Every year for 6 years, summer comes to an end with the celebration of a secret festival that takes place in the middle of the Mediterranean. This is SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia, an experience that goes beyond music and in which only 300 lucky people enjoy a dream weekend in one of the most beautiful islands in the world, Formentera. It is an exclusive event that can be enjoyed from October 7 to 9 among its beaches, sunsets and unexpected settings.

