Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Quit Stocks and Invest in These Cryptos: Oryen (ORY), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)
Between stocks and cryptocurrency, traditional investors may opt for the first one. They find that it’s easier to trade stocks, where they expect the market to generally trends upwards and can achieve relatively stable returns. Cryptocurrency, on the other hand, exhibits higher risk and volatility. However, it can also...
bitcoinist.com
West African Country Ghana To Become The Next Crypto Leader
In terms of Crypto Adoption, the developing countries are not behind. Emerging crypto markets in West Africa, such as Nigeria and Kenya, are leading the fronts in adoption. Chainalysis reported that Nigeria and Kenya ranked among the top 20 countries in the crypto adoption index. More countries in West Africa...
bitcoinist.com
Frutti Dino’s FDT Token to be Listed on Huobi Global and Gate.io
Monoverse, a blockchain game developer, announced the simultaneous listing of FDT (Frutti Dino Token), the governance token of its blockchain game Frutti Dino, on global crypto exchanges Huobi Global and Gate.io on October 5th. On September 30th, Huobi Global and Gate.io both announced the listing of FDT as well as...
bitcoinist.com
Cryptocurrency News: Big Eyes Top Crypto Experts’ Watchlists Alongside Cosmos And Thorchain
Fast and reliable information is a great advantage in the crypto market. It is a privilege that few people enjoy and the secret to many crypto investors’ success. Hence, as a newbie looking to have a profitable market stay, frequenting reliable crypto news sources should be an essential part of your daily routine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
Crypto and Climate Change: How IMPT.io is Revolutionizing the Industry
Blockchain has long been accused of aggravating the climate crisis. But things are starting to look up now, with the industry’s move to energy-efficient consensus mechanisms. The recent Ethereum Merge further instills confidence in the future of blockchain technology. In fact, the industry is introducing novel applications to reduce...
bitcoinist.com
What Would The Ancient Greeks Say About Blockchain?
We can guess from what Plato said about the invention of writing almost 2,500 years ago. Plato, widely considered to be the father of Western philosophy, viewed the practice of writing as an innovative technology much in the way that blockchain is viewed for its technological innovation today. Let’s see...
bitcoinist.com
Storepay Coin (SPCFIN) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 29, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Storepay Coin (SPCFIN) on September 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SPCFIN/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a blockchain-based payment platform, Storepay bridges crypto with...
bitcoinist.com
Uniglo.io (GLO) Sees Positive Price Development, Likely To Join Nexo (NEXO) And Ripple (XRP) In Top 100
The digital asset known as Uniglo has seen some positive price development as of late and is now likely to join the ranks of Nexo and Ripple in the top 100 digital assets by market capitalization. This is quite an accomplishment for Uniglo, which was only offered to the public...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
Global Exchange LBank starts off Brand Update month with Logo Reveal and Diversity Video
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 29, 2022 – Global crypto exchange, LBank, released a long-awaited brand-update video on their official youtube channel, giving detailed information about recent updates and plans for the coming years. A diversity video was also released accompanying the brand reveal. This will mark a campaign around the brand upgrade that will continue for the next 2 months.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Safe Haven Status Proven As Dollar Seen Crashing In 3 Months, Kiyosaki Says
Bitcoin has defied the downward trend of major currencies such as the British pound (GBP) and Chinese yuan by increasing 6.5% over the previous week and nearing the $20,000 level. Throughout the course of the year, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates in an effort to combat skyrocketing inflation,...
Comments / 0