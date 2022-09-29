Chicago Police Reports the Murder of a Woman in Crash with a Carjacking Gang Operating on the Southwest Side

Read full article on original website
East Garfield Park crash: 1 killed, driver in custody after ignoring CPD unit, officials say
A driver ignored a CPD unit before hitting another vehicle, resulting in a deadly crash on the West Side, officials said.
cwbchicago.com
Driver nearly struck pedestrian, then shot him, prosecutors say
A driver nearly hit a pedestrian in an Edgewater crosswalk, then shot the man without provocation on Friday, prosecutors said. But Chicago police officers caught a break when they received a description of the gunman over the radio and realized that they had just pulled over a likely suspect for a traffic violation—and there was a spent shell casing on his passenger seat.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot to death in Chicago's Old Town following argument
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood Sunday morning. About 5:22 a.m., police say a 38-year-old man was on the sidewalk when an unknown offender shot him multiple times. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No suspects...
Man shot, critically wounded during fight on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after he was shot during a fight in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Saturday night. Police say a man, 26, was in a fight with another man in the 1000 block of North Pine Avenue. The second man has a gun and shot the...
theeastcountygazette.com
Chicago: 14-Year-Old Boy One Of Two Injured In Roseland Shooting
CBS CHICAGO— A 14-year-old boy was one of two victims shot Thursday night in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood. The 14-year-old boy and a female victim were walking on the sidewalk. They were in the 500 block of East 104th Place when shots were fired, according to police. The boy...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot dead in Roseland within hours of another murder on same block
CHICAGO - A man was killed in a shooting in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood only hours after another man was shot and killed on the same block. Police say officers found a 21-year-old man unresponsive in the 300 block of West 110th Street around 9 p.m. Saturday. The victim was shot...
cwbchicago.com
3 men are shot, 1 fatally, during possible narcotics-related robbery in South Loop, police say
Update: The deceased man has been identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Casey Rodriguez, 30, of the 5500 block of North Broadway. Three people were shot, one fatally, during a possible narcotics-related robbery inside a South Loop apartment on Saturday morning, Chicago police said. A woman...
Shootings in Chicago: 7 shot, 1 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say
At least seven people have been shot, including a three-year-old boy in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood, in weekend violence across Chicago, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police say two carjackings - 24 hours apart - could be related
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that two carjackings that happened about 24 hours and just blocks apart on the Near West Side were probably related. Police said the first carjacking happened in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood on Thursday night around 10:35 p.m. on West Campbell Park Drive near Harrison Street. The...
cwbchicago.com
#43: Driver of hijacked car that killed woman while fleeing police had a pending felony case, prosecutors say
A 17-year-old who sped away from Chicago police in a newly-hijacked SUV and then slammed into Dominga Flores’ car, killing her, was awaiting trial for a felony gun case, prosecutors said Friday. One of his passengers was on parole, on bail for a felony gun case, and had three active warrants. His other two passengers, both juveniles, are charged with having guns in the wrecked SUV.
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot in vehicle in Chicago's Little Village
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while sitting in a car in Chicago's Little Village Saturday morning. Police say the woman, 20, was sitting the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 2400 block of South California Ave around 12:11 a.m. when she was shot by a person in a green Jeep.
cwbchicago.com
Man is shot and killed during argument outside Seward Park, police say
A man was shot and killed outside Seward Park on the Near North Side this morning, according to Chicago police. He is the second person to be shot in or near the park since mid-September. Police said the victim, 38, was on the sidewalk in the 300 block of West...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot during attempted robbery in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was robbed at gunpoint and shot while walking in Chicago's North Kenwood neighborhood early Saturday. Police say two armed Black men robbed the 29-year-old man on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of east 47th Street around 12:45 a.m. The victim was shot in the back...
Chicago shooting: 4-year-old boy seriously injured by gunfire while in car with mother
Chicago police said a 4-year-old boy was seriously injured after being struck by gunfire while in a car with his mother Friday night.
14-year-old shot in Chatham, Police said
CHICAGO — A 14-year-old was shot in the Chatham neighborhood around noon Saturday. Police said the 14-year-old was walking down the street in the 800 block of East 87th Place around 12:04 p.m. when an unknown offender came up behind them and shot the 14-year-old in the leg and shoulder. The 14-year-old was taken to […]
CBS News
3-year-old among 5 killed in Chicago weekend shootings; 20 others wounded
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 3-year-old boy is among five killed and 20 other people were wounded in shootings across the city during the weekend. In the first shooting of the weekend, an unaged male was struck in the back by gunfire Friday, in the 600 block of West 92nd Place in Brainerd around 6:09 p.m.
cwbchicago.com
Woman found dead in Lakeview nightclub; death investigation launched
Chicago police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found unresponsive in a Lakeview nightclub early Saturday. Officers and EMS responded to Berlin, 954 West Belmont, just after the bar’s 4 a.m. closing time after a 911 caller reported that their friend was passed out in the restroom.
Man charged in in wine bottle attack, robbery on CTA Red Line train, CPD announce
A man is charged for a violent armed robbery on a CTA Red Line train that was captured on horrific video.
Chicago Journal
Three juveniles charged with armed carjacking and killing woman while fleeing police
CHICAGO - Three juveniles were arrested and charged with armed vehicular hijacking and one was charged with murder as their fleeing stolen vehicle killed a 55-year-old woman when they crashed in the Little Village neighborhood. One adult from suburban Crystal Lake was also charged with misdemeanors in this case. The...
Judge denies bond for suspect charged in Red Line bottle attack, orders him to stay off CTA
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bond was denied Friday for a man charged in a brutal attack on the CTA Red Line over the weekend.We have been tracking the brutal attack since it happened. On Thursday, police announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights in connection with the attack.Police said Washington is the man seen on a viral video smashing a glass bottle over another man's head on a Red Line train near the terminal at 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Friday, it turns out Washington has a long rap sheet –...
