MARQUETTE, MI— Marquette County is participating in a Jobs Court pilot project over the next two years. The program is an initiative by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office. It will offer a diversion program for people charged with non-violent felonies. They would be put in a job training program, such as line worker or truck driving schools, and if they’re successful for a year, their conviction will be erased and they’ll have a good-paying job.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO