Warning: Spoilers ahead for the film Hocus Pocus 2. Hocus Pocus 2 rings in the return of the calamitous Sanderson Sisters of Salem -Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimy), and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) – but they aren’t the only witches in this sequel. In the opening sequence the audience is treated to a look at the sister’s origins, showing the three facing the regular persecutions facing young, independently-minded women living in the puritanical 1600s. In order to escape her fate of being wed off, Winifred and her sisters run into the Forbidden Woods where they meet a beautiful and enigmatic character.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO