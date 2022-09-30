ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

García hits grand slam in Marlins' 4-2 win over Brewers

By By Tom Kertscher Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

MILWAUKEE — Avisaíl García came off the injured list and hit a grand slam in the eighth inning in the Miami Marlins’ 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night.

The loss left Milwaukee a half-game behind Philadelphia for the final NL wild-card berth. The Phillies lost their fifth straight, 2-0 to the Cubs in Chicago.

The Brewers have six games remaining over the next six days, all at home — three more against Miami and three against Arizona. The Phillies have seven games to go, all on the road. They play four games at Washington, starting with a doubleheader Friday, then three at Houston.

Garcia’s 411-foot blast came off Freddy Peralta (4-4), a regular starter making his first relief appearance of the season.

García, who was with the Brewers in 2020 and 2021, was put on the injured list Sept. 13 with a left hamstring strain. He was sent to Triple-A Jacksonville for a rehab assignment Monday before being activated Thursday.

Milwaukee was leading 2-0 when Peralta came on in the seventh inning and retired the side in order. In the eighth, he gave up two singles and a walk, loading the bases before García unloaded on a 1-2 pitch, a 95 mph fastball.

Peralta, who has started 16 games, made his last start Sept. 25, when he was activated from the 15-day injured list and pitched two innings. He had been suffering from right shoulder inflammation.

Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer pitched five shutout innings, striking out nine and giving up one hit and no walks while throwing 71 pitches. The left-hander had pitched 2 2/3 innings in his previous start, on Sept. 23, after returning from the injured list with left elbow inflammation.

Milwaukee took a 2-0 lead in the second inning off lefty starter Braxton Garrett. Christian Yelich singled and scored when Mike Brousseau singled and García committed a throwing error from right field. Two batters later, Brosseau scored when Keston Hiura doubled to right.

Milwaukee lost a potential run when Hiura tried to steal third base and was thrown out by catcher Nick Fortes. The next batter, Victor Caratini, singled to centerfield.

In the sixth inning, Marlins right-hander Jeff Brigham lifted a leg and shook his arms in celebration when, after giving up two doubles and a walk to load the bases, he got Caratini to hit into an inning-ending double play.

A total of five pitchers came on in relief of Garrett. Tommy Nance (1-3), who was activated from the injured list Thursday, pitched the seventh inning and earned the win. Dylan Floro pitched the ninth inning and earned his ninth save.

UP NEXT

The second game pits Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara (14-8, 2.32 ERA) against Brewers RHP Corbin Burnes (11-8, 3.11 ERA) on Friday. Alcantara leads the majors in complete games (five) and innings pitched (220⅔). Burnes, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, led the NL in strikeouts (231) entering Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Leader Telegram

Marlins win in 12, putting Brewers' playoff hopes on ropes

MILWAUKEE — Miguel Rojas knocked in the go-ahead run in the top of the 12th inning to give the Miami Marlins a 4-3 win over the Brewers on Sunday, deflating Milwaukee’s playoff hopes in the race for the final National League wild-card spot. Milwaukee (84-75) is two games behind the Philadelphia for the third NL wild card. The Phillies, who beat the Washington Nationals 8-1 in a rain-shortened game Sunday, hold the tiebreaker with the Brewers and both clubs have three games left. ...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Leader Telegram

AP source: Heat, Herro agree on 4-year, $130 million deal

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat have agreed on a four-year contract extension that could be worth $130 million, a person with knowledge of the details said Sunday night. The deal has $120 million in guaranteed salary and another $10 million in incentives, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the financial details had not been made public. ESPN first reported the agreement. ...
NBA
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
466
Followers
5K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy