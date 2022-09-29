Battle Infinity Locks in Tokens Worth $3 Million Within Days of the Staking Feature Being Introduced

Read full article on original website
Strike closes $80 million funding round led by Ten31
Strike has closed an $80 million series B funding round led by Ten31 and joined by Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Wyoming. The company, which is built on Bitcoin, will use the funds to grow its products as it looks to revolutionise the payments industry. Strike,...
New Roadmap unveiled by Polkadot- Everything on the list
Only a few cryptocurrency projects managed to sustain their business after the market crashed in 2021. However, some projects didn't just survive but have been thriving by using the opportunity to build their ecosystems and better them. While there has been a pushback from investors who are still worried about where the markets may move potentially, these projects seem to be growing at the same pace fundamentally.
Analytics company Santiment says crypto whales are after Chainlink
Crypto whales are growing active again, and according to the analytics firm Santiment, they are focusing on a single Ethereum-based altcoin — Chainlink. The project grew to be a high-ranking crypto thanks to its network of decentralized oracles, which collect data from off-chain sources and deliver it to the blockchain, where it feeds smart contracts and allows them to know exactly when the terms of the contracts have been met.
DeFi platform Exponential raises $14 million in seed round
Exponential is looking to change investing in the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem with the “right products” for customers. Exponential, an investment platform that seeks to simplify investing in decentralised finance (DeFi), has announced it raised $14 million during its seed funding round from investors. Paradigm, a crypto-focused venture...
Litentry Breaks Out Of A Descending Triangle, Can Bulls Hit $1.2?
LIT price creates more bullish sentiment as price hold above daily 50 EMA. LIT looks more stable as bulls breakout of a descending triangle. The price of LIT could face major resistance at $1.2. Litentry (LIT) has had a rough start to the year, but that could be shelved aside...
Exchanges Close Q3 With Massive Bitcoin Outflows, Why A Rally Is On The Horizon
The third quarter of 2022 was a rollercoaster for the price of bitcoin. BTC’s price had fluctuated wildly during this time and ended up hitting lower lows than expected. However, this has not changed investors’ convictions about the cryptocurrency. As the third quarter drew to a close, there had been a massive withdrawal spree from centralized exchanges, which led to more than $600 million in outflows.
Bitcoin Bullish Signal: Exchange Outflows Spike Up
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin exchange outflows have spiked up recently, a sign that could prove to be bullish for the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Exchange Netflow Has Observed Deep Red Values In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, investors have withdrawn more than...
Bill Aims to Limit Crypto Mining in Kazakhstan Only to Registered Companies – Mining Bitcoin News
New legislation proposed in the parliament of Kazakhstan will allow only authorized miners to mint digital currency, if adopted. The draft has been designed to comprehensively regulate the industry and reduce what its sponsors label as uncontrolled consumption of electricity in the sector. Lawmakers in Kazakhstan Submit Crypto Mining Law,...
Coinbase reported that it fixed the problem that halted transactions with US banks
Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the US, as well as the world, has recently experienced certain technical issues that forced the platform to temporarily disable all payments and withdrawals to bank accounts in the United States.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Sheds 30% In Last 2 Weeks – More Pain Ahead?
Ethereum Classic (ETC) has been in the clutch of the bears as it has shaved off as much as 30% in the past two weeks. Ethereum Classic price down 30% in the past two weeks. ETC’s downturn opens up opportunities for short-term positions. ETC has dropped below the $33.9...
Stories of People Who Lost a Lot
Do Kwon was born in South Korea in 1991 after and he graduated from Stanford University in June 2015. Following this, he went on to work for major Silicon Valley companies like Apple and Microsoft. He would return back to South Korea in 2015. It would seem that working for big tech wasn't enough for Kwon, he wanted to be big tech itself, but in the crypto space.
Uzbekistan Introduces Monthly Fees for Cryptocurrency Companies – Regulation Bitcoin News
Crypto firms in Uzbekistan will have to pay fees to the state under new legislation proposed by regulators. The charges vary depending on the business activity and can reach $11,000 a month in the case of digital asset exchanges. Failure to pay will result in license suspension. Crypto Operators in...
Despite the Crypto Market Downturn, DAO Treasuries Grew by $700 Million Since January – Defi Bitcoin News
Since January 2022, the entire crypto economy has shed $1.36 trillion in value, as the market capitalization dropped from $2.34 trillion to today’s $979 billion. While the crypto economy is down in value, trade volumes are lower, and the value locked in decentralized finance (defi) has shed billions, treasuries held by decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) have increased by 7.69% in value since January, as roughly $700 million was added to the projects’ caches in eight months.
Tether CTO Says US Treasury Notes Account for More Than 58% of USDT’s Reserves – Bitcoin News
On Monday, the chief technology officer of Tether Holdings Limited, Paolo Ardoino, explained that U.S. Treasury bills represent more than 58% of the company’s reserves. The announcement follows Tether hiring the accounting firm BDO Italia and the stablecoin issuer’s quarterly attestation, which had shown a decrease in commercial paper holdings.
Everything You Need To Know About Ethereum’s Atomic Composability
Ethereum's successful network merging is a major milestone for Web3 and open-source software. The move away from the proof-of-work consensus mechanism and toward the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which uses far less energy, has been widely praised for improving the long-term viability of cryptocurrency networks. The network merging prevents an oncoming crisis for Ethereum, despite the fact that the day's news is focused on energy saving.
Bitcoin Price Is Sitting On A Gun Powder, Will It Explode?
BTC price trades below key resistance as prices get rejected under daily EMA. BTC’s monthly candle closes with so many mixed feelings ahead of October. The price of BTC must close above $21,500 to renew bullish sentiments. The price action of Bitcoin (BTC) continues to toil with the emotions...
Amidst bankruptcy proceedings, Celsius head Mashinsky resigns
2022 has been more or less, a period of total chaos for the Defi sector. As one of the most successful blockchain categories, Defi is looked at as a revolutionary concept that could bring several major changes as well as major developments within the economic sector on a global level. While there are also a number of parties that look at the concept critically, Defi has managed to position itself as a high-potential sector.
Is Mining Censorship A Threat To Bitcoin? – Bitcoin Magazine
This is an opinion editorial by Zack Voell, a bitcoin mining and markets researcher. Bitcoin is designed to be a permissionless, censorship-resistant financial tool, and miners are supposed to be one of several groups that support this functionality. Yet transaction censorship attempts by mining is becoming an increasingly important discussion topic as the mining industry landscape has dramatically changed in the past two years. Indeed, some mining teams have gone out of their way to design and launch products that censor certain transactions from being included in new blocks.
Japanese Gaming Giant Sega to Launch First Blockchain Game – Blockchain Bitcoin News
Sega, one of the largest Japanese gaming companies, has announced that it will launch its first blockchain game in collaboration with Double Jump Tokyo, another Japanese development company. The game, which is based on Sega’s Sangokushi Taisen franchise, will be built using Oasys, a Japanese scaling-focused project, to support its blockchain elements.
MicroStrategy is searching for a Bitcoin software engineer
MicroStrategy wants to hire a Bitcoin software engineer to build a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform on the Lightning Network. MicroStrategy, a top business intelligence firm that’s the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin (BTC), is looking to hire a software engineer to help build a Lightning Network-based enterprise platform. Bitcoin software...
