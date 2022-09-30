Read full article on original website
Flint-area football highlights: Durand beats Gladstone in battle of unbeaten top 10 teams
FLINT – Durand remained unbeaten Friday and moved within one more victory of a showdown against perennial Flint-area power New Lothrop for the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship. Charlie Rawlins rushed 17 times for 188 yards and two touchdowns in 28-24 victory over previously unbeaten Gladstone, which was ranked No....
WLUC
‘Winning is so unimaginable,’ Marquette man wins jackpot
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A normal trip to the grocery store ended with a jackpot-winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket. 46-year-old Preston Maki won a $190,736 jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery’s Fantasy 5 game on Thursday, Aug. 18. He matched all five winning numbers drawn that evening: 05-12-16-17-29. “I was...
radioresultsnetwork.com
UP Health System-Marquette Welcomes New Cardiologist
UP Health System is pleased to welcome board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon,David Cable, MD, to the Heart & Vascular Center at UP Health System – Marquette, a Duke LifePoint hospital. Dr. Cable, who began here in May 2022, provides treatment for heart and lung conditions that may require surgical intervention, including...
WLUC
Downtown Iron Mountain hosts Oktoberfest
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Hold on to your lederhosen, Oktoberfest is back in Iron Mountain. The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority (DDA) threw an Oktoberfest celebration Saturday to welcome the new month. There was live music, food, games, and beer. All proceeds from the event go to the Iron Mountain DDA for grants for businesses and historic buildings.
wnmufm.org
Fire damages Marquette apartment building
MARQUETTE, MI— Officials are investigating a fire in a Marquette building. City firefighters were dispatched Thursday around 5:20 p.m. to 136 West Baraga Avenue. Crews knocked down fire on the first floor and conducted a search of the building. No one was in the residence at the time. Fire...
wnmufm.org
Marquette County to take part in new Jobs Court
MARQUETTE, MI— Marquette County is participating in a Jobs Court pilot project over the next two years. The program is an initiative by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office. It will offer a diversion program for people charged with non-violent felonies. They would be put in a job training program, such as line worker or truck driving schools, and if they’re successful for a year, their conviction will be erased and they’ll have a good-paying job.
WLUC
Marquette Township Board hears options from MCRC for Forestville bypass proposal
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday a joint work session was held between the Marquette Township Board and the Marquette County Road Commission (MCRC). The groups discussed plans for a Forestville housing development and the township roads likely to be impacted. Jim Iwanicki, MCRC Engineer Manager, explained the options and...
WLUC
Former Iron Mountain market, apartment building to be torn down
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting Monday, the former Oliva’s Market in Iron Mountain will be demolished. The building is on the corner of Fifth and Vulcan Streets and has been vacant for six years. “The ceiling is falling in, the floor has caved into the basement, it is...
WLUC
Ishpeming house ‘total loss’ after fire
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming City Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire on Friday, September 30, around 7:30 a.m. The fire was at 273 Davis Street in Ishpeming. When firefighters arrived on scene, heavy smoke and fire was coming out of the back of the home.
wnmufm.org
Crossroads crash injures 2 in Marquette County
SANDS TOWNSHIP, MI— Two people suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle accident in Sands Township Wednesday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of M-553 and County Road-480. A sedan driven by a 22-year-old Gwinn man entered the intersection westbound and struck a southbound SUV driven by a 30-year-old Gwinn man. Debris from the crash damaged a pickup at the intersection driven by a 46-year-old Gwinn man.
UPMATTERS
Assortment of drugs, paraphernalia recovered from Wisconsin traffic stop
PACKWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A large variety of drugs and drug paraphernalia, including meth, heroin, MDMA, and marijuana, were recovered from a Marquette County traffic stop on September 14. In a Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post shared on September 27, the deputy made the traffic stop because of...
