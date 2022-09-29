Read full article on original website
gomocs.com
Men’s Tennis Opens Play at ITA All-American Championships, Set for Consolation Sunday Matches
TULSA, Okla. --- The Chattanooga Mocs men's tennis team and its five representatives opened play at the ITA All-American Championships on Saturday and battled in five tough matches during the prequalifying singles round at the University of Tulsa in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "We played some great matches. There were some very...
gomocs.com
Volleyball Drops 3-0 Contest at Samford on Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. --- The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team dropped its second-straight 3-0 (25-23, 25-11, 25-21) decision on the road this weekend after falling to SoCon foe Samford in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday evening. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 7-11 overall and 2-2 in SoCon play. Samford improves to 8-8...
gomocs.com
Isbell, Russum Lead Mocs at Live in Lou Classic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. --- Aaron Isbell paced the Chattanooga men's cross country team Saturday morning at the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic and Emma Russum led the women at the E.P. "Tom" Sawyer Park in Louisville, Ky. The men placed 20th overall in the Blue race, just behind Southern Conference...
gomocs.com
Soccer on the Road at UNC Greensboro Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga women's soccer team leads the Southern Conference and will put that position to the test Sunday afternoon at UNC Greensboro at the UNCG Soccer Stadium. GAME DAY INFORMATION. TIME: 2:00 p.m. SITE: Greensboro, N.C. ESPN+: https://es.pn/3M2xdaD. LIVE STATS: https://bit.ly/3SNVDa9. CHATTANOOGA vs. UNC GREENSBORO. The Spartans...
gomocs.com
Mocs Travel to Annual Live in Lou Cross Country Classic
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga men's and women's cross country teams will hit the road for the 21st annual Live in Lou Cross Country Classic Saturday morning in at E.P. "Tom" Sawyer Park in Louisville, Ky. The meet is a favorite for the Mocs where many post personal best times.
gomocs.com
Men’s Tennis Sends Five to ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa
CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs men's tennis team will send five representatives to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-American Championships, one of the most prestigious college events in the country, this week in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The five Chattanooga representatives include: Peyton Gatti, Kerim Hyatt, Kristof Kincses, Gabriel Castillo and Simon...
gomocs.com
Volleyball Suffers First SoCon Defeat of the Season at Mercer on Friday
MACON, Ga. --- The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team suffered its first Southern Conference defeat of the season on Friday evening, falling in straight sets 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-18) on the road at Mercer in Macon, Ga. Following the loss, Chattanooga drops to 7-10 overall and 2-1 in league action. Mercer...
gomocs.com
Soccer Moves to Top of SoCon with Win Over VMI
LEXINGTON, Va. --- The Chattanooga women's soccer team came away with a 1-0 victory Friday afternoon at VMI in Lexington, Va., and move to sole possession of first place in the Southern Conference standings after three matches. Chattanooga improves to 5-3-2 overall and 3-0 against the SoCon. VMI drops to...
gomocs.com
Postgame Quotes at ETSU
Saturday - Oct. 1, 2022. On what changed from the first half to the second half:. "Execution. Execution. We executed about as poorly as a group could execute in the first half, in every phase of the game. Special teams, offense, defense. The first touchdown run we give up is just a matter of somebody being in the right spot and getting the guy on the ground. Missed tackles, lack of execution.
