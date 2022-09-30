Read full article on original website
garrett ainsworth
3d ago
The folks here in Montana love to complain about out of staters but at the same time love their money. Due to this, they hike up the cost of everything and the locals suffer. Montana doesn't care about it's people.
Beautiful Montana Cabin For Under $300k? Yep, But There’s A Catch
Dream of owning a home in or around Bozeman? You're not alone. Now, what if that house was in the beautiful Hyalite Canyon? This area is developed, highly sought out, and has some of the most beautiful scenery in the state. Now, what if there was a cabin for sale...
Montana health officials aim to boost oversight of nonprofit hospitals’ giving
Montana health officials are proposing to oversee and set standards for the charitable contributions that nonprofit hospitals make in their communities each year to justify their access to millions of dollars in tax exemptions. The proposal is part of a package of legislation that the state Department of Public Health and Human Services will ask […] The post Montana health officials aim to boost oversight of nonprofit hospitals’ giving appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Celebrating 4-H Week with Jane Wolery, Montana 4-H Foundation Executive Director
During my 24th consecutive Teton County 4-H Fair in 2022, I had the pleasure of working with a new colleague and friend who was less than four months into her service as an MSU Extension Agent. She was visiting Teton County to gain experience. She is probably the youngest hire on record, having started at age 20. By contrast, when I arrived in Teton County, I was 30 years old, had taught and been a school counselor for five years and had been an Extension Educator in Sheridan, Wyoming for nearly three years. She is the age of my daughters.
Should Bozeman Add Paid Parking Meters? Please Vote In Our Poll.
Bozeman is an expensive place to live. Mortgage and rent payments are high, the price of gas is high, the price of food is high, taxes are high...you get the picture. Bozemanites pay a lot to live here. So when we hear that the city is discussing adding parking meters...
Fairfield Sun Times
First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park to host Montana Conversations series with Lailani Upham
GREAT FALLS – First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will host the Montana Conversations program “Storytelling: The Power to Connect Our World” with Lailani Upham on Oct. 8. The free program will begin at 1 p.m. in the park’s classroom and is open to the public.
yourbigsky.com
Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana
The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
One of Montana’s Biggest Industries Might Surprise You
We knew this industry was popular, but the amount of money coming in is wild. Montana has several highly profitable industries. Some of the largest industries include agriculture, forestry, and mining. These fields are what Montana is known for, but did you know that Montana has another large revenue generator—one you wouldn't expect?
How did September 2022 compare to other Septembers in Great Falls?
How did September 2022 compare to other Septembers in Great Falls regarding temperatures and precipitation?
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
Montana judge rules recent tighter state voting laws are unconstitutional
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge struck down as unconstitutional three laws that restricted voting in the state, saying there was no evidence of the widespread voter fraud the 2021 Republican-sponsored laws were ostensibly targeting. The laws ended same-day voter registration, imposed new identification requirements on students, and restricted third-party ballot collections. The laws […]
The vanishing Montana worth fighting for
In autumn, that mournful season that stifles the lighthearted sounds of summer and, against the green of Douglas fir and Ponderosa pine, light up the Seeley-Swan Valley like a votive-filled cathedral in Rome. It’s something to behold as you stand in awe of the magic wand of nature, whose invisible hand has crafted an infrastructure […] The post The vanishing Montana worth fighting for appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The Clever Way This Montana Town Slows Down Speeding Traffic
This idea is genius and should probably be used more by small towns. If you have been to Lakeside, Montana, you might have noticed a well-positioned police vehicle on Highway 93 as you are entering town. This cop car works to slow vehicles down as they enter the town and make them aware of their surroundings.
Montana Business Gets Colorful to Give Hope to Women
A locally-owned Montana business is doing its part to give hope to women battling breast cancer. L & L Site Services was founded in 2007 and offers residential and commercial trash collection services for residents throughout the state of Montana. The company was started by Bozeman locals and is Veteran owned.
Montana, Your Energy Bills Are Being Raised. Tips To Save Here
If you haven't heard, Northwestern Energy customers are about to see a rise in their energy costs. In the wintertime, this can mean big bucks on your bill. Last week utility regulators voted unanimously to allow Northwestern Energy to collect an extra 92 million dollars for electric and gas services. What does this mean to you, the customer? A quick peak at their website breaks it down like this:
Distinctly Montana's 5 Favorite State Parks
Distinctly Montana's 5 Favorite State Parks Thanks to the creation of the Montana State Parks system in 1939, residents and visitors alike have been able to hike up, swim through, camp within, and just bask in the grandeur that is Montana for 81 years now. Today, there are 55 state parks, each worthy of admiration and exploration. Here is a snapshot of five of them. ...
yourbigsky.com
What is on this ballot for the general election in Montana?
Residents across Montana are gearing up for the general election on November 8, 2022. Several ballot issues are qualified this year and other submitted ballot issues for this election. One of the qualified issues on the ballot is HB167, an act that the Montana Legislature referred: The Born Alive Infant...
Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species
Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species It started with a random photo of the Top Notch Lunch sign in Great Falls. Originally an ice cream parlor, the sign was added in 1938 when the place became a diner. As I sat in a booth near the back of the cafe, enjoying a sloppy joe that was too big to pick up, I knew this sign was just the beginning. ...
Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you
In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
yourbigsky.com
Montana Wildfire Update for September 30
The National Interagency Fire Center reported 23 wildland fires in Montana on Thursday. Cool temperatures are expected to spread east and south from the pacific northwest coming through Central Montana and the Northern Greater Basin. Some of the fires are showing minimal growth or have been successfully contained. The current...
This Montana Holiday Favorite Will Cost More Than Past Years
The Holiday season will soon be upon us, and it looks like it might cost us more than ever. It's been reported that we can all expect to pay more this year due to inflation, rising fuel costs, and weather conditions that have affected crops. So things like your Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner might skyrocket when it comes time to purchase ingredients.
