MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A shrimp boat that washed ashore Friday in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian's landfall has ties to North Carolina. According to a GoFundMe page raising money to get the boat off the beach, the vessel belongs to Holden Beach Seafood, and crew members were trying to get home to Holden Beach, N.C., before Ian's landfall.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO