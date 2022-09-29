Read full article on original website
rosevilletoday.com
Thunder Valley Casino Concert Series at The Venue
Opening Night Shows at “The Venue” announced for 2023. Lincoln, Calif. – Thunder Valley Casino Resort outdoor concerts has announced it’s initial 2023 shows scheduled for The Venue with the Eagles kicking it off on opening night, February 17th. The following two nights will see performances from Bruno Mars and Santana.
KCRA.com
Jerry Seinfeld coming to Northern California. When you can buy tickets
STOCKTON, Calif. — Former "Seinfeld" star Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Stockton in his only California stop scheduled for the new year on his tour. The legendary comedian is returning to the Bob Hope Theatre on Jan. 27. Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 5. All...
goldcountrymedia.com
Something wonderful Is about to happen
There is some good news to report about Auburn Ravine. Since the 1930s, a water-diversion dam about two miles east of downtown Lincoln has been a major problem for the salmon and steelhead that swim up Auburn Ravine every fall and winter. In some wet years, seven to 10 percent...
KCRA.com
'He was everyone's father': Hundreds gather in Sacramento to honor the late Bishop Alphonse Gallegos
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of people gathered in south Sacramento on Sunday night to honor a religious icon more than three decades after his passing. Sacramento's lowrider and Hispanic communities came together to remember Bishop Alphonse Gallegos. He served as Sacramento's auxiliary bishop from 1981 to 1991 – and he touched so many lives during that time.
Fox40
Sacramento briefly mentioned in what’s supposedly one of the scariest movies of all time
(KTXL) — There aren’t many movies, let alone in the horror film genre, that come to mind when thinking about the capital city of California, and that’s despite a surprising number of scary movies taking place in the state — though normally in fictional cities. The...
macaronikid.com
Halloween Haunts Worth the Drive
Here are some great spooky places to check out! If you know of others, drop me a line! I also need some for the local area (Roseville, Rocklin Lincoln). Buena Vista Lights on Bueno Vista Ave in Fair Oaks.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Whimsical DIY dream house in Sacramento asks $825K
This house appears normal from the outside, but its brick facade conceals a wonderland of custom creation. Indeed, this California home listing has gone viral online for being much more than meets the eye. The former abode of a “highly respected psychiatrist in Sacramento” has hit the market for $825,000...
edcgov.us
Bid4Assets to Host Online Tax-Defaulted Property Auctions for El Dorado County
Placerville, October 3, 2022- The El Dorado County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office will conduct its annual tax-defaulted properties sale through online auction site Bid4Assets.com. By hosting the sale online, the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office exposes available properties to a higher volume of potential bidders. The sale will open on November...
villagelife.com
Single-story Serrano home a lovely residence
This beautiful, single-story home is located on a corner lot in the prestigious Serrano Country Club community of El Dorado Hills. A gorgeous wood door welcomes residents and guests into the home’s travertine stone entryway opening into the sunlit living room with recessed lighting and an attached formal dining area that boasts courtyard views and beautiful built-in cabinetry with a mirrored backdrop.
KCRA.com
Looking for the perfect corn maze, pumpkin patch in Northern California? Here's 10 around Sacramento
As fall brings cool weather and changing leaves to Northern California, it also means the return of October favorites like pumpkin patches, haunted houses and the ever-popular corn maze. Most pumpkin patches and corn mazes are open through October. Here are some you can explore in and around the Sacramento...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Lincoln, CA
Known as one of the best places to raise a family in California, Lincoln is one of the fastest-growing cities in the area. Whether you’re new to the area and looking for local dives to get a bite to eat with your family or you’re just passing through, don’t miss the best restaurants in Lincoln, CA.
Mountain Democrat
Diamond Springs needs a new road
Diamond Springs Community Park meets many programmatic needs in the El Dorado County Parks Master Plan — preserved, passive recreation, ball fields, soccer fields, picnic areas, playgrounds for the young and a basketball court. This proposed park is 29 acres adjacent to Charles Brown School and near Union Mine High School.
Mountain Democrat
Supplies drawn down as water year ends
The Alpine reservoirs, previously at or near capacity, are being drawn down now to generate hydroelectric power “to offset Project 184 operation costs and meet consumptive water demands,” states a Sept. 26 report by El Dorado Irrigation District Hydrologist Jordan Baxter. Lake levels Sept. 29 were Caples Lake...
kubaradio.com
HWY 20 Fatal in Foothills Sunday Night
(Nevada County, CA) – CHP / Grass Valley reports alcohol impairment is a suspected factor in a HWY 20 fatal Sunday night in Nevada County. Investigators say a 47-year-old Grass Valley man – whose name has not been released – was driving west near Slack’s Ravine at a high rate of speed and “due to unsafe driving” crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 35-year-old Anthony Burgan of Smartsville, who sustained moderate injuries and a passenger, 25-year-old Alyssa Brown of Yuba City, sustained major injuries.
Motorcycle stunt rider CJ Barham released from Tijuana prison
TIJUANA, Baja California — A motorcycle stunt rider from Sacramento has been released from a Tijuana prison after spending 35 days behind bars. CJ Barham has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, where Barham posts videos showing stunts during shows and on the road. In August, he was charged...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Roseville CA
Dining out in Roseville, CA, can be a bit of a challenge. Of course, you want to find a great restaurant offering something for everyone, but there are so many choices it’s hard to know where to start!. Every time you turn around, another new restaurant opens up in...
Sacramento to announce new ‘Nighttime Economy Manager’ position
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some changes could be coming to Sacramento’s nightlife as the city says there will be a meeting Monday morning to announce a new position. The Nighttime Economy Manager role is created in an effort to improve nightlife in Sacramento. Specific detailed will not be released until Monday morning but the city […]
beniciamagazine.com
Nuts and Bolts: Solano Water Wars
1930s Water Wars in Solano and Contra Costa Counties. Water. In an era of climate change and drought, just a mention of the word causes anxiety and panic. In the North Bay, concern over water supplies dates back to the early 1900s, when the local population was growing like mad. Growth required water, and plenty of it.
These California cities see the most pedestrian fatalities
Pedestrian fatalities have been trending up over the past decade, and California roads are no exception, according to data from the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration.
One dead, two injured in Grass Valley head-on collision
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is dead and another two people were injured in a head-on collision Sunday night in Grass Valley, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, a 47-year-old man from Grass Valley was driving westbound on State Route 20 near Slacks Ravine overcrossing at a high rate of speed […]
