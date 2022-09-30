Welcome back to VTScoop's Virginia Tech Football MVP. An article series where the staff writers at VTScoop will conduct a weekly segment nominating their Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week. The end-goal is to crown the two players that have accumulated the most voting nominations by the end of the season. We will also crown the overall MVP of the season based upon the final tally. The VTScoop participants include Evan G. Watkins, Doug Bowman, Andrew Alix & myself - Matej Sis. Each week we'll nominate our MVPs backed by reasoning. Some weeks will be straight-forward while other weeks will offer good debate.

