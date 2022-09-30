Read full article on original website
recordpatriot.com
Coal jobs are almost gone. Could a casino help rescue southwest Virginia?
BRISTOL, Va. - Sonya Ratliff and about a dozen friends put on sparkly clothes and left early on a Tuesday morning to celebrate another mom's birthday. In years past, that might have meant brunch. Now, in this Bible Belt town on the edge of the Appalachian Mountains, it means slot...
cardinalnews.org
Shelor family keeps Bristol Sessions heritage alive
People die, but songs live forever, if people keep playing them. Ninety-five years ago, the Shelor Family was invited to the Bristol Sessions, later heralded as the “Big Bang” of country music by the Smithsonian-affiliated Birthplace of Country Music Museum, and called “the most important event in the history of country music” by Johnny Cash.
Musician Michael Hardy Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bristol (Bristol, TN)
Michael Hardy on his social media handle confirmed that he along with his team were injured in a motor vehicle accident on Saturday. The musician revealed that the tour bus crash occurred [..]
Winners announced from the 70th annual Music in the Castle
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennesse High School Mighty Viking Band held the 70th annual Music in the Castle event on Saturday, Oct. 1. Elizabethton won the Class AAAA Grand Champion Award and finished 1st place in color guard, percussion and music in their class. The Class A/AA Grand Champion Award went home with North […]
List: Weekend events in the Tri-Cities
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct the events list for Saturday, October 1. (WJHL) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian projected to hit the Tri-Cities over the weekend, it may be smart to opt for indoor activities over the weekend. News Channel 11 compiled a list of events the entire family […]
elizabethton.com
A hidden treasure in Bluff City’s Backyard Terrors, Dinosaur Park
If you loved the Jurassic Park movies, you would have a ball at Backyard Terrors and Dinosaur Park in Bluff City. Located about five minutes from the Carter County line, the donation-based dinosaur park features more than 50 scale replicas of prehistoric creatures with more coming soon; self-guided tours; a playground area; a gift shop; picnic areas; and food delivery services from area eateries.
Musician HARDY treated for ‘significant injuries’ following tour bus crash
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Musician HARDY has been released from the hospital following a tour bus crash that occurred on his way home from the Country Thunder Music Festival in Bristol on Saturday. According to a social media post by HARDY, the incident occurred Saturday night after the festival, and all four members on the […]
wataugaonline.com
150 Artisans to Exhibit at the Valle Country Fair October 15, 2022
VALLE CRUCIS, NC — Over 150 exhibitors will be selling their original handmade creations at. the 44th annual Valle Country Fair coming up Saturday, October 15. The craft masters include. fourteen artisans who will be showing their work for the first time, and four craftspeople have. participated in the...
wataugaonline.com
Upcoming events at Appalachian Theater – October/November 2022
The recently-announced Cinema Classic Sci-Fi Film Series at the Appalachian. Theatre of the High Country will screen its first film at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4 with a. modern cult classic that celebrates several beloved film genres. “Little Shop of Horrors” is a horror musical comedy film directed by...
Isaiah 117 launches campaign in Washington County, Virginia
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Supporters and community members gathered in the McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College for the campaign announcement for an Isaiah House in Washington County. The campaign announcement kicks off the awareness part of the campaign: telling others about Isaiah 117 and what it can do for […]
HARDY Hospitalized With ‘Significant Injuries’ After Tour Bus Accident
Country music star HARDY was involved in a serious tour bus accident as he was… The post HARDY Hospitalized With ‘Significant Injuries’ After Tour Bus Accident appeared first on Outsider.
Johnson City Press
800 pounds and what do you get? Corn meal, friendship and tradition at Bush Mill
NICKELSVILLE — Tropical Storm Ian might have known something good was going on at Amos Branch Saturday. The rain and flooding that forecasters were expecting bypassed Scott County and much of Southwest Virginia as the Nickelsville Ruritan Club carried on with its annual Bush Mill Day at the 126-year-old grist mill.
49 Winchester Brings A Little Appalachia To Late Night TV Debut, Performs “Russell County Line” On ‘The Late Show’
How damn good are the guys from 49 Winchester? Hailing from Castlewood in Russell County, Virginia they’re quickly making a name for themselves as one of the hottest bands to come out of Appalachia in recent memory. And that’s saying a lot, because some of the best country music in the genre is coming out of those hills and hollers right now. They stopped by the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to make their late night TV debut yesterday, […] The post 49 Winchester Brings A Little Appalachia To Late Night TV Debut, Performs “Russell County Line” On ‘The Late Show’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Kingsport Times-News
Paterson, Tolan, Bradley appearance postponed because of weather
BRISTOL — The Monday, Oct. 3, appearance of authors Katherine Paterson, Stephanie Tolan, and Kimberly Brubaker Bradley has been postponed because of travel delays and weather related to the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
Johnson City’s Candyland Christmas Trees go on sale Saturday
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Children may not have picked out their Halloween costumes yet, but Downtown Johnson City is already preparing to light up the city with its Christmas trees. Saturday, Oct. 1 is the last chance for businesses, churches and organizations to purchase a ticket for a Candy Land Christmas Tree. The trees […]
“She was full of life and bright personality”: West Ridge community remembers student who died in fire
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Students, teachers and friends at West Ridge High School are mourning the loss of freshmen Gracie McBryant, who died in a house fire early Saturday morning. Dr. Josh Davis, principal at West Ridge High School, told News Channel 11 there’s a tough week ahead for the West Ridge community. “Initially, there’s […]
East Tennessean
Thunder Valley roars during ’22 Fall Fling
BRISTOL, Tenn. (Sept. 26, 2022) – The RAD Fall Fling took place at Bristol Dragway starting Sept. 20 for the 13th time and brought four days of high-powered drag racing to Thunder Valley. The event was the final stop on the 2022 Fling Tour, which brings the some of...
supertalk929.com
West Ridge High School mourns loss of freshman
The West Ridge High School community is mourning the loss of a freshman following a fire on Saturday morning. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a camper fire in Bristol, where they discovered Gracie McBryant, 14, was killed in the fire. West Ridge High says the...
q95fm.net
Hit-And-Run Leaves One Woman Dead
A Logan County woman was killed on Friday in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee. According to witnesses, at around 9:20 AM, the driver of a vehicle on Volunteer Parkway North hit 50-year-old Reneta Hapney. Hapney was transported to the hospital, where she later died. The driver of the vehicle,...
Mom of Northeast Tennessee overdose victim: ‘He’s gone because somebody decided to make more money’
Josh Russell was hoping he could get free of drug addiction for good when he went home from a stint in jail late last year.
