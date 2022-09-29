Four-year-old boy dies in accident on western Wisconsin farm

Adam Uren

A four-year-old boy was killed in an incident on a western Wisconsin farm Wednesday evening.

The incident happened at a farm site in the Town of Peru, Dunn County, with authorities receiving a call at 8:10 p.m. that the boy had been struck by a skid steer.

A Life Link helicopter was sent to the scene, but the boy's injuries ultimately claimed his life before he could be taken to a hospital.

"Preliminary investigation shows that the skid steer was being operated by an adult family member when the child was struck and ran over by the machine," the Dunn County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident remains under investigation.