ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

West African Country Ghana To Become The Next Crypto Leader

In terms of Crypto Adoption, the developing countries are not behind. Emerging crypto markets in West Africa, such as Nigeria and Kenya, are leading the fronts in adoption. Chainalysis reported that Nigeria and Kenya ranked among the top 20 countries in the crypto adoption index. More countries in West Africa...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Frutti Dino’s FDT Token to be Listed on Huobi Global and Gate.io

Monoverse, a blockchain game developer, announced the simultaneous listing of FDT (Frutti Dino Token), the governance token of its blockchain game Frutti Dino, on global crypto exchanges Huobi Global and Gate.io on October 5th. On September 30th, Huobi Global and Gate.io both announced the listing of FDT as well as...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bis#Israel#Linus Business#Bis Sets#The Central Bank#Icebreaker#Cbdc#Central Banks
bitcoinist.com

Crypto and Climate Change: How IMPT.io is Revolutionizing the Industry

Blockchain has long been accused of aggravating the climate crisis. But things are starting to look up now, with the industry’s move to energy-efficient consensus mechanisms. The recent Ethereum Merge further instills confidence in the future of blockchain technology. In fact, the industry is introducing novel applications to reduce...
TECHNOLOGY
bitcoinist.com

What Would The Ancient Greeks Say About Blockchain?

We can guess from what Plato said about the invention of writing almost 2,500 years ago. Plato, widely considered to be the father of Western philosophy, viewed the practice of writing as an innovative technology much in the way that blockchain is viewed for its technological innovation today. Let’s see...
TECHNOLOGY
bitcoinist.com

Storepay Coin (SPCFIN) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 29, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Storepay Coin (SPCFIN) on September 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SPCFIN/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a blockchain-based payment platform, Storepay bridges crypto with...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Country
Sweden
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
China
bitcoinist.com

Global Exchange LBank starts off Brand Update month with Logo Reveal and Diversity Video

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 29, 2022 – Global crypto exchange, LBank, released a long-awaited brand-update video on their official youtube channel, giving detailed information about recent updates and plans for the coming years. A diversity video was also released accompanying the brand reveal. This will mark a campaign around the brand upgrade that will continue for the next 2 months.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy