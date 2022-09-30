Read full article on original website
Related
heraldcourier.com
History with Hayes: McClelland’s wobbly semifinal kick propelled Gate City to '97 title
Only six seconds elapsed from the clock as the climactic play unfolded. Yet, it probably seemed more like six minutes to the throng of fans rising to their feet at Gate City High School’s Legion Field on the chilly afternoon of Nov. 29, 1997. Prayers were said, breath was...
heraldcourier.com
Rye Cove rolls past Kentucky foe
Emma Gibson served six aces and Rye Cove rolled to a 25-18, 25-20, 25-13 win over Harlan County from Kentucky on Saturday. Madeline Love’s seven kills, Abby Lewis’ 14 digs and Alidia Kern’s 11 assists were keys to victory as well for the Eagles.
heraldcourier.com
Gate City powers to another victory over Pioneers
GATE CITY, Va. – The Gate City Blue Devils entered the football season searching for their first winning record since 2014. Following Friday night’s performance at Legion Field, that prize is within sight. Behind 295 yards rushing, Gate City improved to 4-2 with a 28-14 win over the...
heraldcourier.com
Shift to the east spared the area much of Ian's wind and rain
Hurricane Ian took a turn to the east, sparing the greater Bristol region much of the forecasted rain and wind from the massive storm that clobbered Florida. “We avoided much of the impact in this area,” Doug Schneider, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service at Morristown, Tennessee, said Sunday afternoon. “It ended up taking a right turn and moving out to the Florida peninsula and then made landfall again at the South Carolina coastline.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
heraldcourier.com
PREP ROUNDUP: Falcons rally from 13 down to stun Wise Central
AHS (3-3) trailed 26-13 with 3 ½ minutes to go. Honaker threw a TD pass to Caden Sheffield with 3:27 remaining and Reid made the PAT to bring the Falcons within 26-20. Honaker scored on a 6-yard run with 37 seconds remaining to knot the game and Reid calmly booted the extra point through the uprights.
heraldcourier.com
Bristol’s pickleball investment could bring a big return
Pickleball is booming, and Bristol, Tennessee, may be well on its way to becoming one of the region’s leaders in the sport. In July, the Bristol Tennessee City Council approved plans to construct a 12-court pickleball park at the Bristol Sportsplex, a multi-sport facility with both indoor and outdoor tennis courts plus four indoor pickleball courts. Through a public-private partnership, the Sportsplex and the city have agreed to a 30-year lease permitting the city to build the public park.
heraldcourier.com
Tazewell football star following in brother's fast footsteps
TAZEWELL, Va. – Tazewell senior Cassius Harris grasped the basics of hardcore football in an old-fashioned setting. “My older brother and I played backyard ball all the time. We tackled each other and he never took it easy on me,” Harris said. “I learned a lot that way.”
heraldcourier.com
Ford carries Chattanooga past ETSU
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ailym Ford ran for two of Chattanooga’s three fourth quarter touchdowns to give the Mocs a 24-16 victory over East Tennessee State on Saturday. East Tennessee State led 13-3 heading into the fourth quarter. Ford scored on a 9-yard touchdown run with 14:22 remaining. Preston Hutchinson tossed a 11-yard TD pass to James Mayes about four minutes later that gave 10th-ranked Chattanooga (4-1, 2-0 Southern Conference) the lead for good.
RELATED PEOPLE
heraldcourier.com
Remembering former columnist Jack Kestner
Lisa Kestner Quigley sent me a message Thursday night, saying her daddy, Jack Kestner, would have been 101 years old. “How can that be possible?” she asked. Jack Kestner was a mountain man from Hayter’s Gap, Virginia, as well as a journalist, and he wrote a column for this newspaper for 18 years.
heraldcourier.com
West Ridge High School student dies in fire
A ninth-grade student at West Ridge High School died in a fire Saturday in Sullivan County, Tennessee. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 5:48 a.m. on Saturday, in which a camper was on fire just off Ayrshire Road in Bristol, Tennessee. Responding units were advised...
heraldcourier.com
Isaiah 117 House to bring its mission of love to Washington County
Just try to imagine a child, who is scared and fearful, has been removed from their home because of the abuse and neglect they have often had to endure. Because the child has nowhere else to go, the little person is taken to a child welfare office to sit and wait — and sometimes spend the night — while arrangements are made with a foster care family.
heraldcourier.com
Bulldogs ride Creasy's arm past Golden Wave
GRUNDY, Va. _ When the lights go down, like Semisonic sang in 1998, ‘you don’t have to go home but you can’t stay here.’. When a light blew at Nelson Memorial Field, the Bulldogs stepped into high gear to take a victory back across Shortt Gap into Tazewell County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
heraldcourier.com
Emory & Henry announces campaign to raise $25 million
Emory & Henry College announced the start of a Collective Connections Campaign during the college's homecoming activities this weekend with a goal to raise $25 million to enhance the on-campus experience in support of student success, encourage community engagement and improve the athletics program. College President Dr. John W. Wells...
heraldcourier.com
Old Smoky Distillery teams with athletes to promote brand
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Some of the world’s best athletes, including a few Tennessee ones, are now investing in one of the most prominent brands in the Smokies. Ole Smoky Distillery is partnering with Patricof Co, a New York-based investment platform that makes investment recommendations for professional athletes. Several of its clients have invested their personal funds into the Gatlinburg-based moonshine company.
heraldcourier.com
Damascus, Abingdon town council candidates to attend forum
The League of Women Voters of Washington County, Virginia is sponsoring two forums for town council candidates. The Damascus forum will be held at the Old Mill Inn Monday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. The Abingdon forum will be held at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m.
heraldcourier.com
Your View | Hartley, Osborne have moved the city forward
Our city has made a lot of progress in the last four years. We have new businesses with hundreds of new jobs, police and firefighters are being paid more and have better staffing, and Bristol is getting its first new public school built in almost 50 years. All this has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
heraldcourier.com
Ballad: 'COVID long haul is real, we are here to help'
Thousands in this region continue to cope with the effects of the SARS-CoV-2 virus months after their primary symptoms subsided, but many aren’t seeking available treatment, according to providers at Ballad Health System’s Center for Post-COVID Care. Ballad established the clinic in April 2021, just over a year...
heraldcourier.com
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bristol: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
heraldcourier.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Comments / 0