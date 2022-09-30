Read full article on original website
Formula 1: Max Verstappen removed from championship odds
Max Verstappen is so far ahead in the Formula 1 driver standings that he has been removed from the world championship odds. Amid the current three-week break between the Italian Grand Prix at Monza and this Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix, the first Formula 1 race at Marina Bay Street Circuit since 2019, reigning world champion Max Verstappen is riding a five-race win streak.
Formula 1: Sergio Perez facing elimination in Singapore
Sergio Perez can be mathematically eliminated from winning the 2022 Formula 1 world championship in the Singapore Grand Prix. Following the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, there are five drivers who still mathematically have a chance to win the 2022 Formula 1 world championship, and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, who sits in third place in the driver standings through 16 of 22 races on the schedule, is one of them.
Max Verstappen furious with ‘incredibly frustrating’ fuel blunder in Singapore
Max Verstappen said it is unacceptable that a fuel blunder has harmed his chances of taking the world championship at Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix.Against the backdrop of accusations that Red Bull has broken Formula One’s salary cap – claims, if proven correct, that will bring into question the legitimacy of Verstappen’s title triumph over Lewis Hamilton 10 months ago – the Dutch driver qualified only eighth.Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took pole position ahead of Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez. Hamilton finished third, missing out on his first pole of the season by just 0.054 seconds in some thrilling wet-dry qualifying at the...
