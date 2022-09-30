Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Stanford Daily
Stanford falls to Oregon, remains winless in Pac-12 play
The image of senior receiver Elijah Higgins high-pointing the football as the clock expired remains seared in the minds of Ducks’ fans. Higgins’ catch, one year ago to the date, extended the game to overtime, where the Cardinal were able to clinch an upset over then-No. 3 Oregon. Unfortunately, Stanford fans will have to rely on that year-old memory for comfort after a blowout loss on Saturday in Eugene, Ore.
Stanford Daily
Stanford Swimming & Diving Season Preview Part 1: The Cardinal Men
As Stanford’s campus slowly filled up with faces new and old adjusting back into life on The Farm, a group of students had already settled in, well before the sun rose on the first day of the fall quarter — among them, the ‘residents’ of the Avery Aquatic Center.
Stanford Daily
No. 9 women’s volleyball bests Washington in first home victory
No. 9 Stanford women’s volleyball (7-4, 2-1 Pac-12) returned to Maples Pavilion on Friday for only their third home game of the year so far. After coming up short early, the Cardinal took control on their home court to claim a conference win over No. 17 Washington (10-3, 2-1 Pac-12) in four sets, felling the Huskies for the first time since 2018.
Stanford Daily
‘Leviathan by Circa’ stuns audiences with heart-stopping acrobatics
Last Friday, Stanford Live opened its fall season with “Leviathan by Circa,” a production that combined elements of circus and contemporary dance. The 36 members of the cast included Circa Contemporary Circus, a world-acclaimed Australian performance company, as well as Stanford students and local Bay Area artists. Blending improvisation and precise choreography with thrilling acrobatics, the show was a spectacular display of trust and community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stanford Daily
Your art world questions answered: Is there a Bay Area arts scene?
When it comes to the art world, everything can (and should) be questioned, but not everything can be answered. That being said, Christina makes it her goal to undertake your visual art questions and give her take on the complexity, confusion and excitement of the art world. Please send your questions to arts ‘at’ stanforddaily.com – she’d love to seek answers with you!
Comments / 0