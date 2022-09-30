Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Padres snag a wild-card berth; Phils' magic number down to 1
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres are going back to the playoffs for the first time in a full season since 2006, a spot that they clinched during the seventh inning of a 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. The Padres were batting when...
Bakersfield Californian
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .315; Judge, New York, .313; Bogaerts, Boston, .305; J.Abreu, Chicago, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; Alvarez, Houston, .303; Giménez, Cleveland, .302; N.Lowe, Texas, .302; Kwan, Cleveland, .301; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .297. RUNS_Judge, New York, 131; Altuve, Houston, 101; Semien, Texas, 99; Alvarez, Houston, 93; Bregman, Houston,...
MLB・
Bakersfield Californian
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 2
DP_New York 0, Atlanta 2. LOB_New York 6, Atlanta 2. 2B_Escobar (26), d'Arnaud (24), Arcia (8). HR_Nido (3), Riley (38), Olson (31), Swanson (23). SF_Rosario (3). Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Ted Barrett. T_2:54. A_42,402 (41,084).
Bakersfield Californian
Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
E_Trevino (6). LOB_Baltimore 9, New York 5. 2B_Hays (33). HR_Cabrera (5). SB_Mullins (34), Kiner-Falefa (21). Lyles pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Britton pitched to 2 batters in the 6th. WP_Britton. Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Dan Merzel. T_3:12. A_47,583 (47,309).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakersfield Californian
Toronto 114, Utah 82
UTAH (82) Markkanen 7-12 4-4 20, Vanderbilt 1-4 0-0 2, Olynyk 0-7 0-0 0, Beasley 2-12 1-1 6, Conley 2-4 1-2 7, Fontecchio 1-4 3-4 5, Gay 1-6 0-0 2, Kessler 5-7 1-3 11, Zeller 1-3 0-0 2, Agbaji 2-3 0-0 4, Alexander-Walker 0-4 0-0 0, Butler 1-6 0-1 3, Clarkson 3-10 0-0 7, Horton-Tucker 1-5 0-0 2, Sexton 4-9 0-2 11. Totals 31-96 10-17 82.
NBA・
Bakersfield Californian
Green Bay 27, New England 24, OT
NE_FG Folk 37, 9:45. Drive: 11 plays, 56 yards, 5:15. Key Play: Hoyer 27 pass to Agholor. New England 3, Green Bay 0. GB_Watson 15 run (Crosby kick), 13:00. Drive: 6 plays, 50 yards, 3:03. Key Plays: A.Jones 10 run; A.Jones 7 run on 3rd-and-2; A.Jones 10 run. Green Bay 7, New England 3.
NFL・
The complete NBA G League Ignite player roster for the 2022-23 season
The NBA G League Ignite will tip off their third season as a developmental program on Nov. 4 with a full 50-game schedule from their new home in Henderson, Nevada. The stated goal of the Ignite is to provide development opportunities for those prospects looking to play professionally. The team offers the players a platform to showcase their skills in front of scouts and executives against G League competition.
Bakersfield Californian
Houston 134, San Antonio 96
SAN ANTONIO (96) Bates-Diop 0-5 7-8 7, Richardson 1-5 1-2 3, Poeltl 4-7 1-2 9, Jones 3-9 0-1 7, Vassell 4-13 4-5 13, A.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Hall 0-2 0-0 0, McDermott 2-8 2-2 7, Roby 5-8 0-1 12, Sochan 2-4 0-0 5, Collins 4-10 1-2 11, Wieskamp 1-5 0-0 3, Branham 4-5 0-0 10, Langford 1-4 0-0 2, Wesley 2-7 3-6 7. Totals 33-93 19-29 96.
Comments / 0