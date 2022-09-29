ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police: Man found shot to death near Kensington train tracks

KENSINGTON - A man in his early 30s was found dead, with a gunshot wound to the head, near train tracks in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, about 1:30, near some train tracks on the 2900 block of North Front Street. Police found the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Trenton Man Dies After Being Struck By Hit & Run Driver

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A pedestrian was struck on Monday, September 26 on Prospect Street , died from his injuries Friday afternoon at Capital Health trauma center, his daughter said in a phone call. The crash happened just after 8:30 Pm Trenton Ems, and Capital Health paramedics rushed the man to the hospital where he continued to fight for his life. Police have not made an arrest in this fatal accident. We are awaiting a comment from the Mercer County prosecutor’s office.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

"He took her from me": Family pleads for driver to come forward after fatal Tacony hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are trying to find the driver who hit and killed a 21-year-old woman in the city's Tacony neighborhood. The hit-and-run crash happened early Saturday morning in the pouring rain."She was a good kid and he took me from her," the victim's mother said. "He took her from me, and I need her."Octavia Aaron, 21, was a junior at West Chester University. She was a business major with big plans after graduation.But now her large family is broken, and holding each other tight after Octavia was struck and killed Saturday morning."Very, very smart, intelligent...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Man Arrested in Crash That Killed Philadelphia Police Officer

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with killing an off-duty Philadelphia police officer during a high-speed car crash in June. Aleksandr Melnikov is charged with vehicular homicide, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and related traffic infractions in the death of Officer Henry Gonski III, who was assigned to Philadelphia International Airport.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
3 Injured in Allentown Road Wreck, State Police Say

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say three people were injured in a two-car crash on Allentown Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, last weekend. Police said Wednesday that two of the people who were hurt–including the driver of one of the vehicles and his passenger–suffered what were believed to be serious injuries.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

