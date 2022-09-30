ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

upressonline.com

COLUMN: IVAS has a new pool — and it’s filled with soap, lint, and hair

When you pay to live on-campus at FAU, the water is free. And there’s no shortage of it. I know this well because since Friday, my second floor room in Innovation Village Apartments South floods at random. I assume it’s when someone above us uses their washing machine – because the water is filled with soap, lint, and hair. Don’t believe me? Watch it here.
BOCA RATON, FL
DVM 360

Locating displaced pets during Hurricane Ian

Florida veterinarian Lindsay Butzer, DVM, offers tips on how to find lost pets during Hurricane Ian. As Hurricane Ian continues to wreak havoc on Florida, pet parents have been displaying rising concerns surrounding what to do if their pet goes missing. To better prepare them or help them look for displaced pets, Lindsay Butzer, DVM, located in Boca Raton, Florida, shared advice on the topic.
FLORIDA STATE
margatetalk.com

8th Annual Coconut Creek ArtsFest Celebrates Japanese Culture

The City of Coconut Creek and its Multicultural Circle will host the 8th Annual ArtsFest, allowing local artists to showcase their work while educating the community about Japan’s culture. Leo Moleiro, the special events planner for The City of Coconut Creek, has seen the ArtsFest grow from hundreds of...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
musicfestnews.com

The Heavy Pets at Crazy Uncle Mike’s 09.24.22: VIDEO

The Heavy Pets at Crazy Uncle Mike’s 09.24.22: VIDEO. Thanks to Adam at CHeeSeHeaD PRoDuCTioNS for this great video of The Heavy Pets at Crazy Uncle Mike’s in Boca Raton September 24, thanks to Dan Nolan, thanks to Crazy Uncle Mike’s, and thanks to The Heavy Pets!
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Traffic Stopper: Officers chase dog through traffic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A wayward dog led officers on a wild chase on Friday morning. The West Palm Beach Police Department said an officer on patrol, Lt. A.J. Bullard, saw the terrier-mix darting in-and-out of traffic on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and even I-95. Lt. Bullard stopped traffic and drivers tried to assist the officer by getting out of their cars to chase the dog. But two legs were no match for four, the police department said Bullard had to call for backup just to prevent the dog from getting hit or crashing into each other to avoid hitting the dog.
Palm Beach Daily News

West Palm Beach woman charged with stealing teacup Yorkie from pet store

A 43-year-old West Palm Beach woman is facing a grand theft charge after authorities say she stole a puppy valued at $4,500 from a pet store last week. Melissa Strong ran out of Star Pups Inc. in suburban West Palm Beach with an 8-week old female teacup Yorkshire terrier on Thursday after she entered the store and asked to see some small dogs, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Driver shot in face in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, witnesses say

MIAMI – A shooting shook up Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood Sunday night. The shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. near Southwest Eighth Street and 19th Avenue. Witnesses say a driver was stopped at a red light when another driver in a pickup truck pulled up alongside him, shot the victim in the face, and then took off.
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Hurricane Ian: Floridians head to Loxahatchee looking for supplies

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. (WPEC) — Many residents are heading back to the Southwestern coast of Florida after Hurricane Ian ripped through the area. Many people heading home went into town for supplies. Local residents heading to the area were filling up on gas and ensuring they had the supplies to help friends and family in the storm-affected area.
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
WSVN-TV

Man killed in Pompano Beach hit-and-run

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for the driver who, they said, fatally struck a man in Pompano Beach and took off. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run near Southeast Sixth Avenue and East Atlantic Boulevard, just after 7 p.m., Saturday.
POMPANO BEACH, FL

