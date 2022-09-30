The new Fate of the Gates Bill publicly opposes the College Station Police Chief’s proposed changes to the Northgate District. On Sept. 21, at the most recent meeting of the 75th session of the Texas A&M Student Senate, The Fate of the Gates Bill was presented by Off-Campus Caucus Senator Karime Ramos and Community Relations Chair Jessica Williams. The bill was primarily authored by Ramos and sponsored by Williams and Off-Campus Caucus Senator Andrew Applewhite.

