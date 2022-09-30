Read full article on original website
Related
See The Original Hocus Pocus Cast 29 Years Later: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy And More
Flip through this gallery to see photos of the cast of Hocus Pocus from the movie and now.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who does Hannah Waddingham play in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’?
Warning: Spoilers ahead for the film Hocus Pocus 2. Hocus Pocus 2 rings in the return of the calamitous Sanderson Sisters of Salem -Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimy), and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) – but they aren’t the only witches in this sequel. In the opening sequence the audience is treated to a look at the sister’s origins, showing the three facing the regular persecutions facing young, independently-minded women living in the puritanical 1600s. In order to escape her fate of being wed off, Winifred and her sisters run into the Forbidden Woods where they meet a beautiful and enigmatic character.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ star reveals how Thora Birch’s Dani would have factored into the sequel
After decades, Hocus Pocus 2 is finally out for fans to devour. It has received mixed reviews, only brought back some of the original cast, and now one of the new stars has revealed that there was once a place for a former series cast member, had it worked out as intended.
'Hocus Pocus 2' Causes Massive Tourist Uptick in Witch Capital of the World
Somebody blow out the black candle and grab the salt because the Sanderson Sisters are back in Salem, and some of the tourist attractions in the city are experiencing an influx of guests who are drawn to the film's black magic nostalgia. Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to the 1993...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wegotthiscovered.com
A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again
Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
TikTok users convinced Jeffrey Dahmer can be seen in the background of a ‘Stranger Things’ scene
"Stranger Things" fans are convinced Jeffrey Dahmer makes can be seen in the background of one of the scenes in season four.
Chilling new documentary about ‘Barney and Friends’ is here to shatter illusions for all ’90s kids
There isn't a human being who came of age in the '90s who doesn't immediately recognize the giant purple dinosaur in that photo. And while many of us have, at best, fond memories of Barney & Friends, or, at worst, mildly annoying memories, a new Peacock documentary about the show looks downright...disturbing.
wegotthiscovered.com
A creature feature dripping in teeth and terror goes for the jugular on streaming
These days, low budget creature features tend to exist largely in the VOD doldrums, with very few of them even managing to score a wide theatrical release, never mind find themselves drowning in critical and commercial success. Crawl was one mighty exception to the rule, though, and it deserved all the love that it got.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
The abysmal 3rd entry in a franchise nobody even wanted to get a sequel breaks out of a streaming cage
If there’s one thing Sylvester Stallone loves above all others in his career, it’s a sequel. The veteran action hero has appeared in upwards of a dozen feature-length follow-ups throughout his lengthy stint in the spotlight, but very few (if any) of them have been as utterly forgettable as Escape Plan successors Hades and The Extractors.
wegotthiscovered.com
A supremely underappreciated superhero sequel avoids eradication on Netflix
It goes without saying that Stephen Norrington’s Blade deserves to be held up as one of the most important superhero movies ever made, one that paved the way for the boom at the turn of the millennium that shows no signs of stopping. And yet, Blade II never gets talked about anywhere near as much, which is a travesty.
wegotthiscovered.com
A jaw-droppingly bad comic book movie with misguided ambitions is reanimated on streaming
As unfortunate as it is to say, mediocre and underwhelming comic book adaptations are everywhere you look these days, but not many of them can justifiably be described as unyieldingly awful. No matter how much you disapprove of Wonder Woman 1984, Thor: Love and Thunder, or any other polarizing superhero spectacular, I, Frankenstein exists on an entirely different level.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel rumored to be ditching several Disney Plus projects in favor of Special Presentations
This week brings the premiere of Werewolf by Night on Disney Plus, which marks the first-ever Marvel Studios Special Presentation, a new experiment that could (and most likely will) be established as a cornerstone of the cinematic universe’s streaming strategy. James Gunn’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
A rip-roaring war story with an all-time stacked cast finds renewed acclaim
Any self-respecting epic reflecting on historical events, whether it’s set in the recent or distant past, tends to assemble a deep bench of big-name talent to round out the cast. Looking back, though, few have gathered an array quite as vast as that brought together for Ridley Scott’s Black Hawk Down, which is overflowing with past, present, and future stars in almost every role.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans full of praise for a gruelling and ‘blood boiling’ new film
One of the most universal genres, and one of the few which requires little dialogue, horror has been blessed in recent years by the boom in foreign films going big in western audiences. Thanks to such a change in culture, films like Speak No Evil are able to come out...
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 most terrifyingly iconic slasher movie villains, ranked
If we take a look at the history of movies, while there are a number of things that can make a movie iconic, nothing catapults it to greatness like a deranged villain who loves to dip their toes in the black hole of neverending wickedness. One look at famous films like Star Wars, The Dark Knight, or Die Hard is enough to establish that a legendary villain can truly elevate a franchise and make a movie incredibly entertaining.
Megan Thee Stallion gets into Halloween spirit with fun home photo shoot
Megan Thee Stallion must've watched the episode of Friends where Monica puts a turkey on her head and gotten some ideas in the process. To celebrate the beginning of October, the Savage singer posted a series of photos to her account, where she is seen lounging around with a pumpkin on her head.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users lost in the fog of an Oscar-winning supernatural fable that doesn’t skimp on the blood
Given the Tim Burton’s stylistic sensibilities and longtime status as Hollywood’s favorite mainstream outsider, it’s strange to remember that Sleepy Hollow writer Andrew Kevin Walker originally penned the script back in 1993 as a low budget slasher. Naturally, when Burton came aboard the project gained an entirely...
wegotthiscovered.com
An intentionally icky sci-fi horror endures as a skin-crawling cult favorite
The recent retrospectives and fresh insights into Event Horizon that arrived around the time of the movie’s 25th anniversary earlier this year painted Paul W.S. Anderson’s cult classic sci-fi horror in an even more fascinating light than ever before. Paramount was proving to be an oxymoronic production partner,...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Escape Michael Myers’—what is the fun free game you can play online before ‘Halloween Ends?’
Halloween is ending in 2022 with the final part of David Gordon Green’s slasher trilogy, Halloween Ends. If you’ve been having nightmares that the Shape is stalking you since the trilogy began in 2018 or ever since Michael Myers first breathed off-camera in 1978, now you can enjoy the same experience in real life. At least, it’s as near to real-life as is safely allowed.
wegotthiscovered.com
Couldn’t see a thing in this week’s ‘House of the Dragon’? Don’t worry, HBO says it was ‘intentional’
House of the Dragon may have just delivered its darkest episode to date, and as hard as it may be to believe, we don’t mean that in the metaphorical sense. Watching Game of Thrones these days feels like sitting in front of your television with several pairs of sunglasses on, and having no idea what’s going on in half the scenes because you’re squinting too hard that it defeats the whole purpose.
Comments / 1