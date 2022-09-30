ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Cow surprises neighbors near Atlanta

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Uvx7_0iG5KcVD00

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A cow is back with its owner after making an escape and surprising neighbors in an Atlanta neighborhood on Thursday.

The Milton Police Department on Facebook shared a photo of the cow that was seen roaming in a neighborhood near Francis and Thompson roads on Thursday.

According to WSB-TV, the photo of the cow was taken on County Ridge Road. MPD asked if anyone was missing a cow to contact them.

The cow has since been apprehended and returned to the rightful owner, MPD said.

Citizens of Milton, fear not, for the escaped prisoner has been apprehended and returned to its rightful owner. We would like to thank everyone for getting the word out so we could get him back home safely. Just another day in Milton,” said MPD.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Georgia man stabbed allegedly by woman he met on a dating app

ATLANTA — A Georgia man was stabbed allegedly by a woman he met on a dating app. According to WSB-TV, police officers were called to a man’s apartment complex near Atlanta around 5:30 a.m. Monday. The man told the officers that he met a woman recently on a dating app and she had allegedly demanded he send her money. She then pulled out a knife and stabbed him.
ATLANTA, GA
WOKV

Georgia election probe enters new phase with search warrants

ATLANTA — (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state is seeking search warrants in the case, a sign that the wide-ranging probe has entered a new phase. The...
GEORGIA STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
91K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy