Study: New Alzheimer's diagnoses more common among seniors who have had COVID
MIAMI - A recent study of more than 6 million people 65 and older found that seniors who had Covid-19 had a substantially higher risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease within a year. The study does not show that Covid-19 causes Alzheimer's, but it adds to the growing body...
Raleigh News & Observer
These Common Medications Could Be Causing Memory Loss
Have you been feeling groggier than usual? Do you frequently lose your train of thought or forget common words? Memory loss has a lot of different causes, from lack of sleep to serious brain injury. You may be quick to categorize your symptoms as a problem of old age. But before you do, you ought to check the side effects of your medications.
msn.com
Steroids Commonly Used for Asthma and Allergies Linked to Changes in Brain Structure, Study Shows
Glucocorticoids, a common steroid used to address inflammation associated with asthma and allergies, has been linked to changes in the white matter of the brain and cognitive decline, according to new research. Published in BMJ Open, the new study—which the authors called the largest of its kind to date to...
Alzheimer’s might not be primarily a brain disease. A new theory suggests it’s an autoimmune condition.
The pursuit of a cure for Alzheimer’s disease is becoming an increasingly competitive and contentious quest with recent years witnessing several important controversies. In July 2022, Science magazine reported that a key 2006 research paper, published in the prestigious journal Nature, which identified a subtype of brain protein called beta-amyloid as the cause of Alzheimer’s, may have been based on fabricated data.
MedicalXpress
New study shows people with glaucoma are at significant risk of Alzheimer's disease
A large, nationwide study from Taiwan shows that people with a specific type of glaucoma, called normal-tension glaucoma, are at high risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say people with this type of glaucoma should be screened for Alzheimer's disease. The study will be presented at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
sciencealert.com
Alzheimer's Might Not Actually Be a Brain Disease, Expert Says
News-Medical.net
Researchers find link between metabolism and dementia-related brain measures
Every three seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with dementia. And while there is no known cure, changes in the brain can occur years before a dementia diagnosis. Now, a world-first study from the University of South Australia’s Australian Centre for Precision Health has found a link between metabolism and dementia-related brain measures, providing valuable insights about the disease.
News-Medical.net
Cycles of fasting-mimicking diet appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer’s in mice
Cycles of a diet that mimics fasting appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer's in mice genetically engineered to develop the illness, according to a new USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology-led study. The study appeared in Cell Reports on Sept. 27. The researchers, led by Professor Valter Longo in collaboration...
MedicalXpress
Kidney disease measures are associated with structural brain damage across different domains of etiology
Cross-sectional analysis shows association of reduced kidney function and increased urine albumin excretion with brain volume reduction in regions typically affected by Alzheimer's disease and other dementia etiologies. Cognitive decline is a major public health issue and common in patients with kidney disease. To better understand this condition, researchers measured...
What Does It Feel Like When You Have High Cholesterol?
According to the American Heart Association, cholesterol is a waxy substance sourced from your liver and the foods you eat. Although many people associate "cholesterol" with bad health, it's an essential component which the body uses to build cells and make hormones and vitamins. The problem arises when you have high levels of a certain type of cholesterol.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals main target of SARS-CoV-2 in brain and describes effects of virus on nervous system
A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
Is There A Connection Between Autoimmune Disorders And PTSD?
Stress can have a significant impact on the body. While some stress is normal, longer-term stress can impact everything from muscle tension to the reproductive system to digestion, according to the American Psychological Association. And research shows that post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a serious mental health condition, might be connected to the development of autoimmune disorders (via Healthline).
diabetesdaily.com
Diabetes and Gout
Gout is a form of arthritis that is characterized by painful flair-ups in the joints, most commonly at the base of the big toe. Pain from gout comes and goes, but if it’s not treated it can get progressively worse, and go on to affect more of the body.
MindBodyGreen
Is Your Partner Bothering You More Than Usual? A New Study Might Explain Why
There are a number of factors that influence the state of your romantic relationship, and stress is certainly one of them. But how, exactly, does stress affect relationships? In a new study published in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science, researchers appear to have pinpointed at least one way: It may make you see your partner in a more negative light, even if they have nothing to do with why you're stressed.
Psych Centra
What Is Trauma Immobility in Humans?
Fight or flight is a common response to a threat or danger. Your brain triggers these actions to protect you. You might push and shove if a stranger grabs you. Or you might sprint out of the way of an oncoming car. Sometimes a threat can cause you to freeze...
cohaitungchi.com
Is Leg Pain at Night A Warning Sign of Vascular Disease?
Is leg pain at night often interrupting your sleep? It could more than a normal sign of getting older. Pain in your legs and feet at night, or when trying to sleep, is often a symptom of peripheral artery disease (PAD). You are reading: Causes of muscle tension in the...
Science Focus
Superagers have super-sized neurons in the area of the brain responsible for memory
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Some of us stay mentally sharp well into our 80s, it could be thanks to the size of our brain cells. Superagers have long been a mystery to scientists. Despite being in their 80s they...
News-Medical.net
Cardiac inflammation after mild COVID-19 in previously healthy people
Research has recognized several post-acute-COVID-19 outcomes, such as lingering cardiac symptoms involving tachycardia, exercise intolerance, and chest pain. Patients with severe disease, pre-existing conditions, and cardiac injury commonly show cardiac symptoms. In some instances, people with mild COVID-19 showed rare signs of cardiac damage, wherein the cardiac symptoms were profound. Moreover, subtle non-ischemic cardiac inflammatory changes have been observed previously in populations comprising young athletic people following COVID-19 infections. However, whether these early signs are related to cardiac symptoms or persist with time is unclear.
Does CBD Help With Parkinson's Disease Symptoms?
Impaired motor function is one of the first and most noticeable symptoms of Parkinson's disease. The National Institute on Aging says tremors, slowed movement, muscle stiffness, and balance are the four main hallmarks of Parkinson's. Motor function declines, affecting the ability to walk, write, stand, exhibit facial expressions, eat, and use the bathroom properly. Changes in cognitive function may follow or develop alongside other symptoms, depending on the progression of the disease. Cognitive impairment can appear as memory problems, difficulty with attention and focus, and inability to complete tasks.
'Historic moment' in race to beat Alzheimer's: Experimental brain plaque-busting drug 'significantly slows decline of patients battling early stages of the disease'
An experimental Alzheimer's drug slows the mental deterioration of patients battling the earliest stages of the cruel disease by more than a quarter, promising trial results revealed today. Lecanemab, given as an injection, combats the build-up of toxic plaques in the brain — which is thought to cause the memory-robbing...
