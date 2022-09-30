Read full article on original website
Biden surveys Hurricane Fiona’s damage in Puerto Rico, promises to ‘rebuild it all’
“I'm committed to this island,” he said after receiving a briefing from local officials, acknowledging that Fiona was only the latest in a string of disasters that have battered the U.S. territory in recent years.
Unsolved Montana Murders
Unsolved Montana Murders Every state has their unsolved murders, of which they are justifiably proud (or is it ashamed?), and Montana is no different. Here, then, are six of Montana’s most enigmatic cases. May they send a...
Disappointment as court rules California can’t ban ‘for-profit’ prisons
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) -- Migrant advocates are expressing disappointment with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that California’s plan to ban for-profit prisons and migrant detention centers is counter to federal law.
Supreme Court rejects bump stock ban cases
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court said Monday it won't take up two cases that involved challenges to a ban enacted during the Trump administration on bump stocks, the gun attachments that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like machine guns. The justices' decision not to hear the cases comes...
In the Bronx, Republicans and Democrats alike take aim at relief center for migrants
Protesters gather near the emergency relief center being erected in a parking lot at Orchard Beach. The facility for asylum seekers sent to New York by the busload from Texas could open this week. There was no welcome wagon at Orchard Beach, where the Adams administration plans to house up to 1,000 asylum seekers temporarily. [ more › ]
Record number of DHS phones, tracking devices assigned to migrants
A record number of migrants have been given special phone applications and other tracking devices to check in with U.S. agencies under the Department of Homeland Security, according to new data.
Gas prices up across the US following Hurricane Ian -- but prices aren't rising in NC
The price of gas is continuing to rise across the United States after powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall three times. AAA predicted last week that U.S. gas distribution could be affected due to a lack of electricity and flooded roads and highways. Before Ian hit Florida, it made landfall in...
Supreme Court leaves Don Blankenship conviction in place
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says it won't review the conviction of former coal CEO Don Blankenship, who was found guilty of conspiring to violate safety standards at West Virginia’s Upper Big Branch mine before the 2010 explosion that killed 29 men. The justices said Monday they would...
What if Musk loses the Twitter case but defies the court?
Twitter wants a Delaware court to order Elon Musk to buy the social media service for $44 billion, as he promised back in April. But what if a judge makes that ruling and Musk balks?. The Tesla billionaire's reputation for dismissing government pronouncements has some worried that he might flout...
Wake Forest-based Radeas settles for $3.6 million over Medicaid billing issues
A local company that provided quick COVID-19 test results for thousands over the past three years is accused of over-billing Medicaid by millions of dollars. Wake Forest-based Radeas Labs has been prolific when it comes to COVID testing. As of February 2022, they had been awarded $120 million in federal relief money by Wake County to perform COVID-19 testing.
