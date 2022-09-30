ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

CBS Baltimore

The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom

SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

DC’s Go-Go Fitness celebrates 10 years

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. Danette “Dani” Tucker was 12 years old when her father took her to her first go-go. She referred to her father and her uncles as “go-go heads,” in an interview with WTOP.
WORKOUTS
fox5dc.com

DC walk-in childhood vaccination clinics begin Monday at 5 locations

WASHINGTON - Children in D.C. who can't return to school because they are noncompliant with the District's school vaccination policy can visit one of five childhood vaccine clinics opening Monday. Children's National and the D.C. Health Department will make the clinics available five days a week from October 3 to...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Region braces for Ian remnants this weekend

Virginia is under a state of emergency with the remnants of Hurricane Ian heading this way. The umbrellas are out and so are the sandbags. Businesses in Old Town Alexandria are not risking it. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu spoke to some business owners who say they'll stay open until the rain forces them to close this weekend.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
townandtourist.com

The 15 Best All-Inclusive Maryland Resorts (Perfect for Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Maryland is defined by stunning coastlines and quaint beach towns. The state contains several cultural and historical points that are attractive to travelers. Maryland is best known for...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Remnants of Ian bring showers throughout much of Maryland through Monday

Steady rain to continue Sunday as remnants of Ian move throughout Maryland. While meteorologists are not forecasting major damage in Maryland from the storm system, central Maryland could see 1-2 inches of rain, and 2-5 inches of rain in southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore. Video above: Watch Meteorologist Chelsea...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Alexandria businesses brace for Hurricane Ian remnants this weekend

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Virginia is under a state of emergency. The umbrellas are out and so are the sandbags. Businesses in Old Town Alexandria are not risking it. On Union Street, Mya Richardson, who is the shift lead at Ben and Jerry's, said, "Any time we get a significant amount of rain, there is risk of flooding, especially in the back door, so we just want to keep the store safe and sound."
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Man dead in Northeast DC shooting

A shooting in Northeast D.C. on Saturday night left a man dead. D.C. police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Adams Street Northeast, which is part of the residential Brentwood neighborhood located between Rhode Island Avenue and New York Avenue in Northeast. The victim was shot in a back...
WASHINGTON, DC
metalinjection

D.C. Attorneys Can't Find ICED EARTH Frontman & Insurrectionist JON SCHAFFER

Iced Earth frontman and noted insurrectionist Jon Schaffer seems to have disappeared. According to a report by The Republic, process servers attempting to physically notify Schaffer that the District of Columbia was suing him in federal court over his participation in the January 6 insurrection have failed to do so at least 25 times across seven different addresses in three separate states.
ENTERTAINMENT
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Kennedy Center For Scientology

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Rain from Hurricane Ian to reach Maryland this afternoon

Meteorologist Ava Marie says Hurricane Ian is heading toward South Carolina, with another landfall likely by this afternoon. The storm surge threat and severe risk will stay south of Maryland, but rain and gusty winds will develop in Maryland this afternoon. The rain will become heavier overnight, as the winds increase to gusts of 30-40 mph. The rain will taper to showers the rest of Saturday, with periods of rain continuing into early next week.
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Maryland prepares for remnants of Hurricane Ian

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday that Maryland was ready for remnants of Hurricane Ian that would affect the state. Earlier in the week, an Incident Management Team went to Florida to help with the response there. “As we always emphasize with potential flooding events, it is critical for drivers […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
oceancity.com

The National Weather Service Issues Warnings for Maryland Beaches

Ian has devastated Florida, he is taking aim at South Carolina and now he is threatening our region with the effects of his passing. To make it worse, we have a high pressure to our north which keeps our weather dismal throughout the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued gale warnings, high surf advisories, small craft advisories, and more. Please stay connected and up-to-date on the latest forecast for Ocean City, MD.
MARYLAND STATE
PWLiving

Fall Festivals in Prince William

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Fall is the season of festivals, at least it seems so in Northern Virginia. While summer is too suffocatingly hot and winter too bitterly cold, fall is the perfect, mild-weathered time of year for an outdoor celebration. The crisp, newly cool air is the ideal backdrop for events filled with cozy, warm drinks and tasty snacks, where communities can rally and bond over fun events and gatherings. It’s no wonder why the region is bursting with activity at this time of year. Our feature story is proof there are no shortages of exciting fall events and traditions to take part in, but here is a deeper dive into a few of the major fall festivals our community can savor this season.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

