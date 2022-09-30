Read full article on original website
Abuse documentation campaign expanding to South Texas, Mexico
A civils rights organization on Monday launched a binational campaign to document abuses against migrants and minority communities in the Southwestern United States and in Mexico.
In the Bronx, Republicans and Democrats alike take aim at relief center for migrants
Protesters gather near the emergency relief center being erected in a parking lot at Orchard Beach. The facility for asylum seekers sent to New York by the busload from Texas could open this week. There was no welcome wagon at Orchard Beach, where the Adams administration plans to house up to 1,000 asylum seekers temporarily. [ more › ]
Disappointment as court rules California can’t ban ‘for-profit’ prisons
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) -- Migrant advocates are expressing disappointment with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that California’s plan to ban for-profit prisons and migrant detention centers is counter to federal law.
Biden surveys Hurricane Fiona’s damage in Puerto Rico, promises to ‘rebuild it all’
“I'm committed to this island,” he said after receiving a briefing from local officials, acknowledging that Fiona was only the latest in a string of disasters that have battered the U.S. territory in recent years.
Bill Melugin responds to White House over border coverage: We're going to continue covering it
'Special Report' panelists Bill Melugin, Brit Hume and Olivia Beavers discuss record-setting numbers of migrant crossings, apprehensions and known gotaways at the border.
Supreme Court leaves Don Blankenship conviction in place
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says it won't review the conviction of former coal CEO Don Blankenship, who was found guilty of conspiring to violate safety standards at West Virginia’s Upper Big Branch mine before the 2010 explosion that killed 29 men. The justices said Monday they would...
US sanctions Bosnian minister in anti-corruption effort
WASHINGTON — The U.S. government imposed sanctions Monday on the head of Bosnia’s autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation and others, acting less than a week after it levied sanctions on a state prosecutor accused of being complicit in corruption and undermining democratic processes in the Western Balkans. The Treasury Department...
Trump rallies drift to fringe ahead of potential 2024 bid
WARREN, MICH. — Paige Cole is one of the “Anons.” The mother of three from Eastpointe, Michigan, says Joe Biden is a sham president and believes Donald Trump will soon be reinstated to the White House to finish the remainder of Biden’s term. “His whole inauguration...
Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court began its new term Monday with a new justice on the bench, the public back in the courtroom and a spirited debate in a case that pits environmental protections against property rights. The new member of the court, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, wasted no...
Rebel violence in eastern Congo causes hunger to soar
NYIRAGONGO, CONGO — The last thing Pasika Bagerimana remembers before her sons died were their cries of hunger. But the 25-year-old mother had nothing to feed them. “'Mom, I need to eat. Can you give me food?'” they pleaded with her. Daniel, 2, and Bonane, 5, died just weeks apart in July after fleeing violence in their village in eastern Congo between M23 rebels and government forces.
Wake Forest-based Radeas settles for $3.6 million over Medicaid billing issues
A local company that provided quick COVID-19 test results for thousands over the past three years is accused of over-billing Medicaid by millions of dollars. Wake Forest-based Radeas Labs has been prolific when it comes to COVID testing. As of February 2022, they had been awarded $120 million in federal relief money by Wake County to perform COVID-19 testing.
