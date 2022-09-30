ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

cardinalnews.org

Shelor family keeps Bristol Sessions heritage alive

People die, but songs live forever, if people keep playing them. Ninety-five years ago, the Shelor Family was invited to the Bristol Sessions, later heralded as the “Big Bang” of country music by the Smithsonian-affiliated Birthplace of Country Music Museum, and called “the most important event in the history of country music” by Johnny Cash.
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Winners announced from the 70th annual Music in the Castle

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennesse High School Mighty Viking Band held the 70th annual Music in the Castle event on Saturday, Oct. 1. Elizabethton won the Class AAAA Grand Champion Award and finished 1st place in color guard, percussion and music in their class. The Class A/AA Grand Champion Award went home with North […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Bristol, VA
WJHL

List: Weekend events in the Tri-Cities

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct the events list for Saturday, October 1. (WJHL) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian projected to hit the Tri-Cities over the weekend, it may be smart to opt for indoor activities over the weekend. News Channel 11 compiled a list of events the entire family […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

A hidden treasure in Bluff City’s Backyard Terrors, Dinosaur Park

If you loved the Jurassic Park movies, you would have a ball at Backyard Terrors and Dinosaur Park in Bluff City. Located about five minutes from the Carter County line, the donation-based dinosaur park features more than 50 scale replicas of prehistoric creatures with more coming soon; self-guided tours; a playground area; a gift shop; picnic areas; and food delivery services from area eateries.
BLUFF CITY, TN
wataugaonline.com

150 Artisans to Exhibit at the Valle Country Fair October 15, 2022

VALLE CRUCIS, NC — Over 150 exhibitors will be selling their original handmade creations at. the 44th annual Valle Country Fair coming up Saturday, October 15. The craft masters include. fourteen artisans who will be showing their work for the first time, and four craftspeople have. participated in the...
VALLE CRUCIS, NC
wataugaonline.com

Upcoming events at Appalachian Theater – October/November 2022

The recently-announced Cinema Classic Sci-Fi Film Series at the Appalachian. Theatre of the High Country will screen its first film at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4 with a. modern cult classic that celebrates several beloved film genres. “Little Shop of Horrors” is a horror musical comedy film directed by...
BOONE, NC
WJHL

Isaiah 117 launches campaign in Washington County, Virginia

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Supporters and community members gathered in the McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College for the campaign announcement for an Isaiah House in Washington County. The campaign announcement kicks off the awareness part of the campaign: telling others about Isaiah 117 and what it can do for […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
Whiskey Riff

49 Winchester Brings A Little Appalachia To Late Night TV Debut, Performs “Russell County Line” On ‘The Late Show’

How damn good are the guys from 49 Winchester? Hailing from Castlewood in Russell County, Virginia they’re quickly making a name for themselves as one of the hottest bands to come out of Appalachia in recent memory. And that’s saying a lot, because some of the best country music in the genre is coming out of those hills and hollers right now. They stopped by the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to make their late night TV debut yesterday, […] The post 49 Winchester Brings A Little Appalachia To Late Night TV Debut, Performs “Russell County Line” On ‘The Late Show’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Johnson City’s Candyland Christmas Trees go on sale Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Children may not have picked out their Halloween costumes yet, but Downtown Johnson City is already preparing to light up the city with its Christmas trees. Saturday, Oct. 1 is the last chance for businesses, churches and organizations to purchase a ticket for a Candy Land Christmas Tree. The trees […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
East Tennessean

Thunder Valley roars during ’22 Fall Fling

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Sept. 26, 2022) – The RAD Fall Fling took place at Bristol Dragway starting Sept. 20 for the 13th time and brought four days of high-powered drag racing to Thunder Valley. The event was the final stop on the 2022 Fling Tour, which brings the some of...
BRISTOL, TN
supertalk929.com

West Ridge High School mourns loss of freshman

The West Ridge High School community is mourning the loss of a freshman following a fire on Saturday morning. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a camper fire in Bristol, where they discovered Gracie McBryant, 14, was killed in the fire. West Ridge High says the...
BRISTOL, VA
q95fm.net

Hit-And-Run Leaves One Woman Dead

A Logan County woman was killed on Friday in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee. According to witnesses, at around 9:20 AM, the driver of a vehicle on Volunteer Parkway North hit 50-year-old Reneta Hapney. Hapney was transported to the hospital, where she later died. The driver of the vehicle,...
BRISTOL, TN

