Baseball

Bakersfield Californian

Padres snag a wild-card berth; Phils' magic number down to 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres are going back to the playoffs for the first time in a full season since 2006, a spot that they clinched during the seventh inning of a 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. The Padres were batting when...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .315; Judge, New York, .313; Bogaerts, Boston, .305; J.Abreu, Chicago, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; Alvarez, Houston, .303; Giménez, Cleveland, .302; N.Lowe, Texas, .302; Kwan, Cleveland, .301; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .297. RUNS_Judge, New York, 131; Altuve, Houston, 101; Semien, Texas, 99; Alvarez, Houston, 93; Bregman, Houston,...
MLB
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 2

DP_New York 0, Atlanta 2. LOB_New York 6, Atlanta 2. 2B_Escobar (26), d'Arnaud (24), Arcia (8). HR_Nido (3), Riley (38), Olson (31), Swanson (23). SF_Rosario (3). Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Ted Barrett. T_2:54. A_42,402 (41,084).
QUEENS, NY
Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

E_Trevino (6). LOB_Baltimore 9, New York 5. 2B_Hays (33). HR_Cabrera (5). SB_Mullins (34), Kiner-Falefa (21). Lyles pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Britton pitched to 2 batters in the 6th. WP_Britton. Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Dan Merzel. T_3:12. A_47,583 (47,309).
BALTIMORE, MD
Toronto 114, Utah 82

UTAH (82) Markkanen 7-12 4-4 20, Vanderbilt 1-4 0-0 2, Olynyk 0-7 0-0 0, Beasley 2-12 1-1 6, Conley 2-4 1-2 7, Fontecchio 1-4 3-4 5, Gay 1-6 0-0 2, Kessler 5-7 1-3 11, Zeller 1-3 0-0 2, Agbaji 2-3 0-0 4, Alexander-Walker 0-4 0-0 0, Butler 1-6 0-1 3, Clarkson 3-10 0-0 7, Horton-Tucker 1-5 0-0 2, Sexton 4-9 0-2 11. Totals 31-96 10-17 82.
NBA
Green Bay 27, New England 24, OT

NE_FG Folk 37, 9:45. Drive: 11 plays, 56 yards, 5:15. Key Play: Hoyer 27 pass to Agholor. New England 3, Green Bay 0. GB_Watson 15 run (Crosby kick), 13:00. Drive: 6 plays, 50 yards, 3:03. Key Plays: A.Jones 10 run; A.Jones 7 run on 3rd-and-2; A.Jones 10 run. Green Bay 7, New England 3.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The complete NBA G League Ignite player roster for the 2022-23 season

The NBA G League Ignite will tip off their third season as a developmental program on Nov. 4 with a full 50-game schedule from their new home in Henderson, Nevada. The stated goal of the Ignite is to provide development opportunities for those prospects looking to play professionally. The team offers the players a platform to showcase their skills in front of scouts and executives against G League competition.
HENDERSON, NV
Houston 134, San Antonio 96

SAN ANTONIO (96) Bates-Diop 0-5 7-8 7, Richardson 1-5 1-2 3, Poeltl 4-7 1-2 9, Jones 3-9 0-1 7, Vassell 4-13 4-5 13, A.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Hall 0-2 0-0 0, McDermott 2-8 2-2 7, Roby 5-8 0-1 12, Sochan 2-4 0-0 5, Collins 4-10 1-2 11, Wieskamp 1-5 0-0 3, Branham 4-5 0-0 10, Langford 1-4 0-0 2, Wesley 2-7 3-6 7. Totals 33-93 19-29 96.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

