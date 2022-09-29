Read full article on original website
4 destinations for Middle Age fans
Do you enjoy visiting castles and places of big historical events? Are you fascinated by knights and damsels and the way people lived back in the Middle Ages? If your answers are yes, keep on reading to find out some of the best places to visit and have a taste of your medieval fantasy life.
How to Plan the Perfect Fantasy Vacation
Sometimes, you’ve just got to relax! Vacations are a time to shut off all your professional devices and kick back after a period of hard work. You may be the type to go abroad to disconnect completely from your environment or to venture into local remote places near your area.
The Secret Festival Returns SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia
Every year for 6 years, summer comes to an end with the celebration of a secret festival that takes place in the middle of the Mediterranean. This is SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia, an experience that goes beyond music and in which only 300 lucky people enjoy a dream weekend in one of the most beautiful islands in the world, Formentera. It is an exclusive event that can be enjoyed from October 7 to 9 among its beaches, sunsets and unexpected settings.
Charting New Waters for Female Sailors in Los Cabos
In the popular tourist destination of Los Cabos – the gem of the scenic Baja Peninsula – sailing has long been one of the most popular activities for visitors and locals alike. The teeming azure waters off Los Cabos are well suited to hosting both pleasure cruises and more adventurous snorkel and diving tours, boasting incredible biodiversity and stunning geological formations. For centuries, men have dominated the sailing profession in Los Cabos…but Karen Zaragoza is doing her part to change that.
World Expeditions New Trip to Pakistan Led by Victor Saunders
Adventure travel specialist World Expeditions is thrilled to announce that Victor Saunders will lead their new 25-day K2 and Gondogoro La trek at the end of May 2023. Victor will share his insightful and passionate experience along the way, right before joining his climbing team for his ascent of the majestic K2.
