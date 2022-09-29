ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

Ohio Attorney General visits Pike County

By By Bret Bevens News Watchman Editor
 3 days ago

PIKETON — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost was in Pike County, at Ritchie’s Marketplace Wednesday, along with GOP local officials including: Pike County Commissioners Tony Montgomery, Jerry Miller and Jeff Chattin and Pike County Auditor Davida Brown.

Yost in currently in his first term as Attorney General and is seeking reelection in the fall against Democratic challenger Jeffrey Crossman.

Although not AG when the crimes occurred, Yost has been keeping a close eye on the murder trial of George Wagner IV. Yost was asked, as a former prosecutor, how difficult it was when trying a case with so much attention and such awful crime scenes.

Yost made sure the point out that the (Pike) county prosecutor is trying the case, and nobody from the Attorney General’s is involved.

“I was a prosecutor for years myself. The fact of the matter is these things never heal up,” Yost said. “It’s always raw. It’s just tough to go through the details like this in a public court. It’s never easy.”

Next Yost talked about one of his “baby projects”, (State Issue I, which is in the ballot this November.

“This is to fix, what I think was, a bad Ohio Supreme Court decision in Dubose v. McGuffey,” Yost said. “Earlier this year the Supreme Court of Ohio held that the Ohio Constitution prohibits a judge from considering public safety when considering bail for a defendant. I practiced in courts all of over the state. I can assure you that has been what the judge has thought, or what prosecutors thought or what defense attorneys thought that the law was.”

State Issue I is to add very simple idea to the (Ohio) Constitution: Judges can consider public safety when they set a bail bond.

The next issue was on the discussion and laws about reproductive rights for women in Ohio.

“I have never made any bones about fact my wife was adopted and I am pro-life, but my job is to represent the state and defend that the elected representatives pass, whatever it is. Whether it is or not,” Yost said,

The General Election is November 8, 2002.

