This hidden iOS 16 feature lets you control your nearby devices
It’s useful to discover ways to management close by gadgets on iPhone. If you’ve got not heard of this earlier than, it might sound like a pipe dream, however it’s truly a brand new characteristic on Apple’s iOS 16 that’s straightforward to overlook. Provided they’re all signed into Apple’s iCloud system you’ll be able to management close by gadgets in your iPhone. It’s simply one other instance of the small particulars that make the iPhone one of many best phones out there.
Warning for millions of iPhone and Android users over dangerous ‘smishing’ texts – The Sun
IF YOU obtain a suspicious textual content claiming to be out of your financial institution or supply service, assume twice earlier than opening it. Hackers are concentrating on smartphones throughout the globe by sending out messages dressed as much as look as if they’re from a trusted entity. Clicking...
iOS 16.1 beta: New features and changes
IOS 16.1 is right here and out there to obtain for developer beta testers. As we anticipated, the replace consists of various modifications and options. These embrace updates to options already included in iOS 16, the addition of options introduced at WWDC in June, and extra. Head beneath for the complete roundup.
Want Your iPhone to Run Faster? Clear That Cluttered Cache Today
IPhones are useful, versatile gadgets utilized by more than half of American smartphone owners. They might help you simply discover a new recipe, see what the climate goes to be like tomorrow and discover the title of the actress in HBO’s The Last Of Us (it is Bella Ramsey). iPhones are multitools that assist folks daily.
Why the 2018 iPad Pro Is Apple’s Most Overpowered Computer Ever
Now that the 2018 iPad Pro can run iPadOS 16’s Stage Manager, there is a case to make that it’s Apple’s most overpowered piece of {hardware} ever. For years, Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro has been nearly too succesful. With each passing 12 months, it has remained simply as quick because it was at launch and stayed method forward of Apple’s software program updates. Last 12 months, Lifewire printed an article hoping that iPadOS 15 would finally challenge the iPad’s {hardware} and make the most of all that energy. That did not occur. Finally, Apple introduced Stage Manager, which required the M1, leaving the 2018 A12X mannequin out within the chilly. But now the 2018 mannequin is again, child, and simply as highly effective as ever.
Google’s GV backs SideQuest, an unofficial Meta Quest app store • TechCrunch
While the broader digital actuality business earnestly waits for Meta’s subsequent bulletins round new VR merchandise at its Connect occasion subsequent week, Google’s enterprise arm GV is inserting an attention-grabbing guess in a startup increase an ecosystem round a few of Meta’s {hardware}. GV has led a...
Twitter’s Edit Button Goes Live!
At the start of final month, Twitter confirmed that it was able to launch an edit button, the one characteristic that Twitter bros have requested greater than any. Today, that edit button is beginning to rollout in extraordinarily restricted trend. Twitter introduced by means of its Twitter Blue account that...
Apple’s Fall 2022 Event Products: Reviews of iPhone 14, iOS 16, Apple Watch Ultra, AirPods Pro 2 and More
Every fall, Apple unveils many new gadgets, software program and providers. Some of the choices are incremental updates to what got here earlier than, however others break new floor. After the corporate’s advertising and marketing glitter settled, we examined the brand new merchandise to see whether or not they can...
Steve Jobs’ Daughter Was Right. I Shouldn’t Have Bought the iPhone 14.
I purchased the brand new iPhone 14 Pro Max the day after it went on sale in Apple shops. I obtained $640 again by buying and selling in my iPhone 13 Pro Max, however I nonetheless needed to pay one other $780. I used to be excited in regards to...
Apple Music celebrates 100 million songs mark in its catalog
Apple simply introduced it has hit the 100 million songs mark in its Apple Music catalog. With that, the corporate is wanting again at 21 years of the invention of iTunes, which might function as much as 1,000 songs in folks’s pockets, and now customers can have 100,000x that on Apple Music.
AI experts react to demo of tesla’s new ‘optimus’ bot prototype
‘optimus’ bot demo unveiled at tesla AI day 2022. On September 30, 2022, Elon Musk revealed a prototype of the long-awaited Tesla ‘Optimus’ bot throughout the firm’s annual AI Day occasion at Paolo Alto, CA. Building up anticipation among the many tech neighborhood for over a yr now, Tesla has promised to launch a ‘humanoid‘ — powered by its autonomous vehicle fleet — that can eventually take over almost all kinds of tedious chores. But expectations quickly went down the drain for most AI experts when the stage walls slowly opened to reveal an ‘under-developed’ robot — dubbed Bumbled C — awkwardly transferring to the entrance and elevating its arms to salute the gang. At one level, the bot even raises its arms to the roof, sparking extra cringe on-line.
The metaverse: what is it and why should you care?
Have you ever momentarily zoned out in a gathering, solely to shortly understand that you simply’ve missed one thing completely vital, and now the dialogue is just about incomprehensible? You may very well be forgiven for questioning if all the world has carried out one thing related in terms of the so-called ‘metaverse.’
Better CX via VR and the Metaverse
How will buyer expertise be enhanced as extra individuals discover the courageous new world of the metaverse with VR gadgets?. Without digital actuality (VR), the metaverse is just one other web site, nevertheless, with new VR gadgets being launched each day, manufacturers are optimistic that the often-discussed metaverse will start to see widespread adoption.
How the Connected Devices Ecosystem is transforming marketing strategies- Technology News, Firstpost
In this digital period, as units develop into extra interconnected, the chances to be used of IoT or Internet of Things in advertising have grown manifold. Tech builders are nonetheless engaged on creating new methods of embedding IoT in daily-use objects. I consider that it is a good alternative that...
Top tech trends to watch in iGaming industry
Short for interactive gaming, iGaming refers to video games performed on smartphones, tablets or laptops. As as soon as the decision of sports activities was sturdy, now it’s gaming that’s protecting hundreds of thousands hooked. A mixture of lockdowns, speed-of-light advance of know-how, innovation and bettering connectivity have transformed many 1000’s to the thrills of iGaming.
Top 5 stories of the week
We know you’re busy and will not have time to take a look at VentureBeat day-after-day – although we expect it’s best to – so every week we provide this take a look at the most well-liked tales of the week. If you’re trying to observe...
Facebook’s Age of Austerity Couldn’t Come at a Worse Time
You can’t management when a recession hits. But though tech platforms like Alphabet Inc. and Snap Inc. are slimming down to deal with the worldwide financial rout, Meta Platforms Inc.’s personal restructuring couldn’t come at a worse time for the agency. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg instructed employees...
I hope Samsung doesn’t copy the worst iPhone 14 Pro feature
The first time I noticed an always-on show was on a Samsung Galaxy S7. The telephone was the top of Samsung’s shiny new metal-and-glass design, and the always-on show supplied a modern, helpful impact that made the telephone appear alive even whereas it was asleep. Samsung is a frontrunner...
The Google Pixel 6 suddenly drops to just $199, thanks to this epic Best Buy deal
When it involves monitoring Google Pixel 6 offers, there’s solely a lot you possibly can predict forward of time. Occasionally, an epic deal will simply crash via the wall and land in our laps, form of like this Best Buy supply that slashes an unbelievable $500 off the worth of each the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro.
Tesla unveils new Dojo supercomputer so powerful it tripped the power grid
Tesla has unveiled its newest model of its Dojo supercomputer and it’s apparently so highly effective that it tripped the ability grid in Palo Alto. Dojo is Tesla’s personal {custom} supercomputer platform constructed from the bottom up for AI machine studying and extra particularly for video coaching utilizing the video knowledge coming from its fleet of automobiles.
