Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger
FORT MYERS, FLA. — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian's effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Ten additional deaths were blamed on the storm in Florida...
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
FORT MYERS, FLA. — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm. Days...
NC man dies from carbon monoxide poisoning during power outage prompted by Ian
CLAYTON, N.C. — A Johnston County man died Saturday morning in North Carolina's first reported death related to Hurricane Ian. The man ran a generator in his closed garage and likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Johnston County Sheriff's Office. His wife was transported to a...
After Ian, river flooding menaces Florida inland towns
NORTH PORT, FLA. — As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents of this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in. Since Ian's passage, water levels have risen significantly, turning...
Shrimp boat that washed ashore on Myrtle Beach during Ian is famous
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A shrimp boat that washed ashore Friday in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian's landfall has ties to North Carolina. According to a GoFundMe page raising money to get the boat off the beach, the vessel belongs to Holden Beach Seafood, and crew members were trying to get home to Holden Beach, N.C., before Ian's landfall.
Governor's office reports at least 4 N.C. storm fatalities
RALEIGH, N.C. — The remnants of Hurricane Ian downed trees and power lines across North Carolina, and authorities reported at least four fatalities Saturday connected to the severe weather. In Johnston County, outside of Raleigh, a woman found her husband dead early Saturday morning after he went to check...
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
FORT MYERS, FLA. — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses. The...
To promote racial equality, NC sheriff's office is no longer enforcing minor traffic violations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that it will no longer be pulling over drivers for minor traffic violations, like driving with a revoked license, having a tail light out, or inspection violations. The sheriff's office told WSOC-TV this is a part of an effort...
Gas prices up across the US following Hurricane Ian -- but prices aren't rising in NC
The price of gas is continuing to rise across the United States after powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall three times. AAA predicted last week that U.S. gas distribution could be affected due to a lack of electricity and flooded roads and highways. Before Ian hit Florida, it made landfall in...
Cumberland County reports death from West Nile Virus days after Hurricane Ian
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A person died from West Nile Virus in Cumberland County, becoming the first to die from the virus in North Carolina in 2022. Cumberland County said there are two confirmed cases of West Nile virus in Cumberland County. The virus is carried to humans from infected mosquitos.
Huge fire overtakes home in Garden City, SC
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Crews responded to the scene of a fire in the Garden City community in Horry County, South Carolina. The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said it’s responding to the area of South Waccamaw Drive. Horry County Fire Rescue is also on scene. It has...
Biden tells Puerto Ricans he's 'committed to this island'
PONCE, PUERTO RICO — President Joe Biden promised to “rebuild it all” after arriving in Puerto Rico on Monday to survey damage from Hurricane Fiona, as tens of thousands of people remain without power two weeks after the storm hit. “I'm committed to this island,” he said...
Election officials brace for confrontational poll watchers
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — The situation with the poll watcher had gotten so bad that Anne Risku, the election director in North Carolina's Wayne County, had to intervene via speakerphone. “You need to back off!” Risku recalled hollering after the woman wedged herself between a voter and the machine where...
What if Musk loses the Twitter case but defies the court?
Twitter wants a Delaware court to order Elon Musk to buy the social media service for $44 billion, as he promised back in April. But what if a judge makes that ruling and Musk balks?. The Tesla billionaire's reputation for dismissing government pronouncements has some worried that he might flout...
Supreme Court leaves Don Blankenship conviction in place
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says it won't review the conviction of former coal CEO Don Blankenship, who was found guilty of conspiring to violate safety standards at West Virginia’s Upper Big Branch mine before the 2010 explosion that killed 29 men. The justices said Monday they would...
Budd, Beasley deadlocked in US Senate race as economic concerns weigh NC voters, WRAL News poll shows
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race is a statistical dead heat with the economy as the driving issue for voters in all parties, according to a WRAL News Poll released on Monday. The online survey found 43% of likely voters favor Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd,...
Free snack of fruit, vegetables served to NC elementary students at 230 schools
Children at more than 230 North Carolina elementary schools will have an extra opportunity to try a healthy snack during their school day. According to the N.C. Department of Instruction, 232 schools have been selected for the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program, which begins this year. At participating schools, cafeteria...
Nearly half of NC Republicans have little to no confidence ballots will be counted properly this year, WRAL poll shows
RALEIGH, N.C. — Forty-four percent of likely Republican voters have little to no confidence that their vote in the Nov. 8 election will be counted accurately, a WRAL News Poll found. Meanwhile, Democrats and independents overwhelmingly have at least some confidence their votes will be properly recorded. The poll,...
NC Supreme Court weighs if voter ID tainted by racial bias
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s long-litigated photo voter identification law was appraised at the state Supreme Court on Monday. Justices heard arguments on whether it was reasonable for trial judges to throw out the law that they determined was tainted by racial bias and designed to help Republicans retain their grip on the legislature.
