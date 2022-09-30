ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, KY

WKCTC to hold drawings in October for gift cards, spring semester discount

PADUCAH — West Kentucky Community and Technical College will kick off its Grand Slam Enrollment in October in advance of the beginning of the World Series. When students register between Oct. 3 and Oct. 31 for the spring 2023 semester at WKCTC, their names will be entered into weekly drawings for a $100 gas card.
PADUCAH, KY
Paducah police officers invite the public to 'Coffee with a Cop'

PADUCAH — To celebrate National Coffee Day, the Paducah Police Department announced they are partnering with McDonald's for a Coffee with a Cop event. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the 2627 Jackson St. McDonald's. "This is an opportunity for...
PADUCAH, KY
Added law enforcement personnel for Dresden Schools on Monday morning

Law enforcement and Weakley County Schools are investigating reports of multiple incidents that took place during Friday night’s football game between Dresden High School and McKenzie High School. Excitement during the game led to multiple reports of disruptive events. In the interest of safety, additional law enforcement personnel will...
DRESDEN, TN
Marshall County, KY
Kentucky Education
Marshall County, KY
2022 Pride Of Obion County Deanna Chappell Passes Away

Troy, Tenn.–Deanna Adams Chappell, who had earlier been named the 2022 Pride of Obion County, has passed away. Mrs. Chappell was 73 and passed away Sunday, October 2 at her home in Troy. There will be a private graveside service held. Mrs. Chappell was to be honored at the...
OBION COUNTY, TN
Western Ky. officials still waiting on substantial tornado relief funding

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Nearly 10 months later, and over $9 million spent. Officials say recovery in Western Kentucky has been a lengthy process. “It’s a huge toll so far that we’ve spent to help clean up the areas of the county that were hit by the tornado,” said Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield.
KENTUCKY STATE
Birth to Five Illinois holds grand opening for Vienna location

JOHNSON COUNTY, IL — Build a statewide infrastructure for child care: That's the goal of the Birth to Five Illinois program. On Friday, Birth to Five Region 21 held a grand opening ceremony for its office in Vienna, Illinois. Birth to Five aims to build equitable access to inclusive, high-quality early childhood services for all children and families.
VIENNA, IL
KYTC plans closure of KY 83 in Graves County to replace culvert

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans an extended closure of KY 83 in southern Graves County starting Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to a KYTC news release. KY 83 will be closed at the 2.5 mile marker for the Bacon Creek Culvert to be replaced. This is...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Obion County Fall Festival bringing family fun

OBION COUNTY, TN — Organizers are getting ready for the 30th annual Obion County Fall Fest and they joined Local 6 live in-studio to discuss their big plans. There are a lot of events happening throughout the week, including a singing competition, fundraiser and family day. Family Day will...
OBION COUNTY, TN
Graves County circuit court judge swears in deputy sheriff

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Recently sworn-in Graves County Deputy Sheriff Chad Hall will begin his academy training later this year, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. Hall officially starts his duties on Monday, Oct. 3. Until his academy training begins, he will be assisting with court...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Work zone shifts on US 62 in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a traffic change on the U.S. 62/Blandville Road work zone in western McCracken County on Monday, Oct. 3. The work zone runs from the KY 998/Olivet Church Road intersection to the McCracken Boulevard traffic signal at the Commerce...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Window, door manufacturer brings $16M plant to Kentucky

A new production and distribution facility in Kentucky will bring an investment of over $16 million and 203 full-time jobs to Hopkinsville, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Elevate Windows and Doors LLC will use an existing 100,000-square-foot (9,290-square-meter) building for the operation, according to a news release from the governor’s office Thursday.
KENTUCKY STATE

