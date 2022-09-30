Read full article on original website
What Are They Building at 30 & E Road in Grand Junction?
Have you spotted the construction currently underway at 30 and E Road in Grand Junction, Colorado? What are they building?. You'll see construction on the northeast corner of 30 and E Road, just south of the railroad tracks. Is someone developing a new subdivision? Perhaps another gas station. Construction Underway...
5 Closed Colorado Restaurants We Wish We Still Had
With so many new restaurants coming to Colorado, we tend to forget all of the great ones that have closed and we've lost along the way. Here are 5 restaurants that Coloradoans wish we had back. 5 Restaurants We Miss In Colorado. Having lived in Colorado my entire life, I...
Grand Junction Colorado’s Best Coffee According to Yelp! 2022
International Coffee Day is coming up tomorrow. What's needed now is a place to celebrate. According to the site Yelp!, these are the ten best coffee shops in Grand Junction, Colorado. Yesterday, September 29, 2022, was National Coffee Day. Tomorrow, October 1, is International Coffee Day. Who cares? Around this...
Awesome New Home Decor Shop Opening in Grand Junction Colorado
New home decor and do-it-yourself store is set to open this weekend in Grand Junction, Colorado. Fall is here, and hopefully, your life is settling down. If you're looking for ideas and advice regarding sprucing up the home, this new shop may be precisely what you've been looking for. New...
October Events You Don’t Want To Miss In Grand Junction Colorado
Fall is in full swing, and October's social calendar is a busy one in Grand Junction. September was such a busy month across the Grand Valley with so many cool things happening including Winefest, the Downtown Car Show, and Fruita Fall Festival. You might think things are going to slow down in October but that just isn't the case.
Grand Junction Home for Sale on the Edge of Eagle Rim Park
If you've ever dreamed about owning a home near Las Colonias Amphitheater and the Colorado River, today could be your lucky day. This six-bedroom home includes 2,992 square feet of space on a .32-acre lot. Just across the river near Eagle Rim Park is a single-family home that was just...
How Safe Is Mesa County From Costly Natural Disasters?
Whenever natural disasters hit the U.S., you have to be thankful to be living in western Colorado, where our risk of natural hazards is extremely small. When was the last time we had a hurricane warning, avalanche, tsunami, earthquake or even a tornado in Mesa County? We just don't get a lot of natural disasters in this part of the country and in this section of Colorado. The Pine Gulch Fire of 2020 and the Collbran Landslide in 2019 are a couple of natural disasters in recent memory.
Who Makes the Best Cheeseburgers in Grand Junction, Colorado?
It's lunchtime and we're hungry for a great burger. Where should we go in Grand Junction, Fruita, or Palisade?. We're looking for the best places for burgers so if your favorite is a chain then say it loud and proud below. If your favorite place is a local eatery, even better!
How Grand Junction Would Spend $30K If We Won Cash?
Win Cash means your chance to score one of 10 daily cash prizes, but it also gets you entered into the grand prize drawing for $30,000. It's never too late to get started because it only takes one code to win a daily cash prize OR the $30K jackpot. The more codes you enter on our station app the better your chance to score CASH.
What Your Grand Junction Area Neighborhood Says About You
Stereotypes are just a part of life. No matter what, we'll always hear them about certain things, and have to discern them from reality and ultimately form our own opinion based on personal experiences. And, like everything else, we'll always hear stereotypes about the places we live. Sure, negative stereotypes...
Grand Junction Shares Useless Skills that Make No Money
As we grow, we discover more and more things that we seem to have a special talent for. Some people discover that they're better than average graphic artists, some have a knack for math and spreadsheets, some are gifted mechanics, etc., etc. However, graphic artists, accountants, and mechanics all have...
Win Cash: Tell Us Where You Would Spend Up to $30K in Grand Junction
Win Cash is back with your shot at up to $30,000. That's a ton of money for paying off bills, taking a vacation, or granting a bucket-list wish! The best part is, it's so EASY to win. Enter codes on our app to win cash. The more codes you enter...
Super-Sweet Pets Available For Adoption Right Now In Grand Junction
I have some super-sweet homeless pets I'm featuring this week from Roice-Hurst Humane Society that are ready for adoption. If you're looking to make an addition to your home with a new pet, I hope you will consider one of our featured pets this week. Each of these sweet animals is ready to find their new forever home.
You Could Live in a Historical Denver Landmark for $15 Million
A Black House with a Yellow Door is for Sale in Fort Collins for $619K. This Fort Collins home has a trendy black exterior along with a bright yellow door listed for $619K. Check Out This $1.6 Million Barndominium in Montrose. Barndominiums are quite the trend as of late. Here...
Grand Junction Colorado Wants These Tattoos On These Body Parts
Have you considered getting a tattoo? If so, what's holding you back? The word on the street is people in Grand Junction, Colorado are anxious to get some interesting if not bizarre tattoos. I posted on Facebook, "I want a tattoo of a(n) _____ on my _____." These are a...
This is Why Grand Junction Would Wind Up In Jail
Most of us in Grand Junction, Colorado are law-abiding citizens. Imagine, though, having to call your family to inform them you've been arrested and are now in jail. What would your family assume you had done?. I asked on Facebook, "If you were arrested with no explanation, what would your...
Photos from Fall Color Weekend on Colorado’s Grand Mesa
Fall Color Weekend on the Grand Mesa is a great time to enjoy the bursts of gold that signal the arrival of the fall season. We decided to take a look and brought back several gold bursts in the photos below. Fall color is back in the Mesa Lakes area....
Incredible Glade Park Home Has All the Features You Wish You Had
Think about all the things you wish you had in your home, and there's a good chance this house for sale at Glade Park has them. Considering the fact that this beautiful home is over 5,000 square feet, you might expect it to have something like 10 bedrooms and 10 baths, but that's not the case. With 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, you have to know there's a whole lot more to this home than just being a great place to sleep and take a shower.
Where To Find Locally Grown Farm-Fresh Produce Around Grand Junction
Yes, Grand Junction, you can still get farm-fresh produce around Grand Junction. The Market on Main in downtown Grand Junction has wrapped for the year and that makes us all kind of sad. We just love the downtown farmers market. The good news is there are still plenty of places where you can get fresh produce. You just have to know where to look.
Here’s Your Chance to Own a Super Cool Barndominium in Colorado
Barndominiums have been increasing in popularity over the years as they can be made into highly customizable homes. Personally, If I had the opportunity to own some land in Northern Colorado, I would build a barndominium on the property in a heartbeat. If living in a barndominium is your idea...
