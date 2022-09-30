Want To Help Out With A Tasty Research Study? Let Us Know Here

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Melissa Jameson
 5 days ago

Hey, you. Yeah, YOU .

We’re working on a small project to make the Tasty app even better, and we would love to hear from you!

We’re looking for participants to join a 30-minute Zoom to talk to us about your preferences when it comes to using the Tasty app.

If you're the type of person who loves watching Tasty videos , scrolling the Tasty app for new recipes, or learning about the latest and greatest food hacks and cooking tips , we want to hear from you!

The sessions will take place in early October and you’ll be able to specify a date and time that works for you.

OK, now — let's get down to the good stuff. What's in it for you? If you qualify and are selected, you'll receive a $20 Amazon gift card from us.

Note: You'll need a high-speed Internet connection and a computer with a working video camera, speaker and microphone to participate in the study.

Does this sound like something you'd be interested in? If so, please fill out this form to be considered for this Tasty Research Study! 🍳

