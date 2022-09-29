SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY OWLS (5-3-2, 3-1-2 NE10) vs. Assumption University Greyhounds (2-3-3, 1-3-1 NE10) Location: Brian Kelly '83 Stadium (Worcester, M.A.) Southern Connecticut women's soccer will travel to Assumption University in Worcester M.A. for an NE10 conference matchup at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The Owls enter the match at 5-3-2, and are 3-1-2 in the NE10. The Assumption University Greyhounds stand 2-3-3 overall and are 1-3-1 in the NE10.

