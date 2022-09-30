Read full article on original website
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Bean Vegan Cuisine: A Good Vegan Restaurant In Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
WBTV
9 must-visit pumpkin patches near Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - It’s time to start visiting pumpkin patches around the Charlotte area to pick the perfect jack-o-lantern. Hours change based on weather and day of the week at some of these, so check before heading out. Many also offer hours and prices for schools and other groups during the week.
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
charlottemagazine.com
Catching Up With Gene Brown, Charlotte’s Famed Vinyl Dealer
It’s a warm Saturday evening in mid-May outside Event Masterz, a venue near the intersection of interstates 77 and 485 in southwest Charlotte. I join a growing line of about 100 people that extends around the front of a low-slung brick office building from which soft, rhythmic thumps emanate in an otherwise silent industrial park. We’re all here for the same reason, the same guy. He’s not a rapper. He’s not a producer. He’s not a DJ. “Gene Brown is my dealer.” Or so say the T-shirts for sale in the lobby.
NY developer bullish on Charlotte as it gears up for next NoDa project
CHARLOTTE — New York-based Avery Hall will break ground on its next Charlotte project by year-end. The Brooklyn real estate developer, in partnership with Declaration Partners, is planning a 420,000-square-foot mixed-use development at 300 E. 36th St. Tarlton Long, principal and director of Avery Hall Southeast, said the project...
southparkmagazine.com
The IT List: 20 of Charlotte’s most stylish people
Our annual list of Charlotteans with undeniable personal style. On location at the Tipsy Burro Saloon & Cantina, 2711 Monroe Rd. This marks the sixth year of the It List, and each fall this carefully curated group proves to be just as exciting as the last. When I first produced this feature for SouthPark as a means of celebrating our city’s incredible growing powerhouse style community, I had no idea how talked about and celebrated the list would become — not to mention fun.
Despite weather, Disney on Ice not canceled leaving some ticketholders frustrated
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some Disney on Ice ticket holders are upset after the show at Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte was not canceled despite severe weather. North Carolina was placed under a State of Emergency on Wednesday ahead of Ian's arrival. According to two people who WCNC Charlotte spoke with,...
kiss951.com
Pedaling for Payton with the Ace & TJ Show
The Ace & TJ Show is proud to announce that the kick-off for Pedaling for Payton will happen on October 7, 2022. As part of Payton’s Promise, a charity to help with community assistance efforts. The Ace & TJ Show has always had a special place in which they wanted to help others and now is their chance with Payton’s Promise.
Raleigh News & Observer
Gibson Mill Market details official Concord food hall opening with six local vendors
Concord’s first food hall at Gibson Mill Market officially opens Wednesday with six vendors. “We’re thrilled to officially open and become a foodie destination in the Concord area,” Thomas Moore, business development director at Gibson Mill, said in a statement released Monday. The 17,000-square-foot market can support...
WBTV
Tree falls on roof of Kannapolis home
First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines. Updated: 6 hours...
charlotteparent.com
THE PINT-SIZED FOODIE: An introduction to The Penguin
Each month, our 9-year-old resident foodie visits a different Charlotte-area restaurant that’s kid-friendly—but not a kid-topia. He orders something he’s never tried before and reports back with his recommendations for kids and their parents. Here is his review of The Penguin in Dilworth. What we ordered:. We...
charlotteonthecheap.com
1st Annual Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular at Ballantyne’s Backyard
Huge day-by-day list of holiday events in the Charlotte area! We update it every day!. Immerse yourself in over a million Christmas lights along a half-mile walking trail. This attraction takes place every night from December 12th to 31st, 2022, from 5 to 10 p.m. It will be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.
wccbcharlotte.com
Large Uprooted Tree Crushes Car In Northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, NC – On Friday evening, a large tree toppled over crushing a car in Northeast Charlotte. The fallen tree brought the surrounding power lines along the way causing residents to lose power. Utility line servicemen responded to the damage on the corner of Rutgers avenue and West Sugar...
Keeping food in your fridge safe during a power outage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If your power goes out, you want to make sure the food in your fridge is still safe to eat so you don't get sick. According to the FDA, you should keep your fridge and freezer doors closed for as long as possible. You can keep dry or block ice in your fridge to help keep food cold for longer.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Charlotte, NC — 30 Top Places!
Few things beat a good brunch, but why settle for good if you can have the best brunch in Charlotte that will leave you happily stuffed. Roving restaurants have ignited a food frenzy and quirky takes on the classic brunches every Southern city ought to have. Some places have come...
WBTV
Community celebrates life of LaPorscha Baldwin a year after her murder
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Almost one year after her death, the community honored the life of 30-year-old LaPorscha Baldwin on Sunday. They held a tribute for her at First Antioch Interdenominational Church as a way to celebrate her life, as opposed to mourning her loss. “Even though she’s not here...
wccbcharlotte.com
What Does M&M Stand For?
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Most people aren’t sure of what M&M stands for. But now people are learning that the two M’s actually stand for the names of the two men who created the candy– Mars and Murrie. Lots of people thought the M’s represented the mmmm sound that describes how delicious the chocolate candy is.
NYC-based Spandrel Development buys 19 acres near Camp North End for apartment project
CHARLOTTE — New York City-based Spandrel Development Partners has its second Charlotte apartment project in the works. The developer recently closed on the acquisition of 19.1 acres near Camp North End, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. Capstone Land Sales helped brokered the $4.4 million sale of the property at 3245 Statesville Ave.
kiss951.com
Here’s What Will Become Of Charlotte’s EpiCenter
What will become of Charlotte’s EpiCenter? It’s a question that has been on a lot of our mind the past few years. The question was even more prominent a few months ago with The EpiCenter went up for auction. We now have answers. According to WBTV, CBRE Group,...
Split tree falls onto car, home while classes being taught in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Remnants of Hurricane Ian moved northwest through the Queen City Friday afternoon and it brought strong, steady rain and wind. About 6,000 Duke Energy customers lost power in Mecklenburg County as the storm moved through. Wind gusts in Charlotte reached at least 46 mph. There were several...
