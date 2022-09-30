Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
WKCTC to hold drawings in October for gift cards, spring semester discount
PADUCAH — West Kentucky Community and Technical College will kick off its Grand Slam Enrollment in October in advance of the beginning of the World Series. When students register between Oct. 3 and Oct. 31 for the spring 2023 semester at WKCTC, their names will be entered into weekly drawings for a $100 gas card.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police officers invite the public to 'Coffee with a Cop'
PADUCAH — To celebrate National Coffee Day, the Paducah Police Department announced they are partnering with McDonald's for a Coffee with a Cop event. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the 2627 Jackson St. McDonald's. "This is an opportunity for...
wpsdlocal6.com
Bayou Bluff Bales kicks off fourth year of annual tradition, helping families in need
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — It's an annual tradition where you can see all kinds of shapes and designs on straw and hay bales. The fourth year of Bayou Bluff Bales kicked off on Saturday. It started out as a friendly contest. "We kind of got into a little competition...
thunderboltradio.com
Added law enforcement personnel for Dresden Schools on Monday morning
Law enforcement and Weakley County Schools are investigating reports of multiple incidents that took place during Friday night’s football game between Dresden High School and McKenzie High School. Excitement during the game led to multiple reports of disruptive events. In the interest of safety, additional law enforcement personnel will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpsdlocal6.com
Realty business rebuilding its location in downtown Mayfield receives $17,000 from D.R.E.A.M. Together program
MAYFIELD, KY — A Mayfield business on Thursday received a check for $17,000 from a program focused on revitalizing downtown Mayfield after the city was struck by an EF-4 tornado last December. FNB Bank and First Kentucky Bank teamed up to create the D.R.E.A.M. Together program. D.R.E.A.M. is short...
radionwtn.com
2022 Pride Of Obion County Deanna Chappell Passes Away
Troy, Tenn.–Deanna Adams Chappell, who had earlier been named the 2022 Pride of Obion County, has passed away. Mrs. Chappell was 73 and passed away Sunday, October 2 at her home in Troy. There will be a private graveside service held. Mrs. Chappell was to be honored at the...
14news.com
Western Ky. officials still waiting on substantial tornado relief funding
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Nearly 10 months later, and over $9 million spent. Officials say recovery in Western Kentucky has been a lengthy process. “It’s a huge toll so far that we’ve spent to help clean up the areas of the county that were hit by the tornado,” said Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield.
wpsdlocal6.com
Judge Executive Kevin Neal appoints Trent Weaver as interim sheriff in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal is making serious allegations about his county's sheriff's office — without providing any evidence. Neal says those accusations are why he has not appointed the sheriff-elect, instead appointing a former state trooper to serve as interim sheriff for the next three months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County's home of the month for October
The McCracken County Civic Beautification Board has announced McCracken County's home of the month for October. The board selected the home of Dale and Alma Lynn in the Heath community.
wpsdlocal6.com
Birth to Five Illinois holds grand opening for Vienna location
JOHNSON COUNTY, IL — Build a statewide infrastructure for child care: That's the goal of the Birth to Five Illinois program. On Friday, Birth to Five Region 21 held a grand opening ceremony for its office in Vienna, Illinois. Birth to Five aims to build equitable access to inclusive, high-quality early childhood services for all children and families.
wpsdlocal6.com
KYTC plans closure of KY 83 in Graves County to replace culvert
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans an extended closure of KY 83 in southern Graves County starting Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to a KYTC news release. KY 83 will be closed at the 2.5 mile marker for the Bacon Creek Culvert to be replaced. This is...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police ask for assistance locating gas theft suspect
MAYFIELD, KY — The Kentucky State Police are asking for public assistance in locating a gas theft suspect. According to a Monday release, a person stopped for gas at Bob and Ann's Market in Sedalia on September 30 at about 1:45 p.m. — but didn't pay for the fuel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpsdlocal6.com
Obion County Fall Festival bringing family fun
OBION COUNTY, TN — Organizers are getting ready for the 30th annual Obion County Fall Fest and they joined Local 6 live in-studio to discuss their big plans. There are a lot of events happening throughout the week, including a singing competition, fundraiser and family day. Family Day will...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two teens hit by car on Old Mayfield Road, one life-flighted to out-of-state hospital
PADUCAH — Two teens were hit by a car in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road Wednesday evening, deputies say. According to a Friday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene at 7:16 p.m. on Sept. 28, where they found two teenage girls severely injured.
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County circuit court judge swears in deputy sheriff
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Recently sworn-in Graves County Deputy Sheriff Chad Hall will begin his academy training later this year, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. Hall officially starts his duties on Monday, Oct. 3. Until his academy training begins, he will be assisting with court...
wpsdlocal6.com
Work zone shifts on US 62 in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a traffic change on the U.S. 62/Blandville Road work zone in western McCracken County on Monday, Oct. 3. The work zone runs from the KY 998/Olivet Church Road intersection to the McCracken Boulevard traffic signal at the Commerce...
wpsdlocal6.com
Parts of KY 70/Tiline Road in Livingston County to be closed for structural repairs
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of KY 70/Tiline Road in Livingston County on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to a KYTC news release. KY 70/Tiline Road will be closed at mile point 5.8 to allow structural repairs to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Fourth annual Fall Back to Metropolis to include vendors, celebrity guests
METROPOLIS, IL — The fourth annual Fall Back to Metropolis event will include two days of family fun, vendors, celebrity guests and more. Hidden Gems Novelty and Collectibles will host the event on Oct. 21 and 22 on Market Street in Metropolis, Illinois. Activities include a Mini-Con at Hidden...
Window, door manufacturer brings $16M plant to Kentucky
A new production and distribution facility in Kentucky will bring an investment of over $16 million and 203 full-time jobs to Hopkinsville, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Elevate Windows and Doors LLC will use an existing 100,000-square-foot (9,290-square-meter) building for the operation, according to a news release from the governor’s office Thursday.
Comments / 0