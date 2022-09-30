ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

WLUC

‘Winning is so unimaginable,’ Marquette man wins jackpot

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A normal trip to the grocery store ended with a jackpot-winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket. 46-year-old Preston Maki won a $190,736 jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery’s Fantasy 5 game on Thursday, Aug. 18. He matched all five winning numbers drawn that evening: 05-12-16-17-29. “I was...
MARQUETTE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

UP Health System-Marquette Welcomes New Cardiologist

UP Health System is pleased to welcome board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon,David Cable, MD, to the Heart & Vascular Center at UP Health System – Marquette, a Duke LifePoint hospital. Dr. Cable, who began here in May 2022, provides treatment for heart and lung conditions that may require surgical intervention, including...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Downtown Iron Mountain hosts Oktoberfest

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Hold on to your lederhosen, Oktoberfest is back in Iron Mountain. The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority (DDA) threw an Oktoberfest celebration Saturday to welcome the new month. There was live music, food, games, and beer. All proceeds from the event go to the Iron Mountain DDA for grants for businesses and historic buildings.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
wnmufm.org

Fire damages Marquette apartment building

MARQUETTE, MI— Officials are investigating a fire in a Marquette building. City firefighters were dispatched Thursday around 5:20 p.m. to 136 West Baraga Avenue. Crews knocked down fire on the first floor and conducted a search of the building. No one was in the residence at the time. Fire...
MARQUETTE, MI
wnmufm.org

Marquette County to take part in new Jobs Court

MARQUETTE, MI— Marquette County is participating in a Jobs Court pilot project over the next two years. The program is an initiative by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office. It will offer a diversion program for people charged with non-violent felonies. They would be put in a job training program, such as line worker or truck driving schools, and if they’re successful for a year, their conviction will be erased and they’ll have a good-paying job.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Ishpeming house ‘total loss’ after fire

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming City Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire on Friday, September 30, around 7:30 a.m. The fire was at 273 Davis Street in Ishpeming. When firefighters arrived on scene, heavy smoke and fire was coming out of the back of the home.
ISHPEMING, MI
wnmufm.org

Crossroads crash injures 2 in Marquette County

SANDS TOWNSHIP, MI— Two people suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle accident in Sands Township Wednesday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of M-553 and County Road-480. A sedan driven by a 22-year-old Gwinn man entered the intersection westbound and struck a southbound SUV driven by a 30-year-old Gwinn man. Debris from the crash damaged a pickup at the intersection driven by a 46-year-old Gwinn man.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI

