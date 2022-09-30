ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who does Hannah Waddingham play in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’?

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the film Hocus Pocus 2. Hocus Pocus 2 rings in the return of the calamitous Sanderson Sisters of Salem -Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimy), and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) – but they aren’t the only witches in this sequel. In the opening sequence the audience is treated to a look at the sister’s origins, showing the three facing the regular persecutions facing young, independently-minded women living in the puritanical 1600s. In order to escape her fate of being wed off, Winifred and her sisters run into the Forbidden Woods where they meet a beautiful and enigmatic character.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lilia Buckingham
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Vinessa Shaw
Person
Omri Katz
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Thora Birch
Person
Jason Marsden
Person
Kathy Najimy
Person
Tony Hale
