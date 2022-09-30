ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVCFOX

Chattanooga Pride week concludes: The message beyond the controversy

Sunday, October 2nd, marks the end of Chattanooga's annual pride week. The week concluded with a pride parade and festival where hundreds enjoyed live entertainment and waved their flags. But what was meant to be a week of celebration may have been overshadowed by controversy and backlash towards the LGBTQ+...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Old Kimsey junior college gets the chance to live again

POLK COUNTY, TENN. — Jason Collis is restoring history in Ducktown, Tennessee. Jason Collis and his wife purchased the Kimsey junior college last year. They are restoring the school in hopes preserve this historic building. This old school was built in 1932 and designed by the architect Reuben H....
DUCKTOWN, TN
WTVCFOX

Dalton man charged with beating woman to death

DALTON, Ga. — A man in Dalton faces homicide charges after the woman he was living with died from her injuries Monday morning. Dalton Police say 44-year-old Justin Pippin beat 40-year-old Rachael Schaefer to death last Thursday. Police were called that morning to the couple's home on the 900...
DALTON, GA
WTVCFOX

Ford scores twice in 4th to help Chattanooga get past ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Ailym Ford ran for two of Chattanooga's three fourth quarter touchdowns to give the Mocs a 24-16 victory over East Tennessee State on Saturday. East Tennessee State led 13-3 heading into the fourth quarter. Ford scored on a 9-yard touchdown run with 14:22 remaining. Preston Hutchinson tossed a 11-yard TD pass to James Mayes about four minutes later that gave 10th-ranked Chattanooga (4-1, 2-0 Southern Conference) the lead for good.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Textbook committee needs more resources to tackle responsibilities with new Tenn. book law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The state textbook commission says they need more resources to tackle their growing workload as result of a controversial new Tennessee law. Lawmakers passed the law in spring 2022 that requires schools to catalog and publish every book in their library so parents can review it. The Tennessee Department of Education says the law also applies to teachers’ classroom libraries.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Camper engulfed in flames in Soddy-Daisy Friday

SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — Video our crews captured shows a camper completely engulfed in flames in Soddy-Daisy Friday. Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department (DBVFD) confirms the fire happened on the 1500 block of Sequoyah Access Road:. Our crews arrived on scene around 9:15p.m. Both the Sequoyah and Dallas Bay...
SODDY-DAISY, TN

