Newark, DE

Mexican-American designer uses fashion to celebrate and educate

 6 days ago
As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we're shining a light on a Mexican American fashion designer from Newark, Delaware.

Julieta Zavala was born and raised in Mexico City but found her passion for fashion when she moved here more than a decade ago and got her degree at the Art Institute of Philadelphia.

"It's important for me to do this because when I started I missed my country so much," Zavala says. "I want to represent me and represent other people and I feel when they buy something that they are familiar with, they feel good. They feel at home."

Zavala's works are both a celebration and education of her culture, from the colors and the imagery to iconic figures like Frida Kahlo.

Most of her work is upcycled, like a whole outfit made out of an old plastic tablecloth.

Zavala will be at Love Park on Friday, September 30 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. You can shop her clothing and accessories at the 2nd annual Latin America Vive in Philadelphia event.

