scsuowls.com
SCSU Football Tipped By Assumption, 28-14
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Southern Connecticut football lost to Assumption, 28-14, in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup at Jess Dow Field in New Haven, Conn. With the loss, Southern drops to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the NE10 while Assumption improves to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play. Tylon...
scsuowls.com
SCSU Men's Swimming & Diving Opens Season With Split At West Chester
WEST CHESTER, Pa. – In a tri-meet hosted by West Chester University, Southern Connecticut men's swimming & diving defeated Shippensburg, 164-108, but fell to West Chester, 197-89. Mattheus Silva (Stratford, Conn.) won the 1 Meter and 3 Meter diving events.Franklin Kuhn (Tolland, Conn.) posted three top-three finishes and Mason Wilde (Tolland, Conn.) was the Owls' top finisher in three events.
scsuowls.com
SCSU Women's Swimming & Diving Splits Tri-Meet Against West Chester and Shippensburg
WEST CHESTER, Pa. – In a tri-meet hosted by West Chester University, Southern Connecticut women's swimming & diving defeated Shippensburg, 143-131, but fell to West Chester, 206-82. Nicholle Denault (West Hartford, Conn.) won the 1 Meter Diving event with a score of 197.70 and finished third in the 3 Meter event with a score of 162.08.
scsuowls.com
SCSU Women's Soccer Drops Conference Game At Assumption, 2-0
WORCESTER, Mass. - Southern Connecticut women's soccer lost to Assumption, 2-0, in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup in Worcester, Mass. With the loss, Southern drops to 5-4-2 overall and 3-2-2 in NE10 play while Assumption improves to 3-3-3 overall and 2-3-2 in conference action. Owls' goalkeeper was tested throughout the...
scsuowls.com
Field Hockey Takes Down American International, 2-0
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Southern Connecticut field hockey team defeated American International College, 2-0, in its home opener at Jess Dow Field. With the win, the Owls improved to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in the Northeast 10 Conference, while the Yellow Jackets fell to 2-6 overall and 1-2 in the NE10.
scsuowls.com
Women's Soccer Travels to Worcester, M.A. to Face Assumption University at 3 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2022
SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY OWLS (5-3-2, 3-1-2 NE10) vs. Assumption University Greyhounds (2-3-3, 1-3-1 NE10) Location: Brian Kelly '83 Stadium (Worcester, M.A.) Southern Connecticut women's soccer will travel to Assumption University in Worcester M.A. for an NE10 conference matchup at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The Owls enter the match at 5-3-2, and are 3-1-2 in the NE10. The Assumption University Greyhounds stand 2-3-3 overall and are 1-3-1 in the NE10.
scsuowls.com
SCSU Men's Soccer Comes-From-Behind To Tie Le Moyne, 2-2
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - The Southern Connecticut men's soccer team came back from a two-goal deficit to tie Le Moyne, 2-2, in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup at Jess Dow Field. With the tie, Southern goes to 4-3-3 overall and 1-2-2 in the NE10 while Le Moyne moves to 3-2-5 overall and 1-1-4 in conference play.
scsuowls.com
Men's Soccer Hosts Le Moyne on Oct. 1, 2022 at 6 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY OWLS (4-3-2, 1-2-1 NE10) vs. Le Moyne College Dolphins (3-2-4, 1-1-3 NE10) Location: Jess Dow Field (New Haven, Conn.) Southern Connecticut men's soccer will host Le Moyne College for an NE10 conference matchup on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. at Jess Dow Field. The Owls enter the game at 4-3-2, and are 1-2-1 in the NE10. The Le Moyne Dolphins stand at 3-4-2 and are 1-1-3 in conference play.
