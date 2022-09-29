Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMedford, NJ
Plan Cites Open Space DesignsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
Related
Police: Woman dead following hit-and-run crash in Wissinoming
A 21-year-old woman is dead following a hit-and-run in the city's Wissinoming neighborhood.
fox29.com
Police: Man found shot to death near Kensington train tracks
KENSINGTON - A man in his early 30s was found dead, with a gunshot wound to the head, near train tracks in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, about 1:30, near some train tracks on the 2900 block of North Front Street. Police found the...
18-Year-Old Driver Charged In Crash That Killed Off-Duty Philadelphia Officer
An 18-year-old man has been charged in a June crash that killed an off-duty Philadelphia police officer, authorities said. Aleksandr Melnikov was charged Friday with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving and more, in the crash that killed Henry Gosnki III. Gonski was trying to cross Bustleton Avenue after...
fox29.com
High school student killed, another injured after crash in Chester County, police say
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - A late-night crash ended with the death of a teenage student in Chester County. Police say a car with two teenagers inside crashed on the 600 Block of Contention Lane in Tredyffrin Township just before midnight Saturday. One of the teens, a student at Conestoga High...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Man shot and killed inside business in Juniata Park
A man was shot and killed inside the doorway to a business in Juniata Park Sunday morning.
Man shot after road rage incident, in front of gunman's wife, child
A road rage incident Saturday between two drivers in the Wissahickon neighborhood led to one shooting the other, while the shooter’s wife and child were in the car.
Northeast Philly man shot, killed on his porch
A Northeast Philadelphia man was shot and killed Saturday night in front of his home on Marcella Street, in what police believe was a targeted shooting.
fox29.com
Medics bring man back to life after double shooting in Northeast Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - What began as a deadly shooting early Saturday morning has unexpectedly taken a turn thanks to the action of medics. Officers arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds when they responded to shooting on the 1900 block of Lansing Street just before 2 a.m. An 18-year-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Man Dies After Being Struck By Hit & Run Driver
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A pedestrian was struck on Monday, September 26 on Prospect Street , died from his injuries Friday afternoon at Capital Health trauma center, his daughter said in a phone call. The crash happened just after 8:30 Pm Trenton Ems, and Capital Health paramedics rushed the man to the hospital where he continued to fight for his life. Police have not made an arrest in this fatal accident. We are awaiting a comment from the Mercer County prosecutor’s office.
fox29.com
Teen girl found shot inside car in South Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 17-year-old girl is recovering after police say she was shot inside a car on a street in South Philadelphia. The teen was reportedly found in the driver seat of car on the 700 block of Carpenter Street around 2:14 a.m. Saturday. Police saw she was suffering gunshot...
"He took her from me": Family pleads for driver to come forward after fatal Tacony hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are trying to find the driver who hit and killed a 21-year-old woman in the city's Tacony neighborhood. The hit-and-run crash happened early Saturday morning in the pouring rain."She was a good kid and he took me from her," the victim's mother said. "He took her from me, and I need her."Octavia Aaron, 21, was a junior at West Chester University. She was a business major with big plans after graduation.But now her large family is broken, and holding each other tight after Octavia was struck and killed Saturday morning."Very, very smart, intelligent...
Man shot, killed outside business in Philly neighborhood
An investigation is underway after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed at a Philadelphia event space Sunday morning. The shooting happened on the 900 block of East Luzerne Street in the Juniata Park neighborhood around 4:30 a.m., according to NBC10. Philadelphia police responded to the scene and found the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Philadelphia
Man Arrested in Crash That Killed Philadelphia Police Officer
An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with killing an off-duty Philadelphia police officer during a high-speed car crash in June. Aleksandr Melnikov is charged with vehicular homicide, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and related traffic infractions in the death of Officer Henry Gonski III, who was assigned to Philadelphia International Airport.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police searching for 3 juveniles who walked away from the Valley Youth Group Home
WARMINSTER, Pa. -- Three juvenile females walked away from the Valley Youth Group Home in Warminster on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at approximately 4 p.m. They were last seen on foot going towards York Road. The three females are identified as:. Imani Dodson, 15 years old, 5' 7", 155 lbs.,...
CBS News
Man in his 20s shot multiple times, dies in Crescentville, Philadelphia authorities say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 20s was shot multiple times and killed in Philadelphia's Crescentville section on Friday evening, police say. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Hill Creek Drive around 9:45 p.m. Police say he was shot multiple times throughout the body. He was pronounced...
phl17.com
2 men critically injured after they were shot multiple times on Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible of shooting two men multiple times in Kensington. The incident happened on the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue just before 2:00 pm on Wednesday. According to police, an 18-year-old man was shot two times in the lower back, and...
fox29.com
Police: 4 injured in separate shootings during violent morning in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating several shootings that left four people injured, three critically, early Friday morning. Police say the first shooting took place just after 1 a.m. on the 6100 block of Market Street. According to authorities, an 18-year-old was shot in the leg and was...
Video Store Cold Case: Two 20-Year-Olds’ 1993 Fatal Attack on the Job Remains Unsolved
As an indicator to just how cold an ongoing Bucks County cold case has gotten, its victims were two 20-year-old workers at a Warminster West Coast Video store — a chain that went defunct back in 2009. Joe Holden, CBS3, reported this tragedy’s decades-long investigation. Bryan Benson and...
sauconsource.com
3 Injured in Allentown Road Wreck, State Police Say
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say three people were injured in a two-car crash on Allentown Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, last weekend. Police said Wednesday that two of the people who were hurt–including the driver of one of the vehicles and his passenger–suffered what were believed to be serious injuries.
Comments / 0