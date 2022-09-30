After a monumental Supreme Court Term that saw the fall of Roe V. Wade, the new term is set to start with a new Supreme Court Justice. Trust in the Court is at an all time low, and with even more divisive issues like Affirmative Action and Voting Rights on the docket, this may be an even more impactful term. Jonathan talks to former Democratic Senator Doug Jones about what it all means.Oct. 2, 2022.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO