyler Keltner has been named as the Southern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week. Keltner, who earned his fourth career weekly award, made three of his four field goal attempts in last Saturday’s 24-16 setback to then-No. 10 Chattanooga at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium. The Tallahassee, Fla. native also had five kickoffs for 325 yards and four touchbacks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
heraldcourier.com
Ford carries Chattanooga past ETSU
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ailym Ford ran for two of Chattanooga’s three fourth quarter touchdowns to give the Mocs a 24-16 victory over East Tennessee State on Saturday. East Tennessee State led 13-3 heading into the fourth quarter. Ford scored on a 9-yard touchdown run with 14:22 remaining. Preston Hutchinson tossed a 11-yard TD pass to James Mayes about four minutes later that gave 10th-ranked Chattanooga (4-1, 2-0 Southern Conference) the lead for good.
heraldcourier.com
Shift to the east spared the area much of Ian's wind and rain
Hurricane Ian took a turn to the east, sparing the greater Bristol region much of the forecasted rain and wind from the massive storm that clobbered Florida. “We avoided much of the impact in this area,” Doug Schneider, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service at Morristown, Tennessee, said Sunday afternoon. “It ended up taking a right turn and moving out to the Florida peninsula and then made landfall again at the South Carolina coastline.”
heraldcourier.com
West Ridge High School student dies in fire
A ninth-grade student at West Ridge High School died in a fire Saturday in Sullivan County, Tennessee. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 5:48 a.m. on Saturday, in which a camper was on fire just off Ayrshire Road in Bristol, Tennessee. Responding units were advised...
heraldcourier.com
Bristol’s pickleball investment could bring a big return
Pickleball is booming, and Bristol, Tennessee, may be well on its way to becoming one of the region’s leaders in the sport. In July, the Bristol Tennessee City Council approved plans to construct a 12-court pickleball park at the Bristol Sportsplex, a multi-sport facility with both indoor and outdoor tennis courts plus four indoor pickleball courts. Through a public-private partnership, the Sportsplex and the city have agreed to a 30-year lease permitting the city to build the public park.
RELATED PEOPLE
heraldcourier.com
School plan focuses on continued improvement
BRISTOL, Va. – City schools generated a mix of academic performance results for the 2021-22 year, but school officials Monday said they are focused on continued improvements in the year ahead. The city School Board received a breakdown of the past year during its regular meeting, including details of...
heraldcourier.com
Emory & Henry announces campaign to raise $25 million
Emory & Henry College announced the start of a Collective Connections Campaign during the college’s homecoming activities this weekend with a goal to raise $25 million to enhance the on-campus experience in support of student success, encourage community engagement and improve the athletics program. College President Dr. John W....
heraldcourier.com
Remembering former columnist Jack Kestner
Lisa Kestner Quigley sent me a message Thursday night, saying her daddy, Jack Kestner, would have been 101 years old. “How can that be possible?” she asked. Jack Kestner was a mountain man from Hayter’s Gap, Virginia, as well as a journalist, and he wrote a column for this newspaper for 18 years.
heraldcourier.com
Isaiah 117 House to bring its mission of love to Washington County
Just try to imagine a child, who is scared and fearful, has been removed from their home because of the abuse and neglect they have often had to endure. Because the child has nowhere else to go, the little person is taken to a child welfare office to sit and wait — and sometimes spend the night — while arrangements are made with a foster care family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
heraldcourier.com
Old Smoky Distillery teams with athletes to promote brand
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Some of the world’s best athletes, including a few Tennessee ones, are now investing in one of the most prominent brands in the Smokies. Ole Smoky Distillery is partnering with Patricof Co, a New York-based investment platform that makes investment recommendations for professional athletes. Several of its clients have invested their personal funds into the Gatlinburg-based moonshine company.
heraldcourier.com
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bristol: Overcast with showers at times. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
heraldcourier.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
heraldcourier.com
Abingdon council looks to define 'loitering'
Abingdon’s Town Council strengthened its policy on loitering at public places during Monday’s Town Council meeting. The revised ordinance originated at the request of Abingdon Police Chief John Holbrook. Recently, Holbrook said, police have had problems with people loitering at the head of the Virginia Creeper Trail, off...
Comments / 0