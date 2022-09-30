Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Keyser's Brookeleyn Keller prepares to hit the ball.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – Sectional opponents Frankfort, Grafton, and Keyser met in Keyser o…
WVNews
OBIT Helen Fern Keller.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Helen Fern (Snyder) Keller, 91, formerly of Keyser, West Virginia …
WVNews
Nick Davisson
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Born & Bred Concert Series will kick off this Saturday…
WVNews
Garrett Edwin Shrout
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 42-year-old Preston County man accused of soliciting a minor…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Triumph over tragedy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was, as everyone agreed in the hours after they had watched West Virginia running back C.J. Donaldson lying motionless on the football field in Austin, Texas, on Saturday night, a scary moment. "It was terrifying," receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton admitted. "One snap you're playing...
WVNews
Stevenson fixes 'soft' problem for Huggins
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was only a week or so ago when Bob Huggins emphasized in a media session his 2021-22 basketball team's biggest flaw and he did so with an adjective that you seldom would hear used in connection with one of his teams. "Soft," he...
WVNews
Preston County, West Virginia, man waives probable cause hearing on Harrison soliciting minor via computer charge
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 42-year-old Preston County man accused of soliciting a minor via computer has waived his probable cause hearing. In return for the waiver, which sends the case to Harrison County Circuit Court, Assistant Defender Jordan Dishong will receive an early look at the state's case against Garrett Edwin Shrout, of Masontown,
WVNews
Huggins teaching some new habits, breaking old ones
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bob Huggins continues the rebuild of his men’s basketball team, blending nine new pieces with five returnees with the hope of improving on last year’s 16-17 mark. “I think we’re talented, but this is a game repetition, and we haven’t had enough time to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Two transported after vehicle accident on U.S. 50 East near Salem
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two patients wee transported by Harrison County EMS following a single vehicle accident on U.S. 50 East Monday morning, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. The accident occurred near Jarvisville Road in the Salem area.
WVNews
Five games in, problems outweigh positives for WVU
AUSTIN, Texas — After the opening game of most football seasons, a slew of assessments and evaluations follow that try to pin down just how good (or bad) a team is. That's often a fool's errand, as it fights the twin problems of limited sample size and one-off results that often prove to be misleading as more games are added to the dataset.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Basketball Emmitt Matthews, Jr. 10/03/22
West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews, Jr., identifies some of the reasons he decided to come back to WVU, and noted that it was the best decision for him personally as he weighed many of those factors. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read...
WVNews
WVU scrambling for answers after loss at Texas
After a disappointing 0-2 start to the season – one that could have easily been 2-0 had just a couple of plays turned out differently – Neal Brown and his West Virginia University football staff thought it had some things figured out after back-to-back wins over Towson and Virginia Tech brought the record back to .500 for the season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 10/3/22
West Virginia head basketball coach Bob Huggins believes that his team has the talent to be successful, but notes that numerous repetitions in his system and with his teaching methods are very important in putting that together into a plan that produces good results. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you...
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, man accused of firing gun at 3 trying to stop him from cutting off catalytic converter
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 55-year-old Clarksburg man fired shots in the direction of three individuals who confronted him early Monday morning about cutting off a catalytic converter to a car, a deputy has alleged. Harrison Deputy James McManus II charged David Todd Morrison with two felonies: Wanton...
Comments / 0