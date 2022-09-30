ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian's effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Ten additional deaths were blamed on the storm in Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues

FORT MYERS, FLA. — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm. Days...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

After Ian, river flooding menaces Florida inland towns

NORTH PORT, FLA. — As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents of this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in. Since Ian's passage, water levels have risen significantly, turning...
NORTH PORT, FL
WRAL News

Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses. The...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Huge fire overtakes home in Garden City, SC

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Crews responded to the scene of a fire in the Garden City community in Horry County, South Carolina. The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said it’s responding to the area of South Waccamaw Drive. Horry County Fire Rescue is also on scene. It has...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WRAL News

Election officials brace for confrontational poll watchers

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — The situation with the poll watcher had gotten so bad that Anne Risku, the election director in North Carolina's Wayne County, had to intervene via speakerphone. “You need to back off!” Risku recalled hollering after the woman wedged herself between a voter and the machine where...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

What if Musk loses the Twitter case but defies the court?

Twitter wants a Delaware court to order Elon Musk to buy the social media service for $44 billion, as he promised back in April. But what if a judge makes that ruling and Musk balks?. The Tesla billionaire's reputation for dismissing government pronouncements has some worried that he might flout...
DELAWARE STATE
WRAL News

NC Supreme Court weighs if voter ID tainted by racial bias

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s long-litigated photo voter identification law was appraised at the state Supreme Court on Monday. Justices heard arguments on whether it was reasonable for trial judges to throw out the law that they determined was tainted by racial bias and designed to help Republicans retain their grip on the legislature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

