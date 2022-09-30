ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

How Safe Is Mesa County From Costly Natural Disasters?

Whenever natural disasters hit the U.S., you have to be thankful to be living in western Colorado, where our risk of natural hazards is extremely small. When was the last time we had a hurricane warning, avalanche, tsunami, earthquake or even a tornado in Mesa County? We just don't get a lot of natural disasters in this part of the country and in this section of Colorado. The Pine Gulch Fire of 2020 and the Collbran Landslide in 2019 are a couple of natural disasters in recent memory.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

How Grand Junction Would Spend $30K If We Won Cash?

Win Cash means your chance to score one of 10 daily cash prizes, but it also gets you entered into the grand prize drawing for $30,000. It's never too late to get started because it only takes one code to win a daily cash prize OR the $30K jackpot. The more codes you enter on our station app the better your chance to score CASH.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Incredible Glade Park Home Has All the Features You Wish You Had

Think about all the things you wish you had in your home, and there's a good chance this house for sale at Glade Park has them. Considering the fact that this beautiful home is over 5,000 square feet, you might expect it to have something like 10 bedrooms and 10 baths, but that's not the case. With 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, you have to know there's a whole lot more to this home than just being a great place to sleep and take a shower.
GLADE PARK, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

