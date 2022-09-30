ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

9 must-visit pumpkin patches near Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - It’s time to start visiting pumpkin patches around the Charlotte area to pick the perfect jack-o-lantern. Hours change based on weather and day of the week at some of these, so check before heading out. Many also offer hours and prices for schools and other groups during the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Scratch-Made Breakfast & Lunch at Sunflour Baking Company in Charlotte, NC

Are you looking for a great place for breakfast or lunch in Cabarrus County? If you’ve never visited Sunflour Baking Company you are missing out. The flakiest most delicious breakfast pastries, sandwiches, cookies, and cupcakes are waiting for you at one of Sunflour’s four locations near Charlotte, NC and we think you’ll want to pop in and enjoy their delicious offerings. We spent a weekend in Cabarrus County and we so enjoyed our breakfast that we stopped in for lunch the next day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteparent.com

THE PINT-SIZED FOODIE: An introduction to The Penguin

Each month, our 9-year-old resident foodie visits a different Charlotte-area restaurant that’s kid-friendly—but not a kid-topia. He orders something he’s never tried before and reports back with his recommendations for kids and their parents. Here is his review of The Penguin in Dilworth. What we ordered:. We...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Cameron’s Review of Charlotte’s New Restaurant: Dave’s Hot Chicken

New restaurant alert; Dave’s Hot Chicken is finally opening in Charlotte!. Almost a year ago to the day, I shared with you that Charlotte would be getting a new Nashville hot chicken restaurant, Dave’s Hot Chicken. Since then, I have patiently waited and watched as the restaurant has been going up in my neighborhood in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iheart.com

Property That Would Have Been Home Of Carolina Panthers For Sale

(Rock Hill, SC)-- The property where a practice facility and team headquarters for the Carolina Panther was going to be built is now for sale. This comes after the Panthers owner announced in April that the 800-million dollar project would be terminated. The 245-acre property is now listed by Colliers...
ROCK HILL, SC
southparkmagazine.com

The IT List: 20 of Charlotte’s most stylish people

Our annual list of Charlotteans with undeniable personal style. On location at the Tipsy Burro Saloon & Cantina, 2711 Monroe Rd. This marks the sixth year of the It List, and each fall this carefully curated group proves to be just as exciting as the last. When I first produced this feature for SouthPark as a means of celebrating our city’s incredible growing powerhouse style community, I had no idea how talked about and celebrated the list would become — not to mention fun.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

1st Annual Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular at Ballantyne’s Backyard

Huge day-by-day list of holiday events in the Charlotte area! We update it every day!. Immerse yourself in over a million Christmas lights along a half-mile walking trail. This attraction takes place every night from December 12th to 31st, 2022, from 5 to 10 p.m. It will be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.
CHARLOTTE, NC
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Charlotte, NC — 30 Top Places!

Few things beat a good brunch, but why settle for good if you can have the best brunch in Charlotte that will leave you happily stuffed. Roving restaurants have ignited a food frenzy and quirky takes on the classic brunches every Southern city ought to have. Some places have come...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Tree falls on roof of Kannapolis home

First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines. Updated: 6 hours...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
kiss951.com

Here’s What Will Become Of Charlotte’s EpiCenter

What will become of Charlotte’s EpiCenter? It’s a question that has been on a lot of our mind the past few years. The question was even more prominent a few months ago with The EpiCenter went up for auction. We now have answers. According to WBTV, CBRE Group,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Southeast Charlotte wreck kills 1, injures another

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another injured after an afternoon wreck in southeast Charlotte Monday afternoon. Medic confirmed a crash happened at Cloister Drive and Providence Road, close to the entrance of a neighborhood. According to Medic, one person died and another was taken to a...
CHARLOTTE, NC

