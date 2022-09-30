There are a number of factors that influence the state of your romantic relationship, and stress is certainly one of them. But how, exactly, does stress affect relationships? In a new study published in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science, researchers appear to have pinpointed at least one way: It may make you see your partner in a more negative light, even if they have nothing to do with why you're stressed.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO