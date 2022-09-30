Read full article on original website
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Scores Four In Big Win Over Western Illinois
FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State women's soccer team scored four second-half goals to pull away and cruise to victory over Western Illinois Sunday afternoon in Summit League play at Dacotah Field. The Bison (5-6-3, 1-3-0 Summit League) had 11 shots in the first half, but were unable...
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Falls to St. Thomas 3-2
FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State women's soccer team fell to the University of St. Thomas 3-2 Friday night at Dacotah Field. The Bison (4-6-3, 0-3-0 Summit League) led twice in the game, but St. Thomas (6-2-3, 2-0-1 Summit League) came from behind and scored the go-ahead goal in the 72nd minute and held on to send the Bison to their fourth-straight defeat.
NDSU Bison Athletics
Bison Pick Up 27-14 Homecoming Win Over Youngstown State
FARGO, N.D. - Fullback Hunter Luepke accounted for 106 total yards and two touchdowns as No. 1-ranked North Dakota State picked up a 27-14 win over Youngstown State on Saturday, Oct. 1, before a homecoming crowd of 18,055 at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome. Kobe Johnson added a...
NDSU Bison Athletics
Western Illinois (3-6-3, 1-3-0)-VS-North Dakota St. (5-6-3, 1-3-0)
Clock WIU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score NDSU Score Play. 00:00 Start of 1st period [00:00]. 00:00 Isa Navas Rodriguez at goalie for Western Illinois. 00:00 Abby Wilkinson at goalie for North Dakota St.. 01:43 Foul on North Dakota St. Alicia Nead [01:43]. 03:38 Foul on North...
rjbroadcasting.com
American Crystal Delays Harvest For Most Districts Until Tuesday
Hillsboro, ND — The American Crystal Sugar Beet campaign will get going a little later than initially than originally planned due to heat. According to a harvest update released from American Crystal Sugar, the forecasts for the southern four districts of East Grand Forks, Crookston, Hillsboro, and Moorhead calls for highs in the mid 70s and lows in the 50s, which would only provide limited windows for harvest. American Crystal prefers root temperatures of the crop to be below 55 degrees for harvest. As of now, American Crystal is planning tentatively to start the harvest at Midnight on Tuesday, October 4th for those southern four districts. Temps at that time should be in the 60s with lows in the 40s. However, because temperatures are currently cooler up north, the Drayton District is still planning on opening their harvest campaign this Saturday at Midnight. There are still some districts conducting “soft starts.”
