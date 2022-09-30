ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsyr.com

Mayor Walsh announces new policies for housing and jobs for the people of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the adoption by the City of Syracuse Industrial Development Agency (SIDA) of new policies to require project developers to hire more construction workers who are city residents. The SIDA has also approved new provisions to stimulate more affordable housing in the City of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Respite program offering struggling kids some stability, safety in Utica

The House of the Good Shepherd provides treatment, education and support programs for children and families, and now, a new respite program. The new voluntary program serves children between the ages of 8 and 18. Children can stay in this home for up to 21 consecutive days. At least two staff members will always be with the children.
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Education
cnycentral.com

Syracuse alumni create a boom in business on the hill

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Alumni are returning to the hill this weekend for a series of reunions and events. Homecoming, commonly referred to as "Orange Central", brings generations of students back to campus, whether they graduated five years ago or fifty. With the return of alumni comes an increase...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Change in location for Rep. Liz Cheney speaking at Syracuse University

The speaking event today for Rep. Liz Cheney is at a different location on the Syracuse University campus Monday, Oct. 3rd than originally planned. it is happening in the Goldstein Auditorium in the Schine Student Center, instead of the Veterans resource center as originally planned. The event is planned to...
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Upstate NY apple orchard named the third-best in the United States

Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Another year, another Honeycrisp-fresh accolade for one of Upstate New York’s most popular orchards. Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards has been named the third-best apple orchard in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best. The 111-year-old orchard — housed in Central New York’s hilly, pastoral Town of Onondaga — was the only New York farm to make the list.
ONONDAGA, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever

The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Professor#Economy#Linus College
localsyr.com

Kate Thornton talks maternity leave on Bridge Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Storm Team Meteorologist, and spouse of Monday’s Bridge Street’s guest co-host Erik Columbia, Kate Thornton joined Bridge Street to talk about her time away from the station and what it is like to be a mom of three girls. Kate also dished on...
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

CDC: Some Upstate Counties Have 'High' COVID Levels

Nine counties above New York City have high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control, including Onondaga county. This is the first time since May this many counties have seen this classification. The classification is based on, in the last seven days, the number of new cases in the county per 100,000, new hospital admissions of people with COVID and the percentage of staffed in-patient hospital beds.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
oswegocountybusiness.com

HealthWay: New Owners Moving to Expand Business

AE Industrial Partners also specializes in aerospace, defense and government services, space, power generation and specialty industrial markets. Jeff Pecoroni, the new CEO at HealthWay, wants to continue to clean the air. In late 2021, the Pulaski-based provider of air purification and indoor air quality solutions was acquired by AE...
PULASKI, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
localsyr.com

YWCA holds 1st annual Block party to Eliminate Racism

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The YWCA believes in order to create a more equitable community, it requires more than just kindness, it requires action. That is exactly what they did Saturday afternoon when they organized the first annual Block Party to Eliminate Racism. YWCA Deputy Executive Director Wenona Timmons...
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountybusiness.com

Working to Make Eastwood a Better Place

Developer and real estate broker Stephen Skinner making his mark in Syracuse neighborhood. Last year, Syracuse developer and real estate broker Stephen Skinner, a Republican, challenged Democrat Peggy Chase in the race for 9th District Onondaga County legislator. It was his first run for public office. The 9th district is...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Farm Closing Creamery Putting End to Some of Best Cheese in CNY

Some of the best cheese in Central New York will soon be no more. One farm will stop processing in the next few months so you may want to stock up. The creamery and farm store is closing at Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen. After 9 years of creating some of the most delicious cheese in Central New York, Angela and Leon Atwell have decided to call it quits. "Over the years we have accomplished so much, learned so many new things, and met so many wonderful people. We are grateful for all of it."
REMSEN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy