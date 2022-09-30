Max Verstappen said it is unacceptable that a fuel blunder has harmed his chances of taking the world championship at Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix.Against the backdrop of accusations that Red Bull has broken Formula One’s salary cap – claims, if proven correct, that will bring into question the legitimacy of Verstappen’s title triumph over Lewis Hamilton 10 months ago – the Dutch driver qualified only eighth.Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took pole position ahead of Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez. Hamilton finished third, missing out on his first pole of the season by just 0.054 seconds in some thrilling wet-dry qualifying at the...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO