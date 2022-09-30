Read full article on original website
New York state marching band rankings week 4: Who’s hitting their strides midseason?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A little more than halfway through the 2022 marching band season, several teams in each division are locking in ahead of the state championship show on Oct. 30 in Syracuse University’s JMA Dome. No school is flexing its muscle more than Cicero-North Syracuse.
localsyr.com
Mayor Walsh announces new policies for housing and jobs for the people of Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the adoption by the City of Syracuse Industrial Development Agency (SIDA) of new policies to require project developers to hire more construction workers who are city residents. The SIDA has also approved new provisions to stimulate more affordable housing in the City of Syracuse.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Respite program offering struggling kids some stability, safety in Utica
The House of the Good Shepherd provides treatment, education and support programs for children and families, and now, a new respite program. The new voluntary program serves children between the ages of 8 and 18. Children can stay in this home for up to 21 consecutive days. At least two staff members will always be with the children.
Syracuse tenants, advocates protest $85 million aquarium: ‘Fund people not fish’
Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 100 tenants and housing advocates gathered near Syracuse’s Inner Harbor Saturday to protest Onondaga County’s plan to build an $85 million aquarium. The protesters said the money would be better spent supporting Syracuse tenants, who face rent increases, lead poisoning and some...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse alumni create a boom in business on the hill
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Alumni are returning to the hill this weekend for a series of reunions and events. Homecoming, commonly referred to as "Orange Central", brings generations of students back to campus, whether they graduated five years ago or fifty. With the return of alumni comes an increase...
cnycentral.com
Change in location for Rep. Liz Cheney speaking at Syracuse University
The speaking event today for Rep. Liz Cheney is at a different location on the Syracuse University campus Monday, Oct. 3rd than originally planned. it is happening in the Goldstein Auditorium in the Schine Student Center, instead of the Veterans resource center as originally planned. The event is planned to...
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate NY apple orchard named the third-best in the United States
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Another year, another Honeycrisp-fresh accolade for one of Upstate New York’s most popular orchards. Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards has been named the third-best apple orchard in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best. The 111-year-old orchard — housed in Central New York’s hilly, pastoral Town of Onondaga — was the only New York farm to make the list.
Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever
The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
localsyr.com
Kate Thornton talks maternity leave on Bridge Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Storm Team Meteorologist, and spouse of Monday’s Bridge Street’s guest co-host Erik Columbia, Kate Thornton joined Bridge Street to talk about her time away from the station and what it is like to be a mom of three girls. Kate also dished on...
Video: See how new I-690 exits will change commute to Syracuse University, hospitals, dome
Say goodbye to some of the traffic jams and scary highway mergers on the way to and from basketball and football games on Interstate 81 in Syracuse. Even before the state tears down the I-81 overpass that drops drivers at Harrison and Adams streets, a new exit will be built on Interstate 690 to give drivers another option to get downtown.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
CDC: Some Upstate Counties Have 'High' COVID Levels
Nine counties above New York City have high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control, including Onondaga county. This is the first time since May this many counties have seen this classification. The classification is based on, in the last seven days, the number of new cases in the county per 100,000, new hospital admissions of people with COVID and the percentage of staffed in-patient hospital beds.
oswegocountybusiness.com
HealthWay: New Owners Moving to Expand Business
AE Industrial Partners also specializes in aerospace, defense and government services, space, power generation and specialty industrial markets. Jeff Pecoroni, the new CEO at HealthWay, wants to continue to clean the air. In late 2021, the Pulaski-based provider of air purification and indoor air quality solutions was acquired by AE...
localsyr.com
YWCA holds 1st annual Block party to Eliminate Racism
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The YWCA believes in order to create a more equitable community, it requires more than just kindness, it requires action. That is exactly what they did Saturday afternoon when they organized the first annual Block Party to Eliminate Racism. YWCA Deputy Executive Director Wenona Timmons...
While Central NY waits, Micron says it will pick site for next semiconductor plant ‘soon’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Micron Inc.’s top executive said Thursday the company will pick the site of its next computer chip plant “soon,” an announcement that Central New York officials hope will be good news for the region. New York leaders have been working to lure a...
Staffing crisis forces Syracuse hospitals to turn away thousands. An ambulance to Schenectady?
Syracuse, N.Y. — William “Bucky” Smith languished in an Oswego Hospital bed for 42 days this summer, waiting to be transferred to a bigger hospital with specialists who could replace his infected pacemaker. St. Joseph’s in Syracuse, where Smith previously had heart valve surgery and a pacemaker...
WKTV
Students become sick after eating food laced with marijuana at middle school in Madison County
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. – A shelter in place was called at Otto Shortell Middle School in the Oneida City School District Friday morning after several students became ill after eating food laced with marijuana. According to a letter sent to parents by the superintendent, a student brought the food to...
oswegocountybusiness.com
Working to Make Eastwood a Better Place
Developer and real estate broker Stephen Skinner making his mark in Syracuse neighborhood. Last year, Syracuse developer and real estate broker Stephen Skinner, a Republican, challenged Democrat Peggy Chase in the race for 9th District Onondaga County legislator. It was his first run for public office. The 9th district is...
Food truck explodes at Cortland Pumpkinfest in New York, officials say
CORTLAND, N.Y. — A food truck exploded early Sunday at a New York festival, closing roads around the annual event, authorities said. The Deli Bros. truck exploded before The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest opened for the day, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported. In a news release, festival officials said there were no injuries.
Network of trail cameras captures Syracuse’s secret urban wildlife (photos)
A coyote sniffing around Shove Park in Camillus. A wild turkey strutting in Syracuse’s Westminster Park. A fisher prowling the back nine at Drumlins Golf Course. A gray fox in an East Side backyard, gnawing on a tree nut. These are just a few scenes from a network of...
Farm Closing Creamery Putting End to Some of Best Cheese in CNY
Some of the best cheese in Central New York will soon be no more. One farm will stop processing in the next few months so you may want to stock up. The creamery and farm store is closing at Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen. After 9 years of creating some of the most delicious cheese in Central New York, Angela and Leon Atwell have decided to call it quits. "Over the years we have accomplished so much, learned so many new things, and met so many wonderful people. We are grateful for all of it."
