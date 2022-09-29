ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The Post and Courier

Lowcountry Invitational welcomes bands from across the state

Mild fall temperatures and clear blue skies helped the Bands of Wando Boosters welcome 12 marching bands from around the state of South Carolina for the 16th Annual Lowcountry Invitational (LCI) on Sept. 24 at the Charleston County School District 2 Stadium. Fort Mill High School band members marched their...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Wine giant Gallo to uncork and unveil its new SC hub this week

The champagne will be pouring later this week in Chester County. Or at least some other fine vintages probably will. Officials from E.&J. Gallo and a likely extensive list of politicians, including Gov. Henry McMaster, are scheduled to gather to mark the opening of the first phase of the California winemaker's $423 million East Coast hub.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Richland jail debacle points to flaw in SC police reform law

It was no surprise that Richland County Council members aren’t rushing to turn control of the jail over to Sheriff Leon Lott, despite a gross violation of state law designed to protect the public from abusive law enforcement officers and years of chronic understaffing, punctuated by inmate deaths and allegations of inhumane conditions for mentally ill prisoners.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

SC turns attention to recovery after Hurricane Ian batters coast

South Carolina shifted from hunker down to cleanup the day after Hurricane Ian blew through the state as a much weaker hurricane than the one that ripped apart towns in Florida. Gov. Henry McMaster said no one in the state had died and no hospitals had suffered damage from Ian....
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

SC takes stock of damage from Hurricane Ian

The day after Hurricane Ian battered the South Carolina coast with water and wind, a shared sentiment lingered even among the state's hardest-hit communities: It could've been much worse. The Palmetto State can measure the storm in details and dollars: houses damaged in eight counties, multiple piers destroyed along the...
ENVIRONMENT
Nancy Mace
The Post and Courier

Pawleys Island pier

Hurricane Ian damages at least 5 piers along Myrtle Beach-area coastline. Hurricane Ian battered and broke several of the Grand Strand's top tourist draws — its piers. At least five piers sustained damage over a 50-mile stretch from the Cherry Grove to Pawley Island.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

