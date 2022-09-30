Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Key West residents rescue sea turtle found near boat ramp
KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in Key West saved a sea turtle from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. As residents in Monroe County work to pick up the pieces after the massive storm, one family stumbled upon a surprise on Wednesday. A Key West family found the tiny sea...
keysweekly.com
IN PICTURES: KEY WEST DRIES OUT, DUSTS OFF & CLEANS UP IN THE WAKE OF HURRICANE IAN
While Key West remained just out of reach of Hurricane Ian’s Category 4 ferocity, the island city was pummeled Tuesday afternoon and night by tropical storm winds that gusted occasionally to hurricane strength. Relentless rain, unusually high tides and then the storm surge flooded streets, neighborhoods and homes Tuesday...
keysweekly.com
FLORIDA KEYS WOMAN GRANTED $12M BY COURT FOR INJURIES SUSTAINED IN 2011 CAR CRASH
A Monroe County jury has awarded Ashley Rierson $12,022,950 for serious injuries sustained after being struck as a pedestrian in Islamorada. On Feb. 11, 2011, a driver heading southbound on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 82 struck Rierson while she was attempting to cross U.S. 1 at 8 p.m. Rierson was struck by a southbound vehicle and then propelled into the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 and struck by another vehicle traveling northbound.
keysweekly.com
KEY WEST’S CITY MANAGER SEARCH GETS UNDERWAY
Key West is poised to post a “Help Wanted” ad for its top job. City Manager Patti McLauchlin retires in July 2023. The elected commissioners want her replacement in place by April 2023 for the summer budget process. Applicants for city manager must first impress consultant Dona Higginbotham,...
