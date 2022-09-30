Read full article on original website
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo praises New York with contract decision looming
NEW YORK — Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo has a $16-million decision to make this offseason. He could opt into the second year of his deal in New York. Or he could become a free agent and seek a bigger payday. On Friday, Rizzo said he won’t allow the...
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News
It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire
A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NFL・
St. Louis Cardinals: Doors are opening for Yadier Molina as manager
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is well positioned to become a successful manager in the major leagues. Nineteen-year St. Louis Cardinals veteran catcher Yadier Molina will take the reins as the skipper for team Puerto Rico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which could lend itself to other managing opportunities down the road. Molina also announced in April that he will be the manager for a Venezuelan winter ball team, Navegantes del Magallanes, starting next year.
batterypower.com
Max Fried leaves game after fifth inning
Max Fried was dealing through five innings of Friday’s Braves’ matchup but did not return for the sixth inning. Bally Sports cameras caught Fried throwing up between innings and Collin McHugh took over on the mound in the top of the inning. The Braves needed a good performance...
MLB・
Angels News: Watch Shohei Ohtani Get Splashed and Try Not to Smile
He may be the most lovable player in baseball.
Cardinals Rumors: Skip Schumaker a candidate for managing positions
St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker has been a welcomed addition this season, but should be a major candidate for managerial roles. The St. Louis Cardinals made major changes to their coaching staff this season, promoting Oli Marmol to manager and bringing in former second baseman/outfielder Skip Schumaker to be the club’s bench coach. Both Marmol and Schumaker have been exceptional in their roles for St. Louis, and it’s only a matter of time before Schumaker finds himself leading a club of his own.
ESPN
Cronenworth, Padres beat White Sox 5-2, magic number at 1
SAN DIEGO -- — Jake Cronenworth hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer and Mike Clevinger was brilliant for six innings as the San Diego Padres beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 on Saturday to reduce their magic number for clinching an NL wild card to one. Juan Soto and Manny...
theScore
Marlins shut down Cy Young candidate Alcantara
Sandy Alcantara's brilliant season has come to an end. The Miami Marlins will shut down the All-Star right-hander and potential NL Cy Young front-runner after 32 starts, manager Don Mattingly announced Saturday. Alcantara, who took a complete-game loss in Friday's brilliant pitchers' duel against Corbin Burnes, was scheduled to make...
ESPN
Gonzalo Higuain delivers late heroics again, Inter Miami tops Toronto
Gonzalo Higuain scored yet another late goal in the 86th minute to lift visiting Inter Miami FC to a critical 1-0 victory over Toronto FC on Friday night. Robert Taylor and Jean Mota helped set up Higuain's team-leading 14th goal of the season. It was his 12th goal in his last 14 games and third straight game scoring after the 80th minute of the match.
MLS・
theScore
Astros clinch home-field advantage through ALCS, Yanks get No. 2 seed
The Houston Astros clinched the top seed in the American League and home-field advantage through the ALCS after the New York Yankees lost to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. The No. 1 seed will face the winner of the top two wild-card teams in the ALDS. The Astros won over...
theScore
Pelicans ink Larry Nance Jr. to 2-year, $21.6M extension
The New Orleans Pelicans are extending veteran forward Larry Nance Jr. on a two-year, $21.6-million deal, his agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday. Nance's new contract begins in the 2023-24 campaign and ties him to the Pelicans for a total of three years and $31.3 million. The 29-year-old joined...
theScore
Kelce lauds Mahomes: 'He's the Houdini of our era'
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was at the height of his powers in Sunday night's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Facing a defense that had allowed the fewest points entering Week 4, Mahomes helped the Chiefs put up 41 to secure revenge on Tom Brady and the Bucs in a Super Bowl rematch.
