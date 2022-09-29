FRESNO, Calif. – In a highly-charged, physical match, Fresno State's lone shot on target against Nevada on Sunday proved to be the difference in the Bulldogs giving Head Coach Brian Zwaschka his 100th career win. The 'Dogs earned their first conference win with a 1-0 defeat of the Wolf Pack, a team coming off its first MW win this season on Thursday.

