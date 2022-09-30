Read full article on original website
Florida Gas Prices Drop as the State Gas Tax Holiday Begins
Florida drivers began to see sharp drops in prices at the pump over the weekend. The state’s Florida Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act of 2022 went into effect on October 1st. This suspends the state’s 25.3 cent tax on each gallon of gasoline through the rest of October.
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.3.22
Last week, we highlighted several reputable organizations that are looking for volunteers and donations to help those affected by Hurricane Ian. Many of those orgs had a statewide focus, but the people of Southwest Florida were hit particularly hard, so we want to make sure our readers know about these worthy causes.
Sunny Monday For Florida; Watching The Tropics
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies in the east coast metro area and lots of sun along the Gulf coast. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s. Wednesday will feature a sunny morning with some afternoon showers in the east coast...
Florida Is Finally Feeling Like Fall
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Sunday will bring pleasant temperatures in the morning and sunny skies during the day. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast. Monday will feature lots of sun...
