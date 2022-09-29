Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Watch: Cardinals take Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright, and Yadier Molina out of game together
When the 2022 season ends for the St. Louis Cardinals, it will be the end of an era with Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina both hanging up their cleats and retiring. On Sunday, they played their final regular season home game at Busch Stadium and it was very fitting that Adam Wainwright, another core player in St. Louis for so many years, was on the mound.
Yardbarker
Mets Analyst Rips Into The Team Following A Weekend Sweep
For the better part of the 2022 season, the New York Mets have held the lead in the National League East division, and have been in position to take home their first division title since 2015. It certainly has been a successful season for the Mets, who have found a...
Yardbarker
Yankees stud rookie Oswaldo Cabrera cracks impressive list
One of the New York Yankees’ top players as of late has been rookie Oswaldo Cabrera, who has made a name for himself over the past 40 games. With injuries in the outfield, notably to Andrew Benintendi and the lackluster performance of Aaron Hicks, the Yankees gave Cabrera a chance to prove himself, despite his traditional position being at second base.
Yardbarker
Yankees get back one flamethrowing relief pitcher before Texas series
The New York Yankees are already dealing with a thin bullpen, currently without Clay Holmes, Wandy Peralta, and Ron Marinaccio suffering a shin injury during Sunday’s game. However, they are getting arms back, piece by piece. The team announced on Monday afternoon that flame-throwing bullpen arm Miguel Castro would...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Dan Campbell threatens staff changes after Lions’ loss
The Detroit Lions lead the NFL in points scored per game. Unfortunately, they also lead in points allowed, which is why the team is 1-3. Sunday’s 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks raised more questions for coach Dan Campbell, as his team put up 45 points in a losing effort. After the game, Campbell was asked about changes on the defensive side of the ball and even left staff reshuffles on the table.
Yardbarker
Giants Announce Three Roster Moves
Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.
Yardbarker
3 bad contracts the Blackhawks could trade for
The Blackhawks have the 5th most salary cap room in the NHL, what could they do with it?. With Blackhawks training camp and pre-season kicking off recently Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson met with the media to discuss some topics. One of them was salary cap room. The Blackhawks currently sit in an intriguing position. They are 5th best in terms of most salary cap room in the NHL and are looking to take advantage of the space they have by taking on some bad contracts through trade to pick up some draft capital for the 2023 NHL draft. Here are a few candidates the Blackhawks could trade for.
Yardbarker
Dwight Howard Posted About Still Being Unsigned: "When You’re In The Best Shape Of Your Life But Still A Free Agent.”
Dwight Howard is yet to find a franchise ahead of the upcoming season, but that hasn’t deterred the eight-time All-Star as he looks to stay in peak physical condition. The 36-year-old last played for the Los Angeles Lakers. After three stints with the team — the third where he landed a veteran’s minimum contract and averaged 6.2 pts and 5.9 rebounds playing 60 games, he is now an unsigned free agent.
NBA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Pirates GM Shares A Hopeful Message To The Fans
The Pittsburgh Pirates have three more games left on the 2022 schedule before they head home for the winter. They’ll play three games against the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals starting tonight. The Pirates have had a very difficult season, as was expected. This is a team that...
Yardbarker
Did Braves, fans troll Mets and Edwin Diaz while finishing sweep?
The Atlanta Braves may or may not have intentionally added insult to divisional injury in the closing minutes of their pivotal home sweep over the rival New York Mets that essentially clinched the National League East. As Mark W. Sanchez noted for the New York Post, the Braves were leading...
Yardbarker
Brewers Wild Card race 2022: how the rotation sets up for final four games
The National League Wild Card race is going to come down to the last few games of the regular season. Currently the Brewers trail the Phillies by one game, which is really two games because the Phillies hold the tie-breaker. In order to make the post season, the Brew Crew must finish with more wins than the Phillies. Both teams have just four games remaining in the regular season.
Yardbarker
Braves Star Comments On The Standard In Atlanta
After a three-game sweep over the New York Mets this weekend at Truist Park, the Atlanta Braves have finally taken command in the NL East division. After the Mets led the division for the better part of the season, the Braves have gotten hot and have overcome a massive deficit to unseat the Mets at the top.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady suffers arm injury on strip sack
Tom Brady suffered an arm injury on a strip sack in the second quarter of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Brady’s Bucs had a 1st-and-10 at their 34 down 21-10 with 5:09 left in the first half after stopping Kansas City on a 4th-and-1. On their first play, Brady was sacked by L’Jarius Sneed and lost the ball.
Joe DeLamielleure excited for upcoming 20th anniversary of his Hall of Fame enshrinement
Joe DeLamielleure resides in South Carolina and every year travels up north to his hometown of Detroit to see his family. Before heading to the Motor City, he makes a quick stop at Canton to visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That has become an annual thing, and next year will mark his 20th year doing it since being inducted into the Hall of Fame. ...
Yardbarker
Is Justin Fields A Franchise QB?
Plenty of people are ready to push the panic button on Chicago Bears QB, Justin Fields. It is nothing new to see people panic about players early in the season, but it might be warranted for Fields. The Bears fell to 2-2 on the season with a 20-12 loss on...
Yardbarker
Broncos go 'backwards' in loss to Raiders
A costly Melvin Gordon III fumble was returned for a 68-yard touchdown making the snowball roll in the second quarter. The Broncos failed to recapture the lead for the rest of the game. Penalties crushed their momentum. The Broncos had seven penalties for 50 yards. These mistakes have come to...
Yardbarker
Mike Trout Becomes All-Time Home Run Leader Vs. Rangers In 8-3 Victory
The Los Angeles Angels had their bats rolling in the series finale against the Texas Rangers on Sunday afternoon. This included superstar Mike Trout, who went 3-for-4 on the day including a solo home run in the fourth inning. It was Trout’s 39th homer of the season and his 44th...
Yardbarker
Travis Kelce Wears Nike Dunks Before Kansas City Chiefs Game
After a frustrating loss to the Indianapolis Colts last week, the Kansas City Chiefs bounced back in a big way last night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chiefs won 41-31 thanks to their outstanding offense. Patrick Mahomes put on a clinic per usual, completing 23-37 pass attempts for 249...
Yardbarker
Packers WR Christian Watson named among Draft mistakes
The 2022 draft has been mostly positive for the Green Bay Packers. Romeo Doubs is emerging as a top wide receiver on the team. Zach Tom looks like an offensive lineman of the future. There are no words for how well Quay Walker is playing this season. Devonte Wyatt has shown promise in the last couple of weeks. There is one Packers rookie that some believe was a huge mistake. Packers rookie Christian Watson was named among the biggest draft mistakes.
Yardbarker
Everything Derek Carr said After the Raiders Beat the Broncos
Q: Can you talk about your ability to run and keep drives alive today?. Carr: "It was something that we used to emphasize. [Jon] Gru [Gruden] would always tell me to run for two a game. Just challenging me, two first downs a game is what he would say. Now, with the way that we're playing, if they want to double everybody, I take it upon my shoulders and find a lane and go, just to make it hard for people. It's definitely something I'm conscious about. It's definitely something I'm trying to do and get as many yards as I can to put that pressure on the defenses because I think ultimately, it'll help Davante [Adams]. I think it'll help Darren [Waller]. It’ll help Hunter [Renfrow] when he's back. It will help our skill guys to get some normal coverages, but until then, if people want to keep doing it, then I have to be able to try and do that the best that I can."
Comments / 0