Chattanooga Pride week concludes: The message beyond the controversy
Sunday, October 2nd, marks the end of Chattanooga's annual pride week. The week concluded with a pride parade and festival where hundreds enjoyed live entertainment and waved their flags. But what was meant to be a week of celebration may have been overshadowed by controversy and backlash towards the LGBTQ+...
Man robs, tries to rape woman in Chattanooga; Used money to pay light bill, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man walked into a woman's home, confronted her in bed, robbed her, and tried to rape her, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. The incident happened on Thursday morning at an undisclosed residence in Chattanooga. The victim told officers her husband had left for...
Old Kimsey junior college gets the chance to live again
POLK COUNTY, TENN. — Jason Collis is restoring history in Ducktown, Tennessee. Jason Collis and his wife purchased the Kimsey junior college last year. They are restoring the school in hopes preserve this historic building. This old school was built in 1932 and designed by the architect Reuben H....
Deputies looking for escaped Meigs County inmate involved in past on camera police chase
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Meigs County Sheriff's Office is looking for an escaped inmate who was previously caught on video leading deputies on a chase in a stolen truck in May. Sheriff Jackie Melton says Dustin Cody Miller was in recreation time at the jail when he left...
Ian, now a post-tropical cyclone, continues to weaken across southern Virginia
WASHINGTON (TND) — Ian, which the National Weather Service said was a post-tropical cyclone, continues to weaken across southern Virginia on Saturday evening. Still, wind and rain from the storm caused downed trees, and power lines, as well as flooded roads, in some regions of the state. WSET reported...
Dalton man charged with beating woman to death
DALTON, Ga. — A man in Dalton faces homicide charges after the woman he was living with died from her injuries Monday morning. Dalton Police say 44-year-old Justin Pippin beat 40-year-old Rachael Schaefer to death last Thursday. Police were called that morning to the couple's home on the 900...
Ford scores twice in 4th to help Chattanooga get past ETSU
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Ailym Ford ran for two of Chattanooga's three fourth quarter touchdowns to give the Mocs a 24-16 victory over East Tennessee State on Saturday. East Tennessee State led 13-3 heading into the fourth quarter. Ford scored on a 9-yard touchdown run with 14:22 remaining. Preston Hutchinson tossed a 11-yard TD pass to James Mayes about four minutes later that gave 10th-ranked Chattanooga (4-1, 2-0 Southern Conference) the lead for good.
Is bond needed for certain crimes? A northwest Georgia judge doesn't think so
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A Whitfield County Magistrate Judge issued an order that releases arrestees for most misdemeanor offenses on their own recognizance. In August, Magistrate Judge Chris Griffin issued an order releasing people arrested for most misdemeanors, without requiring them to pay bail. That includes those charged with...
Textbook committee needs more resources to tackle responsibilities with new Tenn. book law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The state textbook commission says they need more resources to tackle their growing workload as result of a controversial new Tennessee law. Lawmakers passed the law in spring 2022 that requires schools to catalog and publish every book in their library so parents can review it. The Tennessee Department of Education says the law also applies to teachers’ classroom libraries.
Camper engulfed in flames in Soddy-Daisy Friday
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — Video our crews captured shows a camper completely engulfed in flames in Soddy-Daisy Friday. Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department (DBVFD) confirms the fire happened on the 1500 block of Sequoyah Access Road:. Our crews arrived on scene around 9:15p.m. Both the Sequoyah and Dallas Bay...
Chatsworth officer shoots suspect who fought him in woods Thursday night, says GBI
CHATSWORTH, Ga. — A Chatsworth Police officer chasing a wanted suspect shot the man after chasing him into the woods and fighting with him, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The incident happened Thursday night just before 9 p.m. on Highway 411 in Chatsworth. The GBi says an...
