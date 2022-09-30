Read full article on original website
Related
margatetalk.com
Pets of the Week: Shadow the Cattle Dog Mix and Guinea Pig Sisters Need Forever Homes
This week, the Humane Society of Broward County has some wonderful pets to choose from. All adoptions include spaying or neutering, vaccinations, a microchip, flea and tick treatment, and much more. Shadow. Shadow’s (ID A659338) family had no time for him, and now he is sitting at the shelter waiting...
850wftl.com
Dog rescue shelter gathers aid for animals affected by Hurricane Ian
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida)– Hurricane Ian was a historic weather event, killing scores of people and displacing hundreds of thousands. The superstorm also had a terrible impact on the pets of those who had to evacuate. Videos are surfacing of pets and other animals that were left stranded amongst...
NBC Miami
Dogs, Cats Needing Adoption Transported to Broward After Ian Rattles Florida Coast
Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction on Florida’s west coast, and residents were not the only ones affected. Domestic Animal Services in Naples was left without power and as a result 20 cats and 13 dogs were transported to the Humane Society of Broward County Friday with the hopes that these furry friends will find a home in South Florida.
upressonline.com
COLUMN: IVAS has a new pool — and it’s filled with soap, lint, and hair
When you pay to live on-campus at FAU, the water is free. And there’s no shortage of it. I know this well because since Friday, my second floor room in Innovation Village Apartments South floods at random. I assume it’s when someone above us uses their washing machine – because the water is filled with soap, lint, and hair. Don’t believe me? Watch it here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DVM 360
Locating displaced pets during Hurricane Ian
Florida veterinarian Lindsay Butzer, DVM, offers tips on how to find lost pets during Hurricane Ian. As Hurricane Ian continues to wreak havoc on Florida, pet parents have been displaying rising concerns surrounding what to do if their pet goes missing. To better prepare them or help them look for displaced pets, Lindsay Butzer, DVM, located in Boca Raton, Florida, shared advice on the topic.
Click10.com
Roaches in ice machine among violations found at South Florida steakhouse
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, there were no establishments ordered shut last week in Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys. All the places...
Sold-Out Coral Springs International Dinner Dance Celebrates the USA
The sold-out International dinner dance took on a patriotic theme this year with an American theme, celebrating this nation’s resilience, strength, hope, and unity. Hosted by the Multi-Cultural Advisory Committee, the event was held Saturday at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel & Convention Center after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
margatetalk.com
8th Annual Coconut Creek ArtsFest Celebrates Japanese Culture
The City of Coconut Creek and its Multicultural Circle will host the 8th Annual ArtsFest, allowing local artists to showcase their work while educating the community about Japan’s culture. Leo Moleiro, the special events planner for The City of Coconut Creek, has seen the ArtsFest grow from hundreds of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
9 Employees from Coral Springs Deployed to Assist With Hurricane Ian Recovery
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Coral Springs is stepping help to help Floridians on the state’s west coast. The city confirmed Friday that nine employees are deployed throughout Southwest, West-Central, and Central Florida, helping recover from Hurricane Ian, the strongest storm to strike the region since Hurricane Charley in 2004.
musicfestnews.com
The Heavy Pets at Crazy Uncle Mike’s 09.24.22: VIDEO
The Heavy Pets at Crazy Uncle Mike’s 09.24.22: VIDEO. Thanks to Adam at CHeeSeHeaD PRoDuCTioNS for this great video of The Heavy Pets at Crazy Uncle Mike’s in Boca Raton September 24, thanks to Dan Nolan, thanks to Crazy Uncle Mike’s, and thanks to The Heavy Pets!
tamaractalk.com
Chabad of Tamarac Collects Items For Residents Affected by Hurricane Ian
Chabad Jewish Center of Tamarac is collecting supplies and donations for residents of the West Coast of Florida who were affected by Hurricane Ian. Donations will be collected on Sunday, October 2, from 2 to 3 p.m. and from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Chabad, located at 8100 N University Drive.
cbs12.com
Traffic Stopper: Officers chase dog through traffic
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A wayward dog led officers on a wild chase on Friday morning. The West Palm Beach Police Department said an officer on patrol, Lt. A.J. Bullard, saw the terrier-mix darting in-and-out of traffic on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and even I-95. Lt. Bullard stopped traffic and drivers tried to assist the officer by getting out of their cars to chase the dog. But two legs were no match for four, the police department said Bullard had to call for backup just to prevent the dog from getting hit or crashing into each other to avoid hitting the dog.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Palm Beach woman charged with stealing teacup Yorkie from pet store
A 43-year-old West Palm Beach woman is facing a grand theft charge after authorities say she stole a puppy valued at $4,500 from a pet store last week. Melissa Strong ran out of Star Pups Inc. in suburban West Palm Beach with an 8-week old female teacup Yorkshire terrier on Thursday after she entered the store and asked to see some small dogs, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. ...
Click10.com
Driver shot in face in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, witnesses say
MIAMI – A shooting shook up Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood Sunday night. The shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. near Southwest Eighth Street and 19th Avenue. Witnesses say a driver was stopped at a red light when another driver in a pickup truck pulled up alongside him, shot the victim in the face, and then took off.
VIDEO: 6 injured after giant wave slams sidewalk in South Florida
Six people ended up in a hospital in South Florida after a large wave swept over a sidewalk in Miami Beach.
cw34.com
Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
WPBF News 25
Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County sending needed items to areas hit by hurricane
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County is collecting food and other critical supplies as they get ready to ship them to the areas hit hardest byHurricane Ian. The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, along with Tzedakah, Learning and Chesed, and Hands...
cw34.com
Hurricane Ian: Floridians head to Loxahatchee looking for supplies
LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. (WPEC) — Many residents are heading back to the Southwestern coast of Florida after Hurricane Ian ripped through the area. Many people heading home went into town for supplies. Local residents heading to the area were filling up on gas and ensuring they had the supplies to help friends and family in the storm-affected area.
WSVN-TV
Man killed in Pompano Beach hit-and-run
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for the driver who, they said, fatally struck a man in Pompano Beach and took off. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run near Southeast Sixth Avenue and East Atlantic Boulevard, just after 7 p.m., Saturday.
Hurricane Ian evacuee upset over Jupiter hotel price hike
A Hurricane Ian evacuee called WPTV about a price hike at a Jupiter hotel. She wanted to know if the price hike in Jupiter was a case of price gouging.
Comments / 0