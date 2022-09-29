ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scsuowls.com

SCSU Football Tipped By Assumption, 28-14

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Southern Connecticut football lost to Assumption, 28-14, in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup at Jess Dow Field in New Haven, Conn. With the loss, Southern drops to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the NE10 while Assumption improves to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play. Tylon...
NEW HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

SCSU Men's Swimming & Diving Opens Season With Split At West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Pa. – In a tri-meet hosted by West Chester University, Southern Connecticut men's swimming & diving defeated Shippensburg, 164-108, but fell to West Chester, 197-89. Mattheus Silva (Stratford, Conn.) won the 1 Meter and 3 Meter diving events.Franklin Kuhn (Tolland, Conn.) posted three top-three finishes and Mason Wilde (Tolland, Conn.) was the Owls' top finisher in three events.
WEST CHESTER, PA
scsuowls.com

SCSU Women's Soccer Drops Conference Game At Assumption, 2-0

WORCESTER, Mass. - Southern Connecticut women's soccer lost to Assumption, 2-0, in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup in Worcester, Mass. With the loss, Southern drops to 5-4-2 overall and 3-2-2 in NE10 play while Assumption improves to 3-3-3 overall and 2-3-2 in conference action. Owls' goalkeeper was tested throughout the...
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Worcester, MA
Football
City
Wallingford, CT
City
Wethersfield, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Connecticut State
Connecticut College Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts College Sports
New Haven, CT
Football
New Haven, CT
College Sports
City
Worcester, MA
Worcester, MA
College Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Connecticut Football
Local
Connecticut Sports
Worcester, MA
Sports
New Haven, CT
Sports
scsuowls.com

Field Hockey Takes Down American International, 2-0

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Southern Connecticut field hockey team defeated American International College, 2-0, in its home opener at Jess Dow Field. With the win, the Owls improved to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in the Northeast 10 Conference, while the Yellow Jackets fell to 2-6 overall and 1-2 in the NE10.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
scsuowls.com

Women's Soccer Travels to Worcester, M.A. to Face Assumption University at 3 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2022

SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY OWLS (5-3-2, 3-1-2 NE10) vs. Assumption University Greyhounds (2-3-3, 1-3-1 NE10) Location: Brian Kelly '83 Stadium (Worcester, M.A.) Southern Connecticut women's soccer will travel to Assumption University in Worcester M.A. for an NE10 conference matchup at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The Owls enter the match at 5-3-2, and are 3-1-2 in the NE10. The Assumption University Greyhounds stand 2-3-3 overall and are 1-3-1 in the NE10.
NEW HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

SCSU Men's Soccer Comes-From-Behind To Tie Le Moyne, 2-2

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - The Southern Connecticut men's soccer team came back from a two-goal deficit to tie Le Moyne, 2-2, in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup at Jess Dow Field. With the tie, Southern goes to 4-3-3 overall and 1-2-2 in the NE10 while Le Moyne moves to 3-2-5 overall and 1-1-4 in conference play.
NEW HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

Men's Soccer Hosts Le Moyne on Oct. 1, 2022 at 6 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY OWLS (4-3-2, 1-2-1 NE10) vs. Le Moyne College Dolphins (3-2-4, 1-1-3 NE10) Location: Jess Dow Field (New Haven, Conn.) Southern Connecticut men's soccer will host Le Moyne College for an NE10 conference matchup on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. at Jess Dow Field. The Owls enter the game at 4-3-2, and are 1-2-1 in the NE10. The Le Moyne Dolphins stand at 3-4-2 and are 1-1-3 in conference play.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy